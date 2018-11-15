15 Best Chemistry Sets for Kids: The Ultimate List

There’s no better way to prepare kids for STEM learning than by letting them play with some mind-blowing, brain-bending, crazy fun experiments. From explosions and magic potions, to creating guts and other gross-outs, a cool chemistry kit for kids will kickstart their love of science.
Best Chemistry Kit: Thames & Kosmos CHEM C2000
This whopping big chemistry kit gives your smarty pants 250 experiments to try and all the stuff neccessary to try them. This kit is focused on learning what happens when heat gets introduced to a chemical equation, so naturally, it includes an alcohol burner. You kid can experiment with filtering and separating mixtures, combustion, and electrochemical reactions.
They'll explore elements and compounds, including the chemical and physical properties of water, carbon dioxide, oxygen, hydrogen, and carbon. Discover atoms and molecules. Inspect soaps and household cleaners. They can even inspect foods from the kitchen to learn about sugars, fats, and proteins.
The big instruction book gives both prep and performance instructions along with a guide to clear analysis of the results. Because of the alcohol burner, this chemistry kit is recommended for kids 11 and older. For a basic introduction to chemisty, the CHEM C500 is a great place to start. If you're looking for high school level chemistry, consider the CHEM C3000 kit.
Best Kit for Girls: Foundation Chemistry Kit
Tweens can be toughies, especially when they aren't inspired by something that sparks their interest. This cool chemistry kit features dozens of STEM experiments that girls will take seriously. Activities are focused on chemical reactions, molecular motion, and the effects of temperature. And the cool learning guide features fun facts, quizzes and lots of room to noodle out their own experiments too.
The kit contains real lab equipment, including three beakers, a high temperature thermometer, a digital timer, colored safety goggles, a chalkboard lab mat and loads of chemical reagents, so your daughter, niece or other girls on your list can spend hours enhancing their knowledge and have fun doing so.
Created by scientists who also happen to be moms, this chemistry kit was developed to help close the gender gap in science. It's serious science, with no perfume or bubble gum making involved. The Yellow Scope Acids, Bases & pH Kit offers up 19 more exciting experiments for girls.
Best Starter Set: Chemistry Lab Pad Science Kit
With 12 safe experiments on easy to follow flash cards, this beginner's chemistry set is perfect for smaller kids to learn the basics while having a great time with lots of cool science stuff. A great starter for kids as young as five to gain a basic grasp of chemistry, this learning pad combines 50 quality science tools with wipe off checklists and action steps.
They'll create blobs, exploding colors and learn the periodic table of elements, wiggly worms, and flowers, while using safety approved chemicals that are easy to clean up.
Best Physical Chemistry Kit: Happy Atoms Magnetic Molecular Modeling Set
There's no better way to learn about the world around them than for kids to get a perspective on molecules and atoms. This cool magnetic modeling set is the simplest way to learn about atoms, bonding, and chemistry. With the free happy Atoms app, and the included scanning mat, they can build tens of thousands of different molecules from 50 different atoms. This digital and physical chemistry set is an award winning approach to learning that has been tested by students and science teachers across the nation.
To add to their understanding of the chemistry kit you just gave them, you might also get the book Molecules: The Elements and the Architecture of Everything, a fascinating explanation of how everything in our physical world is made up of molecules.
Kaboom! Explosive Combustion Science Lab Kit
With more than 25 experiments to build skills in science, technology, engineering and math, this fun chemistry kit is great for kids 8 and up. Your child can learn to make rockets from a chemical reaction or a balloon, create fizzy bombs, make a fun explosive bag, and create a color explosion. Clearly, you'll want to set this up in an easy to clean location, since explosions are what this kit is all about.
This colorful combustion lab comes with a great guide book with lots of good explanations. Playz also makes the Edible Candy! Food Science Chemistry Kit that makes learning chemistry a mighty tasty affair. It's a great gift for that same age range as the first.
Scientific Explorer My First Mind Blowing Science Kit
This #1 best-selling chemistry kit gives your little Einstien the ability to explore and learn some of the most important basics of science. From creating chemical reactions to building a cool color changing volcano, this kit has everything a kid needs to have fun, make a mess, and learn mad skilz. Because adult supervision is recommended, you'll get to learn some cool stuff too.
This kit includes everything you'll need to get your young scientist cooking, including chemicals like red cabbage powder, citric acid, baking soda, three color tablets, crosslinked polyacrylate copolymer, vegetable oil, and cornstarch. It also gives them the supplies to perform their scientific experiments including cotton swabs, three test tubes with a stand, three plastic cups, pipettes, sticks, measuring scoops. Don't worry, it all comes with an excellent activity guide for directed activities.
This kit is great for kids six and older, but if you've got a curious young one, the Scientific Explorer My First Science Kit teaches basics for kids as little as four years old.
Explosive Kitchen Lab
What kid doesn't love anything that explodes? If that's what it takes to pique their curiosity about chemistry and science, the kitchen at home is the perfect place to create chaos and serious fun, all while learning tons of interesting stuff. This kit allows kids to learn about acids, bases, the pH scale, DNA, electricity and diffusion through volcanic activities powered by lemon fuel. Cool, right?
From orange peel candles and milk explosions to salt and pepper electricity and sour LED lights, this is an awesome chemistry kit for kids because fun can be whipped up in a matter of minutes with things you always have in the kitchen. The Bubble Formulas kit lets them make soapy science with kid friendly chemicals. The Glitter Tube & Lava Lamp kit contains everything they'll need for hours of learning fun.
National Geographic Mega Crystal Growing Lab
Even if you're not a kid, you're probably fascinated by glittering crystals and gemstones. This seriously cool kit from the science experts at National Geographic, lets your child grow an incredible array of colorful crystals in blue, pink, red, purple, green, orange, yellow, and teal. They'll delve into the into the science of biology with a learning guide complete that will capture their imagination with beautiful images and information on each of the samples found in the kit.
Kids even get a light up display to show off their favorite homegrown crystals, plus they'll get five real gemstone specimens and a guide to crystal formation, giving them the perfect excuse to start their very own rock collection. If they're genuinely fascinated with crystals after growing their own, get them the National Geographic Geode kit or the Mega Gemstone Mine, where they can dig up to 15 real gemstones, from Tiger's Eye to Rose Quartz.
Beaker Creatures Liquid Reactor Super Lab
This hands on learning kit gives kids five and up some fascinating ways to interact with science and chemistry. The Beaker Creatures Super Reactor Learning Lab includes cool creature discoveries. Within each mysterious reactor pod, tiny travelers from distant planers are revealed. When your kid puts a pod into the chamber, pumps in the reactor liquid, it will trigger the chemical reaction that reveals a new Beaker Creature. After extraction, kids learn to identify their creatures from an included chart.
This 2019 Toy of the Year award winner also lets kids perform real-world science with the help of the lab's experiment guide. The kit includes two reactor pods with Beaker Creatures, a base, two hydroplungers, two beakers, a set of tongs, one stir rod, classification cards, an experiment guide, and more. They can collect more Beaker Creatures with this additional six pack of reactor pods or this big box of 24 pods.
Barbie Fundamental Chemistry Set
Sometimes it can be hard to convince girls that STEM education is not only good for their futures but fun and interesting as well. This Barbie Fundamental Chemistry Set strikes the perfect balance to entice them to step into the world of chemistry on their own terms. Designed for younger girls aged 4 - 8, they'll make fizz, slime, crystals and more.
Set up to be a Barbie presentation at school, your girls can role play along with the manual to create fun and fascinating potions and other concoctions. The 28 page storybook guides them along the way, while giving them instructions to go with. Make their learning even more fun with a Barbie STEM Kit with a Barbie Scientist Doll. The doll comes with ten different science and art experiments.
Scientific Explorer Magic Science for Wizards Only Kit
It's pretty hard to find a kid who isn't fascinated with Harry Potter and all the magic and wizardry in those incredible stories. This cool chemistry set is created all around sorcery and magic. With a glimmering magic wand they can create themselves , your kids can cast their own friendly spells over bubbling colored water, color changing potions and a test tube cauldron. Geared for kids six and older, this is a budget friendly kit that gives them a quick introduction to chemistry, and channels their inner magical powers.
Crayola Color Chemistry Set for Kids
Created by real Crayola chemists, this kit for kids provides a fascinating exploration of color chemistry with real hands on experiences that they can apply to both their school work and play. With 16 experiments out of the box, plus 36 other science-inspired ideas to test, they'll make sticky slime, watercolor ice, rubber goo, colorful algae, glow worms, erupting volcanoes and more. This set includes an easy-to-read instruction booklet that's packed with tons of fun learning and playing ideas.
Boom! Fun With Science Kit
If you're trying to nurture a younger child to expand their skills in STEM education, this chemistry kit for kids delivers 65 experiments and a huge host of tools and toys to make learning fun. With more than 55 pieces, this kids kit includes all the chemicals, ingredients and apparatus they'll need to get started.
From the delicate sprout garden, the slime lab, rocket balloon fun, creative crystals and of course a mind-blowing volcano, this will rev up their imagination and appreciation for chemistry and science. Because it's recommended for kids five and up, you can get them started early with a fascination for serious learning that's disguised as play.
Be Amazing! Toys Big Bag of Science
This huge bag of fun includes so many learning opportunities. More than just chemistry, this kit takes kids through a journey that includes physics, magnetism, weather, biology, geology and flight. With the help of a clear instructional guide, they'll learn to make everything from bubbling colored water to instant worms. It includes everything they'll need to gain a greater understanding of the world around them.
MindWare Science Academy Curious Kits
Got a house full of curious kids this Christmas? These cool science and chemistry kits offer lots of experiments for kids to share and learn with. Each comes with a lab station to hold bottles, beakers, measuring cups pipettes and more. They'll grow a rat gizzard, make a variety of disgusting slimes and learn all the chemistry that happens behind the scenes with the Slime Lab.
The Gross Body Lab is aptly named because kids get to make lots of grizzly innards like mucus, blood clots and guts as they explore the icky anatomy of the human body. Sounds pretty fun, huh? This combo pack of two kids is a great deal, but you can switch up your choices with the Crystal Jewelry Making Lab and Gross Body Lab, or the Volcano and Eco Forensic Labs also come in a set.
