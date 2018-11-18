9 Best Amazon Black Friday Toy Deals Available Right Now

Ah, the time has come – it’s shopping season, baby! If you’re looking to score some awesome toy deals, your best bet for pre-Black Friday toy shopping is on Amazon, which has a metric ton of great toys on sale right now. Here are the best Amazon Black Friday week toy deals we’ve found so far, and we’ll keep this updated daily as new deals pop up.
Save $30 on Osmo Genius Kit for Fire Tablet
One of the hottest toy deals on Amazon right now is on some Osmo toys, and the best deal, by far, is the Osmo Genius Kit for Fire Tablet. Today, it's down from $99.99 to $69.99, saving you $30.
The Osmo Genius Kit is a brilliant educational toy that has been around for iPads for a few years now, and it's highly-rated. It has five award-winning games that will teach your kids different things while they're having fun on their tablets, turning the tablet into a hands-on learning tool.
It's recommended for Ages 5-12, but that 12 is really being a bit generous. I'd personally recommend for ages 5-10.
There are also other Osmo toys on sale today, as the Osmo Creative Kit is $21 off and the Osmo Coding Jam Game is $20 off.
Get a Mickey or Minnie Holiday Plush for $5 When You Spend $50 on Select Toys
Mickey and Minnie toys will never go out of style, and if you buy $50 worth of other select toys on Amazon, you can pick up one of these new Mickey or Minnie Holiday 2018 plush toys for just $5.
To qualify for the deal, you just have to buy $50 worth of toys from Amazon.com or Amazon Digital Services (look for the 'sold by Amazon.com' under the prices), and you can then add the $5 plush doll to your cart. This means that to qualify, your toys just have to be sold by Amazon and not a third-party seller.
That will save you $14.99.
Save up to 25% on Skywalker Trampolines
Skywalker Trampolines are widely regarded as the best bang for your buck when it comes to trampolines for kids, and for TODAY ONLY, one of Amazon's toy sales revolves around Skywalker Trampolines.
You can save $90 on the 15-foot Jump N' Dunk Trampoline, as the price has dropped from $349.99 to $259.99!
26% savings on one of the best trampoline brands? Count us in!
Save $40 on Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Edition Tablet
Kids love tablets, and one of the best toy deals available on Amazon right now is on their new Fire HD 8 Kids Edition tablet.
It's the #1 best-selling tablet on Amazon, and it's available today for $89.99, which is $40 off of its normal MSRP of $129.99.
That's a savings of 31 percent, and your bank account will thank you.
Save 30% on Select Green Toys (Like This Tea Set)
Green Toys is well-known for creating chemical-free, safe toys for your kids, and some of their highest-rated products are on sale today on Amazon.
This tea set, which has a 5 star rating from over 1600+ customers, is down to $16.43.
Save $30 on Wonder Workshop Dash Coding Robot
The Wonder Workshop Dash - one of the highest-rated coding robots for kids - is available on sale today for $30 off its MSRP of $149.99, making it $119.96.
WIth Dash, there are a handful of apps that allow kids to code in different ways, creating virtually endless ways to play and learn.
Kids can watch their coding come to life, whether they simply create a path for their robot, create and solve puzzles, or create their own Xylo tunes - and so much more!
Save $70 on Anki Overdrive Fast & Furious Edition
The Anki Overdrive: Fast & Furious Edition has a whopping price drop of $70, bringing it down to $99.99, it's LOWEST PRICE EVER!
The plain ole' Anki Overdrive is also on sale for $99, so if you're not looking at the Fast & Furious Edition (which is understandable), then you can pick up the original edition for the same price (saving $50).
This high-tech kids toy is wildly popular among 7-12 year old boys especially, as it allows them to race and battle their friends while connected to an app.
Save $30 on Anki Cozmo (Limited Edition)
If you're looking to score the Anki Cozmo on sale to cross it off of your Christmas list, you can score it for $30 off today, bringing it down to $149.99 - its lowest price of the season.
The Anki Cozmo is the most popular coding robot, and it has a 4.3 out of 5 star rating on Amazon from over 430 customers.
It's one of the smartest coding robots we've tested if not THE smartest, and it does the most out of any of the kids robot toys we've tested.
This is a more personality-oriented coding robot than the others, interacting with your kids in cute ways.
Save 33% on the John Deere Monster Treads w/ Deluxe Lighting Toy
It's like taking a John Deere tractor and sending it to an underground rave! Check out the John Deere Monster Treads Deluxe Lighting Wheels Tractor, which is on sale for 33% off, saving you $9.87.
The Monster Treads Deluxe Lighting Wheels Tractor made our list of the best John Deere toys available right now, as it's one of the cooler-looking tractor toys you can buy.
There are also other TOMY John Deere toys on sale on Amazon right now as well if you're looking for others.