101 Awesome Big Gifts for Kids: Your Ultimate List

Watching kids open their gifts is one of the best sights in the world. Some gifts stand out among the rest and the memories associated with these types of gift can last a lifetime. These gifts are usually big-ticket items and make quite the impact. I’ve personally received a few of these gifts as a child and years later, I can still remember that feeling of surprise, shock, and pure bliss.

If you’re hoping to produce a similar experience for your children for a birthday, holiday, or big milestone, shop the best big gifts for kids of all ages.

Kids can be hard to shop for. If you're looking to give something really impressive, there are a few ways to really have a lasting impact with a gift. 

Kids Three to Five Years Old

Three-year-old kids are really starting to have an understanding of their playing environment and understand the idea of gifts. For 3-year-old girls, consider this awesome Mini Cooper, in pink of course. Boys will love getting into a bit of trouble with a realistic Tractor. 

Kids Six to Eight Years Old 

This age range is all about testing boundaries and being a bit of a dare-devil. If you're worried about gifting something that has a bit of a fear factor behind it don't. These gifts are not only exciting but also safe, great for both boys and girls in this age range. Go for a fun trampoline or this skateboard driveway park

Kids Nine and Up

Swing sets are the way to go for this age group, especially if you want to be the house the kids flock to for fun. If you're shopping for someone who's more into electronics, you can't go wrong with an Xbox console

