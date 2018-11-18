9 Best Amazon Black Friday Toy Deals Available Right Now

Our Review

One of the hottest toy deals on Amazon right now is on some Osmo toys, and the best deal, by far, is the Osmo Genius Kit for Fire Tablet. Today, it's down from $99.99 to $69.99, saving you $30.

The Osmo Genius Kit is a brilliant educational toy that has been around for iPads for a few years now, and it's highly-rated. It has five award-winning games that will teach your kids different things while they're having fun on their tablets, turning the tablet into a hands-on learning tool.

It's recommended for Ages 5-12, but that 12 is really being a bit generous. I'd personally recommend for ages 5-10.

There are also other Osmo toys on sale today, as the Osmo Creative Kit is $21 off and the Osmo Coding Jam Game is $20 off.