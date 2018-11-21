49 Best Educational Toys: The Ultimate List

Looking for some great learning toys? We’ve got you covered. In the mega list below, discover 49 of the absolute best educational toys available right now — there’s something for all ages. Whether they’re into space, coding, or are just learning their shapes, you’ll find something cool for them below.
Scientific Explorer My First Mind Blowing Science Kit
Science can be fun for children of all ages if they have the correct tools to teach them. This 20 piece kit will get your child to love science in no time! They can explore the basic principles of science with everything from chemical reactions to using scientific tools. This kit works hand in hand with STEM principles because it is open ended and allows your child to explore. It includes red cabbage powder, citric acid, baking soda, color tablets, polyacrylate copolymer, vegetable oil, and cornstarch as chemicals. There’s nothing harmful that you have to worry about your child getting into. However, the experiments are still very cool for them to see. The supplies include two cotton swabs, three test tubes and stand, three plastic cups, a pipette, two sticks, two measuring scoops, and an activity guide. Any child six and older will love to play with this, and you’ll love that you are encouraging their love for science alongside them! If there is one scientific toy to get your child, its this one. This toy is affordable, fun, and basic.
Rock on! Geology Game With Rock & Mineral Collection
STEM-based learning is all the rage right now, and for good reason. Science and technology is what the world is made of, so it’s important to foster our children’s minds with these topics. This geology game is the perfect way to incorporate these teachings in a fun and exciting way. Using hands on learning, your child can collect rocks and even break open a geode. There are five different levels of play, and up to 6 players can play at a time. It can be used with children who can’t yet read, but it is also still fun to play for elementary school aged kids. The rock collection is unique, and each rock is different. Your child will be entertained for hours. It comes in its own package and carrying case, so it stores nicely as well.
Creativity for Kids Grow and Glow Terrarium
Science is so important, but it’s sometimes a hard topic to sell if you don’t have fun activities to show your child. However, this is solved with the terrarium that they get to build. This is a kit that will help your child create their own small garden. It lets them craft, plant, water, and grow plants so they can see the process from start to finish. This is a complete kit that will come with everything you need. There is a plastic mason jar, a lid they can decorate, potting mix, chia and wheat grass seeds, garden figurines, decorative sand, river stones, and a plant mister. Chia and wheat grass both grow very quickly, so it won’t take long for them to see their creation grow. It takes just three to four days for them to see some green coming in! Kids are impatient, but they can decorate the terrarium while they wait for life to show up. This kit will ensure your child is entertained for hours.
Smart IQ Mind Puzzle Games
Educational toys are very important for your child to learn and grow. It doesn’t matter what age they are, educational toys can help them have fun while learning. This puzzle game is a great addition to any household that likes educational toys. This one keeps a little one’s brain challenged, and it can grow with them. There are many easy puzzles that they can start out with, and then there are advanced puzzles that even adults could do if they want! A relaxing stress relief that allows children to put their best creativity forward, these mind puzzles are the perfect gift for a child.
idoot Magnetic Blocks Building Set
If there is one thing that children love to do, it’s build. And the great thing about that is building actually helps a child to learn! These are more advanced than the traditional Legos, and they are able to connect at an angle as well, which allows your child to build 3D models of anything and everything they can dream of. It’s recommended that this toy be given to children who are above the age of 3 because it requires fine motor skills that usually aren’t developed until then. However, kids of all ages will enjoy playing with these magnetic blocks. They are made from non-toxic plastic, and each end of the block is smooth. You never have to worry about stepping on one of those dreaded Legos every again! It comes with 56 total pieces, which includes 24 triangles and 32 squares. There is also a storage bag included to keep the blocks together.
VTech Write and Learn Creative Center
This magnetic drawing board is unlike any of the drawing boards in the past. It allows your children to get a head start on writing and drawing. It’s the perfect toy for children about to enter into kindergarten. With animated demonstrations, the child can follow along and learn how to write upper and lowercase letters. You can even customize the board with your child’s name, which will lead them through the letters to get their name written nicely. There are 26 different objects that this magnetic board will teach, and it goes from simple lines and shapes to much harder objects. This is in addition to the alphabet, so it’s perfect for young kids!
Fun Play Smart Stirling Engine Double Flying Wheel
Physics doesn’t have to be a drab subject that your child doesn’t learn about until college. This is an area of learning that is perfect for young children so that they can be established as they go into school. This is a double flying wheel with four metal glass heating tubes. It also has a colorful LED lights and 1300-1500 RPMs. Your child will learn while putting the toy together, and it’s a fun experience for both kids and parents to bond over and learn a little bit more about physics. This is a very educational toy, but it’s also fun to build. They will want to keep it on their bedside and look at what they have created over the few days it takes to build!
ThinkFun Gravity Maze Marble Run Logic Game
Marble mazes are a great way for your child to see how objects will go through obstacles. However, this toy takes marble runs to a whole different level. Combines with gravity, this maze allows children to build different mazes with 60 challenges. Ranging from beginner to expert, these challenges become more difficult as you play. The instruction manual is very easy to read and follow along with, so while your child will be learning, they won’t get frustrated with how the toy is supposed to work. This marble run has won multiple awards, including the Toy of the Year Award. Kids of all ages can have fun with this, but it’s recommended that the child can follow basic instructions before using. The small marbles also present a choking hazard to children under 3.
SmartLab Toys Smart Circuits Games and Gadgets Electronics Lab
If you want your 8 year old or older child to learn something unique and useful, this is the perfect toy to purchase. This comes with 6 base boards, a battery module, variable resistor module, microprocessor module, tricolor LED module, speaker module, photodiode module, tilt switch module, 6 LED array module, 2 push button modules, 31 jumper wires, and a 48 page book with different ideas to follow. If all of this is going in one ear and out the other, you’re not alone. But, tons of kids are getting involved with building technological pieces and they love it! This challenges your child, but it also teaches them invaluable skills. They’ll be able to build unlimited electronic games and gadgets. It focuses on electronics in a STEM environment.
VTech Touch and Teach Word Book
The most important skill that your child can learn is how to read. They need to know this before they are in the first or second grade, but a lot of children struggle with it these days. However, this educational toy book is the perfect way to get your child interested in reading. There are 12 detailed pages that teach your child over 100 words. There are four different modes of play, and the pages react to your toddler’s touch. There are sounds, music, and words, and this educational toy can help teach fine motor skills along with words. With recognizable cubs, Cody and Cora, your child will be ready to learn all about the alphabet and words!
IQ Builder STEAM Learning Creative Construction Engineering
No matter what age your child is right now, they can benefit from this awesome set of building toys. Many professionals already recommend this brand, and this set is the perfect set to challenge your child and get them building. Using your hands and building things is so important for kids, but they don’t do it often enough. With this 164 piece set, they will be able to build anything that their heart desires. There are no limits to the imagination and what your child can build. There are three instructional books included, which are for beginner, intermediate, and advanced building. With a storage container itself, you don’t have to worry about every piece being strewn across the house. They are also thoroughly tested, and have been proved to be safe for children. The best part about them is that there is a 100% money back guarantee if it doesn’t work out for you.
Educational Insights Design and Drill Activity Center
This educational toy takes building and makes it fun. With chunky bolts that your child can drill into the activity board, there’s no limit to what they can create with different patterns. This is a fun activity that they will enjoy doing, and it also grows with them. Little kids can drill randomly and learn hand-eye coordination, whereas older kids can drill patterns and shapes like is shown in the 20 activity cards it includes. There are plenty of fun designs to make, and your child will use the drill and get familiarized with it. The drill is battery powered, but it doesn’t spin fast enough for any harm to come to your child. It’s easy to use and super fun! This unique toy will be a hit with any child 3 or up.
Shifu Orboot Educational Augmented Reality Based Globe
Learning your states and countries is important for a child, but it’s something that is often a hard sell. No one wants to stare at a mundane globe and watch it twirl around. That’s much too boring for the kids these days. That’s why this globe is the perfect toy to get your child learning. It comes with a free app, and it helps take your child on an out of this world experience that is fun and interactive. With a 10” globe, passport, stamp, county flag stickers, and an instruction manual, your child will be set for hours. They can go through cultures, monuments, inventions, animals, maps, and weather! There is so much fun for them to go through, and their imagination and curiosity will be filled.
National Geographic Break Open 10 Geodes
Everyone loves to break open geodes, but they are surprisingly hard to find. Thankfully, you can give your child the educational experience they need without having to hunt for geodes yourself. With 10 colorful geodes inside, your child will have a blast breaking these open. They are 100% natural and can be as big as a tennis ball or as small as ping pong ball. There is also a 16 page learning guide that talks about geodes and details about the ones found in nature. There is a 100% satisfaction guarantee, and there are different colored geodes within the kit. This is educational and fun, and it’s something pretty your child can display when they are done with it.
Leap Frog Scribble and Write Tablet
If your child is learning how to write, or you’d like them to get a head start on learning, this tablet is the perfect way to do so! It’s really fun to play with, and you get to trace the lights to learn how to write. Your child will love how interactive the tablet is, and it even gives them feedback on how well they do. It teaches both capital and lowercase letters, and it also teaches the numbers 1-10. It’s recommended for ages 3 and up because it comes with an easy-grip stylus that children can easily hold onto and write with. There are two separate levels, making it perfect for young toddlers and kindergarteners alike!
4M Crystal Growing Experiment
If there is anything that children love to do, it’s experiments. However, most experiments take place in your house with items you really don’t want touched, which is just a bummer! Thankfully, you don’t need anything in your household ruined again. With this crystal growing experiment, they will stay busy for hours. It comes with a special display case so your child can keep the crystals they have grown and shown them off to their friends. The instructions are easy to follow, and it lets kids have an interest in science that they may not have had without this! Your child won’t feel like they are using an educational toy because they will be having so much fun while participating in this. While it’s a one time toy that can’t be done over and over again, it’s really exciting to watch happen.
VIAHART Brain Flakes, Set of 500
What better way for your child to learn than to use their imagination and build? With these unique brain flakes, there’s nothing your child can’t build. They are thin and easy to connect, and you can use a lot of them or a small amount of them to make intricate objects to keep forever. They are made without BPA, lead, heavy metals, or phthalates. The discs themselves measure 1.3 inches across, making them small but mighty! They are the perfect toys for boys and girls because of how it tests their brains and creativity. It comes with a carrying case, so you won’t need to have them strewn across the house. With the ability to teach spatial thinking, this is one educational toy you don’t want to miss out on.
Taska Toys Alternative Educational Building Blocks Set
This toy is fun for everyone! With 72 plastic pieces that are unique shapes and designs, your child will love creating endless designs. This toy will help to develop important skills that they need, and it teaches them how to be creative as well. The plastic is made from high quality TPE plastic that is colored with natural resources. It’s nice because these pieces are totally washable! With an included canvas bag, you and your family are set. There’s no limit to what can be built with this set of Taska Toys building blocks.
BettRoom Wooden Educational Preschool Toddler Toys
It’s time to teach your child shapes and colors, but you are not alone in the journey. This toy is designed to help you teach your child shapes and colors in a fun wooden toy.
This toy is affordable and dependable, and you don’t need to worry about it breaking. It is non-toxic and safe to use. It comes with BPA free, lead-free, phthalate, free wood that is of the highest quality. There are 20 pieces that are detachable and will allow your child to stack them to their heart’s desire.
This toy helps to encourage hand-eye coordination and imaginative play because it helps them see the colors and the matching shapes and stack them on one another. Your two year old is finally old enough to decipher between different shapes and colors, and this is one toy that can help them to do the job.
Melissa & Doug USA Map Floor Puzzle
Living in the USA, it’s fun to teach your child all about the country. There are so many different states, and there’s a fun way your child can learn about them and the geography of the country. By purchasing this floor map, you’re encouraging your child to learn about geography, and it helps them with spatial and problem solving skills because it comes as a puzzle! The floor puzzle is fun to put together, and the big pieces are easy for your child to match and figure out. They will love to put it together and take it apart again, challenging themselves over and over again. There are fun little pictures on each puzzle piece that show a fact about the state. Any toddler will love having this to play with.
ALEX Discover, Ready, Set, School
Before sending your child off to preschool, give them this perfect set that will help them learn and grow. There are plenty of activities that work with children on learning important skills, like tying your shoe, writing the alphabet, learning to cut, and drawing shapes. The set is going to come with 3 wipe away books and marker, 8 finger crayons, safety scissors, 2 stencils, 15 activity pages, 179 stickers, a shoelace, and instructions. Any child over the age of 3 can learn from and enjoy this toy. It makes learning fun in a way that we often don’t think of, and it’s going to keep your child entertained for hours. Send them off to school prepared by getting them this toy now!
TeyToy Baby Toy Zoo Series Soft Alphabet Cards
Whether you have a baby or a kindergartener, this is a toy that is perfect. It’s nice because the toy will grow with your child! Babies will love that the cards are soft, and they will love to chew on the fabric. You can feel good about letting them because they are made from non-toxic and soft material. As your child grows, they can learn their letters and alphabet with the cards. And when they get older, they can read the back of the cards that will teach them new words! It comes with 26 pieces and a cloth bag to hold them all. The best part of all is that they can be washed in the washer without falling apart. It’s a toy that is going to last for years.
Melissa & Doug Suspend Family Game
Melissa & Doug has created a line of toys that is unlike any other toys out there. They don’t have batteries, and they are always made in a way that will challenge children and teach them something new. This Suspend game is no different. It can be played with one to four players, and it works by people hanging the rods together. This game will include 24 game rods, a wooden base, 4 frame rods, colored die, and a wooden connector. It develops that hand eye coordination that is so important, and it also helps with cognitive and interpersonal skills. You can’t go wrong playing this game for family night because it is fun for young children and adults!
DK Games Silly Sentences
If your child is just starting to learn, there’s a great way to foster their sentence making skills. This game is a perfect toy because it combines the fun of a game with the educational aspect of learning. There are plenty of puzzle pieces, and when they are combined, they make some funny sentences! It can be played with one to four players, and both children and their parents will have fun playing it. This will help your child to learn new words they may not be as familiar with, and it will also help them to put together sentences to learn the order of words. It teaches nouns, verbs, and adjectives, and there are 124 pieces to play with!
Baby Bath Books Mega Set
Your child loves to play in the bath, and you can make it a time for some education by providing them with this mega set of bathroom books. These are waterproof books that use simple words and pictures to help your child learn to read and recognize letters. The thirteen books will all float in the water, and there are five illustrated pages to each book. The books are soft, so you don’t have to worry about injury as well. It’s also fun because they contain squeakers inside of the book! This will keep them entertained in a safe way, and it will also help them to learn while they are in the process of bathing.
4M Solar System Planetarium
The solar system is something that every child needs to know, and introducing it in a fun way that will encourage their science skills is something that is amazing. 4M is known for making science fun, and they didn’t disappoint with this toy. Your child will get to put together the solar system, which will help them learn where each planet goes, paint the solar system, which will help their creativity skills, and learn all while doing it! The set comes with the planets, stencils, a glow paint pen, rods, string, chart with facts, and 10 sets of questions. There are no batteries required for assembly, so you will finally get a break from all those horrible electronic toys! Any child who has an interest in space and the solar system will love creating their own one for their room.
Educational Insights Playfoam Shape & Learn Alphabet Set
If you can combine play and learning, why wouldn’t you? This educational toy is so fun for kids, both young and old! Playfoam is so much better than play dough because it isn’t going to dry out as quickly, and it feels so cool on your hands. It’s a great sensory object to play with, but the playfoam doesn’t stop there. You can actually use the included cards to teach your children letters. Instead of having them write their letters over and over, let them create them from the playfoam! It’s easy for younger children since the letters are so large, but it still teaches valuable hand eye coordination skills. The foam comes in multiple colors, so your child will never grow bored. Let them play to their hearts’ content with this cool toy!
Skoolzy Rainbow Counting Bears
Sometimes, the classic toys are the best! These bears are fun and easy to sort, and they come with matching cups to sort them in. It’s the perfect way to teach children how to separate colors and figure out how to correctly sort things. It’s a wonderful educational toy for toddlers! If you have a rambunctious toddler who needs to learn how to settle down, this toy can help. It’s relaxing and a little bit of a stress relief for children to play with. Preschoolers benefit greatly from this game, so if you know one or own a preschool yourself, you definitely need to add this to your collection! It’s by far one of the easiest toys to store, but it’s fun that you can see them learning as you go.
Melissa & Doug See and Spell Wooden Educational Toy
Your child is going to learn how to spell whether you want them to or not, but they could learn faster with this toy. This is a great way to teach your child to recognize letters and start to read. They will be able to match up the letters with the simple words, and the words also have a drawing next to them so they know what they are spelling. Some of the examples include cat and boat. There are 8 two sides cutout boards that have three to four letter words. It comes with 50+ colorful wooden letters that fit into the cutout boards. There is also a compact wooden storage space that keeps everything together. The really cool thing is that they also make a personalized version so you can get your child’s name if you’d like!
English Spelling Alphabet Letter Game
A fun and interactive game for your child to play is this spelling game. It comes with a little plastic stand that will hold up the letters and the card that they are supposed to spell. You can choose to cover up the spelling or let it show for beginners. The letters are similar to scrabble letters, so the children can easily pic the tiles up and put them into place. It helps their hand eye coordination, and it also helps them to recognize different objects. While it is fun for almost any age, it’s recommended for children around 3 years old to get a head start on learning.
Munchkin Mozart Magic Cube
For those children who show an interest in music from an early age, this makes a great gift. It’s also just a fun baby gift for any child because of the sounds it makes. There are 8 different instruments, and they each show how they make up Mozart’s masterpieces. The corners are rounded, so you don’t need to worry about potential injury, and the sides light up with the music for added fun.
Educational Insights GeoSafari Jr. My First Microscope
If you are raising a future scientist, then they really need their own microscope. Your child may not have experienced a microscope before, but they will love seeing it when they receive this. It’s easy to focus, and the design of this is completely kid-proof. It helps to encourage your child to love science. The two extra large eyepieces are easy to use, even for preschoolers. It has 8x magnification, so look at plants or bugs underneath the scope! It also has an LED light to help with viewing, non-skid feet, and a sample tray. It was the winner of the Oppenheim Toy Portfolio Gold Seal, and more. The STEM learning is key here, and it can help create a healthy curiosity in your child.
TestingMom Gifted Learning Flash Card Bundle
For the most educational toy of all, get this bundle of flash cards. Your child will learn all the concepts they need to be ready for school and more. There are four sets of cards here, and they each focus on something different. There is social emotional learning, spatial concepts, general knowledge, and verbal concepts. With 370 flash cards and 1,500 questions, this set will keep your child entertained for hours. This is a fun way to teach them what they need to know, and it’s the perfect way to get the ahead of the curve if you want them to be in a higher class.
Opposites Flash Cards
There are so many things that children have to learn, and it’s often not very fun for them. Whether you’re looking for students or kids at home, these opposites flashcards are perfect for teaching listening and problem-solving skills. They are perfect for interacting with, and they let your children learn about the world around them in terms of opposites. There are different games that they can match and see which items are opposites for other items. And the great thing about these flashcards is that they are large. There are 50 cards, which make for 25 pairs, and they measure 3.5 inches x 4.5 inches.
Dave the Explorer Kit
Your child loves to explore, but you wish it would be a lot more educational than exploring in your bathroom makeup and lotion. Forget about your ruined items and get your child this awesome explorer kit. It will keep them so busy that they won’t have time to even look your way! There are hours of fun included, and the outdoor exploration kit is fun and education. With STEM activities included, your boys and girls can learn all about the hand cranking flashlight, compass, whistle, and bugs. There are also binoculars for bird watching and a magnification glass to look at those tiny bugs!
VTech Touch and Learn Activity Desk Deluxe
Whether you have a child in school or a child who wishes they could go to school, this activity desk is so much fun. It is interactive with your child, and it includes five activity pages with cool content for them to learn from. If that isn’t enough, the educational desk can also be expanded with the purchase of expansion packs. There is an LED display that illustrates the letter and number stroke order, and it also teaches how to draw some basic shapes. If they tire of the desk, turn it into an easel and chalkboard, and use the storage space for art supplies! There are so many ways to play, and it even includes a toy telephone and music player. Overall, there are 100 vocabulary words, 20 activities, 20 songs and melodies, and the option for the expansion packs. It’s a wonderful toy for ages 2 and up!
Encyclopedia Prehistoric Dinosaurs
If you have a dinosaur lover on your hands, nothing is more perfect than this educational toy. It is so fun for your child to look through, and the pop up images are absolutely stunning. It shows exactly what they dinosaurs looked like, and all the information within this book is new and significant. There’s nothing cooler than watching the smile on your child’s face when a giant T-Rex pops out of the pages! It will be a book that they want to read every night before bed.
Spelly Straws Reusable Drinking Straws for Kids
Every child loves to drink out of straws, but disposable straws are so bad for the environment. Instead of buying disposable straws, invest in this one time purchase of Spelly Straws. These straws are super cool because not only are they reusable, but they can help teach your child how to spell. There are colorful ABC letters that come in this set, and they slide onto the straw to make words. Teach your child their name or basic words by instructing them to put the letter on their straw. It’s a fun way to jazz up snack or drink time, and it’s an easy way to add in some learning in a normal daily task. The set comes with 44 letters and 4 straw bases. This unique toy is going to get lots of love!
Kennedy Toddler Learn to Dress Boards
Those everyday life skills are important to know for your child, but we often forget to teach them. Now, you don’t have to! With these boards, your child will learn how to do the basic skills that every toddler should learn. This set comes with six basic skill boards. There are buckles, buttons, laces, snaps, ties, and zippers. Not only will this make things easier on you when your toddler can dress themselves, but it can also help them to develop their fine motor skills, which is something that they need in life. This toy is going to keep your rambunctious child entertained, and it’s the perfect toy to teach them something new!
Educational Insights Geo Safari Jr. Talking Microscope
Bindi Irwin is one of the best scientists out there to follow, and this talking microscope is the perfect toy to teach your child about science. Science has become a lot more popular in recent years because of how important it is in a STEM atmosphere. If your child loves science or even if your child is struggling to love science, this is the toy to help them learn. There are 60 colorful slide images with over 100 facts and questions about animals, plants, and household items. There is a double eyepiece, which makes it easy to see out of. The image slide storage makes the cleanup easy, and it can even speak in multiple languages!
AMOSTING Color Matching Mosaic Pegboard
This pegboard is the perfect toy to travel with and keep in a purse or bag for when your child is bored and you are out and about. Forget showing them your phone or giving them YouTube to watch, this is a great educational toy that packs up small that they can have fun playing with. It comes with 10 different pictures and 46 colorful buttons that will plug into the picture and make it complete. It is really fun for a child to finish the pictures, and it can help teach them about matching colors and patterns. The materials are safe to play with, and the easy clean up with the built in storage tray makes it perfect to take with you.
Metal Wire Puzzle Set
Children and adults will enjoy these metal puzzles because they are challenging to the mind and give you a fun mental workout. Kids love it because it is hard, but it is also something that keeps their fingers busy. Much like an educational version of a fidget spinner, it will keep them busy enough that they will put their focus on it. Kids as young as five can learn how to untangle these puzzles, and they will never get bored since this is a set of 12 of them. These puzzles are high quality because there is no bending to be had while solving them. The metal is sturdy and isn’t going to break at all. Since they come individually packaged, you can save the puzzles for when your child accomplishes something good or save them as a prize. They are an affordable educational toy that will keep your child challenged and busy.
Water Reveal Word Card Water Drawing
Let’s be honest, coloring is a pain sometimes. We want our children to color and have fun, but how many times do we see marks on our tables, walls, carpet, or cars? It’s a disaster! Thankfully, there is a better way. This water reveal allows your child to color the alphabet with just water. There is absolutely no ink, and you will never have to buy refill pens. They simply color with water! The pen is refillable, and you can fill it up with any water that you have on hand. The pages are also reusable, so they can color them again and again. As the water dries, the coloring disappears and becomes like new all over again. They are small and compact enough that you can take it with you wherever you go, making it the perfect gift to stash in your purse for when those lines at the car repair shop get just a little too long. Say goodbye to bored children with this toy!
Educational Insights Nancy B’s Science Club Microscope and Activity Journal
This is a play microscope that is really fun for children. It has 400x zoom power, which is a lot higher than the other play microscopes out there. This is a light and dissecting microscope, and it comes with a 22 page activity journal that your child will be able to keep. The STEM learning is extremely important, and this helps because it is a hands on tool that is key for science. The activity journal gives the children ideas of what to collect and will help them get close up views at each of their specimens. There is a rubber eye cap, so your child won’t hurt themselves, and the focusing knob is easy to use. It does require batteries, but just for the light. This is a really great microscope for anyone who loves science. Because it is a little bit more advanced, it is probably better for older kids to use.
K’NEX Imagine Power and Play Motorized Building Set
If your child loves to build, this is the perfect educational toy that will challenge their skills. There are 529 assorted pieces, so this is really the mega set that they will love to have. The pieces easily click together, and there is even a motor included so that you can put it on the creations and watch them come to life. The building set comes with a carrying case, so they can take it wherever they need to go! While they are welcome to create something from scratch, there are also step by step guides that will help them build the most popular models. This is a STEAMagination toy, which means it combines STEAM with the natural curiosity of a child for the best learning experience. What’s really great is this comes with a parts guarantee, so if something breaks, you can reach out to the company. With so many pieces included here, there is no stop to the fun your child will have.
Tinkertoy 30 Model Super Building Set
This is the original way to make the coolest toys out there. This is a fun and interactive set that is easy to use. There are 200 pieces for your child to play with, and there are 30 models to build in the instructions. It’s great for preschool learners, and it is fun for older kids as well. The pieces are flexible, which makes it easier to create motorized projects. Plus, there is a sturdy box included to store all the pieces so you will not have anything get lost. These pieces are meant to snap together and stay together, so they are not going to fall apart after building. They can assemble and disassemble them, and it’s a great way to challenge your child’s engineering and architectural skills.
Spanish Learning Tablet Educational Toy for Kids
Having a bilingual child can only help them in life, and it actually can help them grasp other concepts quicker and better. But, if you are not sure where to start, you aren’t alone. This Spanish learning tablet can help you to learn the language faster and it great for children. It has small quizzes and also has a ton of educational games that make learning fun. There are easily hours of fun on here for your child to play, and it is great for native Spanish speakers or children trying to learn Spanish. The tablet is double sided, so it teaches more than just the alphabet and numbers. It also goes over fun animal pictures, and it will show your child animal sounds from nature! Since it looks like a tablet, your child will love playing on it, and you will love that there is no fighting over screen time.
12 Eggs Set Children
Patterns, colors, and matching are all skills that young children need to learn. While these can be acquired doing some basic life things, it can also help to foster their education with a toy like this. The eggs can “crack” and each side has the male and female part of a shape. The egg will only go back together if it is matched to the correct shape and color, so your child will learn about matching the colors and shapes together. It is the perfect toy for toddlers, and it will help them before they go off to preschool. While it isn’t going to be a life changing toy, it is very educational for those young kids where it can be hard to know how to teach them.
Go Together Flash Cards
Learning to match is an important skill that your child should know, but that goes beyond just putting shapes and colors together. Making matches in daily things will help your child to learn more about the world, and it is a great way to make things fun and have them learn more. These flash cards don’t put together simple shapes but rather come up with fun ideas like bread and a toaster. Anyone teaching a young child can benefit from this set of flashcards. The flash cards are large, and there are 25 pairs. They are the perfect addition to the flashcards we talked about earlier that were opposites flashcards! Whether you use them as a standalone teaching tool or something to combine with daily lessons, this is a fun way for your child to learn more about matching.
