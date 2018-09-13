Kano Computer Touch Kit Available Now: Where to Buy & What’s Included

Kano has announced the brand new Kano Computer Kit Touch, which they’re touting as the most advanced DIY computer ever made.

What sets the new Kano Computer Kit Touch apart from the company’s previous kit (which made our list of the hottest toys of the year last year) is that this year’s version teaches coding for a touchscreen.

The kit teaches your kids how to build a portable touchscreen computer from included parts using a simple instruction book that’s easy to follow. The manual also teaches your kids how to use Kano’s own OS to create their own apps, artwork, games, and music.

The Kano Computer Kit Touch utilizes many different programming languages, teaching your child how to code with super simple step-by-step directions.

The touchscreen will teach kids about tactile interfaces and how they work underneath the shiny exterior of things like smartphones and tablets.

The programming language is taught through basic, block-based coding editors that will then lead to more common and advanced languages used in today’s coding like Javascript or Python.

Essentially, this year’s new addition to the Kano line allows your kids to make their own tablet (with a wireless keyboard).

What’s Included in the Kano Computer Kit Touch?

Here’s everything that’s included in the Kano Computer Kit Touch:

1 touch-enabled 10.1″ HD touchscreen

1 wireless keyboard with trackpad

Raspberry Pi 3

16GB Memory Card

Battery

Sound Sensor

Hdmi, Power Cables

Storybook Guide

3 USB Ports

Case/Stand

DIY Speaker

Where Can You Buy Kano Computer Kit Touch?

The Kano Computer Kit Touch is available starting today on Amazon, directly from Kano.me, Target, and Walmart for $249.99.

See Also: