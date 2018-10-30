15 Best Tractor Toys: The Ultimate Christmas List

Our Review

Made for ages two to seven, this is a tractor they can really drive. They'll love being able to ride around the lawn hauling their trailer full of "supplies" behind them.

It has two speeds: first gear is 2.25 mph and second gear is 4.5 mph. Neither is an unreasonable speed for this kind of toy plus there are parental controls that can lock second gear until you feel your little one has the hang it. Ground Force can also go in reverse.

The speeds are controlled by a gear shift and pedal on the floor, just like a real vehicle, and even has four wheel drive, automatic breaks, and a working FM radio. The rechargeable 12 volt battery and corresponding charger are included, but you may want to consider picking up an extra rechargeable battery so when the truck runs out of power, you can swap out with a fully charged battery with less interruption to playtime.