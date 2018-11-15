15 Best Chemistry Sets for Kids: The Ultimate List

Our Review

This whopping big chemistry kit gives your smarty pants 250 experiments to try and all the stuff neccessary to try them. This kit is focused on learning what happens when heat gets introduced to a chemical equation, so naturally, it includes an alcohol burner. You kid can experiment with filtering and separating mixtures, combustion, and electrochemical reactions.

They'll explore elements and compounds, including the chemical and physical properties of water, carbon dioxide, oxygen, hydrogen, and carbon. Discover atoms and molecules. Inspect soaps and household cleaners. They can even inspect foods from the kitchen to learn about sugars, fats, and proteins.

The big instruction book gives both prep and performance instructions along with a guide to clear analysis of the results. Because of the alcohol burner, this chemistry kit is recommended for kids 11 and older. For a basic introduction to chemisty, the CHEM C500 is a great place to start. If you're looking for high school level chemistry, consider the CHEM C3000 kit.