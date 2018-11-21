49 Best Educational Toys: The Ultimate List

Our Review

It’s time to teach your child shapes and colors, but you are not alone in the journey. This toy is designed to help you teach your child shapes and colors in a fun wooden toy.

This toy is affordable and dependable, and you don’t need to worry about it breaking. It is non-toxic and safe to use. It comes with BPA free, lead-free, phthalate, free wood that is of the highest quality. There are 20 pieces that are detachable and will allow your child to stack them to their heart’s desire.

This toy helps to encourage hand-eye coordination and imaginative play because it helps them see the colors and the matching shapes and stack them on one another. Your two year old is finally old enough to decipher between different shapes and colors, and this is one toy that can help them to do the job.