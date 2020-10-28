101 Awesome Big Gifts for Kids: Your Ultimate List

Watching kids open their gifts is one of the best sights in the world. Some gifts stand out among the rest and the memories associated with these types of gift can last a lifetime. These gifts are usually big-ticket items and make quite the impact. I’ve personally received a few of these gifts as a child and years later, I can still remember that feeling of surprise, shock, and pure bliss.
If you’re hoping to produce a similar experience for your children for a birthday, holiday, or big milestone, shop the best big gifts for kids of all ages.
Our Review
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Every kid needs a way to get around. This truck is recommended for kids two to seven years old and keeps their travels safe by only being able to go two very slow speeds – two and four miles per hour. Besides the speed – everything else is just like the real deal. It has an accelerator pedal with automatic brakes, large farm tractor wheels that provide traction on grass, dirt, gravel, or pavement, and an extra large trailer. It even has a working FM radio and an adjustable seat with flip-up armrests. Grab this truck while it’s still on sale. If you want to gift your kid an electric car but this one isn’t their style, you can check out a large selection of other options for both boys and girls.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you have a child who is into music, then you’ll definitely want to consider this Five Piece Drumset for their next gift. Whether it’s for a big birthday or Christmas, there’s no question your kid will be so excited to get drumming on this amazing set. It’s available in tons of cool colors with an adjustable drum throne, Bass drum pedal, and a pair of wooden drum sticks included.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
A trampoline is a great addition to any backyard, a game that will keep kids occupied and exercising rather than sitting in front of a screen for hours on end. This one was created with safety at the forefront of its design, so you can let your kids play with peace of mind. The closure system doesn’t have gaps like many other trampolines on the market, so once the enclosure is zipped, there’s no way for someone to fall off. The poles are all padded, again making this a safer environment for play. The basketball hoop is a fun addition, also safely made with a breakaway feature that allows it to detach from the side if too much force is applied. Skywalker has a number of trampolines in various shapes and sizes. You can shop them here to find the one most suitable for your kids.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Whether you have an ice hockey fan, a figure skater, or a kid who just wants to have some fun on the ice, you can turn your backyard into a winter wonderland with an outdoor ice rink. The white film liner is designed for single-season use and will provide a winter filled with outdoor fun. It’s extremely easy to assemble and comes with a DVD instruction video, proving to be much more helpful than a traditional set of written instructions. If you need another size, there are similar kits available in a plethora of sizes. We recommend going with the largest version that will fit your yard for the most space to skate.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Rollerblade Cyclone Kid’s Unisex Size Adjustable Inline Skates are available in a variety of kids and junior sizes, perfect for hitting the pavement and getting outside to enjoy some fresh air. If you want to buy your kids a gift that will minimize screen time and get them playing outside, these skates are the way to go. They have a comfortable, padded fit along with wheels that make for a very smooth ride.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Infrared Laser Tag Blasters and Vests Set is a truly amazing experience that the whole family can enjoy. It brings the fun of a laser tag venue right into your home, with a 150 ft shooting range that can be enjoyed both indoors and outside. The shooters are easy to handle, even for younger kids, and have advanced features like added sounds, lights, night mode and more. While the set isn’t inexpensive, users are very pleased with how the set operates even after months of use.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Even the tabletop version of this game a childhood favorite, but there’s no question that this jumbo sized version makes it so much cooler. Either called connect four or four to score, it’s made with heavy-duty plastic which can be used either indoors or outdoors. It’s a great two player game but can also be played with teams for championship matches. The jumbo board measures 48 wide x 22.4 deep x 46 inches high. If you want to gift a few jumbo games, a giant jenga and giant chess set are awesome additions.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
There’s not a girl in the world who wouldn’t feel like the coolest kid on the block riding around in this car. It’s super realistic with working LED headlights, rubber traction strip tires, a premium clear windshield, and both horn and engine sounds that are built into the textured steering wheel. The car can drive both forward and backward. The long lasting rechargeable battery and wall charger are both included to keep her going. Check out some alternative pink car options for girls here.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This Yamaha half-size guitar is the perfect option for children and beginners from a very well known and trusted brand. It has a solid spruce top with a beautiful look as well as rosewood fretboard and bridge. It comes with all of the necessary accessories including a gig bag, clip-on tuner, string winder, cleaning cloth as well as an instructional DVD.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This toy is awesome for kids who love to build and create, result in the coolest real robot. Not only is this toy an awesome learning experience for kids but also has five different models so kids can build and then rebuild, making this an amazing investment toy. The finished robot has the ability to dance and so much more. This toy is best suited for kids aged seven and older due to some of the more complex pieces.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you know someone getting into O gauge model railroading, this is a really special set that has a nice amount of detail. The tracks are easy to put together and take apart and the trains run super smoothly over the tracks (which can be made into an oval, circle or square. This is a great set to place under a Christmas tree or just have in a playroom for a kid who loves trains.
Want to check out more of the best train sets for kids? We’ve got you covered.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The current discount on this kitchen alone makes it worth the purchase. With easy to follow instructions, assembly is simple and should take no more than one or two hours at most. The finished product has that wow factor, so you can consider assembling it before gifting it so it’s ready to go. The details are also impressive as the set is designed with a beautiful vintage pink color and brass handles. The cooking station includes a modern upper fridge and lower freezer with water and ice options, a sink with a stove below, two burners, and storage space to store any cooking utensils or tupperware. Kids can remove the fridge from the rest of the kitchen for more room to play. Don’t forget to include stainless steel pots and pans, play food items, and a dish set in your gift.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you’re constantly buying art supplies and paper for your little one, then this art table is something you’ll definitely want in your home. Not only does the table have a 100 ft roll of paper for endless creativity, but also comes with two benches for comfort while creating. The table has removable cups and holders for all of the necessary art supplies and is made of sturdy, durable wood that will last for years to come.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Pianos can be pricey and this is an all around great option considering the lower price point. It’s a beginner piano but produces great quality sound – just like a full sized piano. The smaller size makes it more approachable for smaller kids and easier to play. The piano comes with a matching bench, a pedal, a power supply, stereo headphones (so she can practice without the rest of the household listening), USB connecting cable, and access to a piano teaching iPad app. This piano is also available in blue and white if you don’t think the pink would suit your child.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
These colorful building blocks are just like large LEGO blocks, coming in various sizes for creative building. The large blocks are about 6″ x 4″ x 4″; the smaller ones are 4″ x 4″ x 4.” They are well built, durable, and snap together without any hassle. They’re also easy to take back apart when you want to switch up your creation. They come packaged in a large cardboard box with a small guide containing some suggested designs, but the sky’s the limit to come up with your own designs. These are a great addition to any playroom. Many reviewers mention the benefits of purchasing a second and/or third set, allowing them to make even larger creations like cars, houses, etc.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
You won’t be able to get your kid off of this bike once it arrives. Even with its battery operated electric motor, you’ll notice that there’s no noise. It also tops out at about 20 miles an hour, making it a safe option for kids. It’s well made and built strong, so even boys who play rough won’t damage the bike. It’s designed with the geometry of an authentic dirt bike frame, including dual suspension and riser handlebars. There are a few various options for purchasing. One option includes a matching helmet for a reasonable cost, which is a necessary investment. If you want to take the protection and safety up a notch, this off-road gear set includes a helmet, gloves, and goggles, all in an awesome and bright yellow color.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This LEGO set isn’t just a box of building blocks – it has everything your child needs to build and operate a number of interactive, walking, talking robots. The builder has the option to start with the suggested designs or to branch out on their own and get creative. The set includes 3 interactive servo motors, a remote control, an improved and redesigned color sensor, a redesigned touch sensor, an infrared sensor, and over 550 LEGO elements. Building instructions for five various robots are included but you can also download bonus building instructions on LEGO’s website. If you’re looking for another LEGO related gift, check out the many options available online here.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Zupapa 2020 Upgraded Dome Climber is sure to impress kids of any age, with the ability to hold up to 750 lbs. It’s the perfect addition to your yard, measuring five feet high and 10 feet in diameter. It’s weather-resistant and durable, made with galvanized steel rods, and is easy to assemble. It’s best for kids 10 years and younger and can hold up to six kids playing at the same time.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The word “dream” is part of the Barbie Dreamhouse Dollhouse for a reason. So many girls dream of owning this realistic home for their collection of Barbie’s, with multilevel rooms that let their imagination run wild. It measures an impressive three feet tall and even has a garage and a second-story pool along with realistic lights and sounds that kids will love playing with.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Teaching independence and allowing kids to safely enjoy a bit of excitement and thrill is what the Step2 Extreme Roller Coaster Ride-On Playset is all about. Even young kids will have the strength to push the cart up the ramp for their next ride and with a safe platform at the top, kids can mount the ride in a balanced fashion without worry about sliding down. The set is also durable enough to be left outside year-round, even in places with winter conditions.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Gymnasts and dancers will never be able to step away from the pieces included in this set. Practice makes perfect, and this at home set allows any girl to work on her moves whenever she’d like. The set includes all of the key pieces for a gymnast – an adjustable bar, an adjustable balance beam, a folding mat, and a landing mat. The adjustable horizontal bar adjusts to 36, 42, 48, 54, and 62 inches high and has a 100lb weight limit. The beam is 8 feet long, 4 inches wide and 6 inches high, made with laminated wood and wrapped with commercial grade synthetic purple suede. The folding mat can easily be stored between uses and is covered in vinyl. It’s fire retardant and mildew and puncture resistant. The velcro end strips allow you to purchase and connect additional mats for more tumbling space. Looking for additional gymnastics equipment? You can check out all that Nimble Sports has to offer.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Choosing the right gaming console is just like choosing the right car or laptop. They’re all similar in many aspects, but have various details that set them apart. The trick is to find the one that makes the most sense for you (or your child). The faster remote speeds paired with the tons of extra storage space are two features that set this one apart. You’ll notice quicker reaction times and a much more comfortable grip on the controller. You can also store double the number of games when compared to the non Elite Xbox model. We recommend that you shop the tons of available Xbox games and purchase a few to go with their new console.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you have a child who is musically inclined, you’ll want to check out the Alesis Recital | 88 Key Beginner Digital Piano, which isn’t just an attractively awesome keyboard but can also help teach them how to play. A simple subscription allows for interactive lessons online and a three-month subscription is included with your purchase. The keyboard has 88 premium full-sized semi-weighted keys with adjustable touch response so you can choose the playing style that’s most comfortable for you.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Singtrix Party Bundle Second Edition Karaoke Machine for Kids is the best gift for getting in some quality family time, having some laughs, and singing some of your favorite tunes. This product was originally seen on Shark Tank and has become hugely popular since it’s easy to set up and use. It comes with a 40 Watt speaker with a subwoofer, 1 mic stand, and a mic.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
You don’t have to choose between pool, air hockey, or table tennis with this three-in-one billiard table. It’s a space-saving solution so your kids and their friends will have the option to switch between games when they tire of one option. All of the necessary accessories are included for immediate play. You’ll receive two pushers for air hockey, two pucks, a set of billiard balls, a resin triangle, two 57″ two-piece cues, two pieces of chalk, two table tennis paddles and balls, as well as a net and post set. The table is a standard size, measuring 84″ long x 46.5″ wide x 31″ high. Some assembly is required, but if you’d rather not do it yourself, choose the option to have assembly included and avoid the headache. To go all out and create an arcade-like experience in your house, also purchase a legitimate and awesome arcade machine or a pinball machine.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Any skateboard lover can take the skate park to his own backyard with this ramp set. The various pieces lock together for tons of different ramp design options. This is a great starter package with the option to build humps, jumps and multilevel trick platforms. Older kids will be able to make changes on their own, while the younger ones may need a helping hand to move around the interlocking pieces. This park kit has eight ramps and six decks and is the only model that can be reconfigured in this way. If you’re looking for something slightly smaller, this Landwave starter kit has just two ramps and one deck. Looking to build even higher and wider than the larger set? You can add on to your existing purchase with these pieces.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Scenic Heights Playhouse is made from 100 percent cedar which proves to be rot resistant and highly resistant to natural decay. All lumber is pre-stained for a smooth and clean appearance, as well as cut and stamped with the part number to help speed up the building process. The house features a play kitchen, which has everything but running water. There’s a play sink and play stove, so children can pretend to cook. There’s a built-in bench with a comfortable cushion and with built-in storage doors, the perfect place to keep outdoor toys. This set is best for younger children before they’re ready to tackle a real swing set and is recommended for ages two through 10. If you really want to make a splurge with a crazy purchase – this backyard mansion is insane, containing many of the design features that you would find in an actual home. Looking for a step between the two, check out this mini victorian cottage. You can browse tons of backyard playhouse options here to find the perfect one for your family.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If your child can’t make it to a waterpark, try bringing the waterpark to them with this awesome inflatable toy, large enough for the entire family to enjoy. It has two slides, a large splash area, a tunnel, and more. It’s made of durable materials that will withstand rough play and will last for years. The entire bouncer can be inflated in under two minutes and deflated in a few minutes as well, making this an easy toy to bring out on hot summer days.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If your child is more into Barbies than American Girl dolls, this dream house is a splurge that will keep her occupied with her dolls for hours on end. The interactive voice controlled elements on this house (there are over 100 of them) are an awesome upgrade from a standard dollhouse, bringing it to life. She can tell the house to open its doors, send the elevator up and down, or turn the stairs into a slide and back again. Switches throughout the house also create interactive effects, such as lights and sounds from the oven, shower and office desk. No detail has been overlooked with each element looking entirely realistic. You’ll find place settings, bathroom supplies, pillows, a tablet, and laptop and a vase of flowers. It’s no surprise that this house has won awards for being one of the best tech toys and is also the top item in dollhouse accessories. For the full experience, don’t forget to also purchase the things Barbie might need outside of the house like a car, a pool, a grocery store, or a bike. Shop lots of Barbie gifts and accessories here.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Your daughter’s bedroom WILL be the coolest hangout spot with this princess bed set. It’s a princess castle, a tent, bunk bed, and a slide all wrapped into one awesome piece of furniture. It includes a tent over a twin bed and a covered hiding place below. The top of the slide is also tented with a princess tower that include fold-down window covers. It uses a standard twin size mattress, which is not included. Some assembly is required, but if you’re not up for that kind of commitment, simply select the option that includes assembly. For a little over $100 you won’t have to sweat (literally and figuratively) the assembly of this dream bed set. We can’t really think of a more fun way to get out of bed than down a slide. If you agree, you can shop alternative bed sets with slides included here to find your favorite.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
There’s no question that every kid wants some version of a playground in their own backyard. They don’t have to wait their turn on the swings, and they can go down the slide as many times as they’d like – it’s every child’s dream. You can make that dream come to life with an awesome swing set like this one, that will undoubtedly last a lifetime. It will keep your child and their friends busy, and look impressive in your yard with the beautiful design, and clean finishing touches. The materials are high quality and the set can be assembled fairly easily.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
There’s nothing kids love more than a big bouncy machine, and adding a pool and a water slide makes it that much more exciting. It’s easy to use, intuitive to set-up, and fills up with water rather quickly. It’s also made of extremely durable fabric that mimics the materials used on professional bouncy houses and will hold up even with several rambunctious kids on it for hours. Check out some of the customer photos to see this toy in action. Blast Zone is well known for all of its inflatable creations. If this one isn’t for you, or you want a design that can be used regardless of the weather, shop additional choices here.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Adventure-seeking kids will love this electric powered dirtbike, with speeds up to 14 mph. It’s ideal for kids with some experience riding and works best for kids 13 and older. Some assembly is required but it’s easy to do and comes with everything needed. The hand-operated rear brake and adjustable riser handlebars make it easy for your child to control the speed and maneuver the bike. The battery allows for 30 minutes of continuous use before needing a new charge.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This Portable Basketball Hoop is sturdy and durable, perfect for children who are learning the game and would love to get some shooting practice in at home. You can fill the bottom with sand or water to make it even more sturdy. With an adjustable height, you can change the stand from 6’7 inches to 10 inches allowing your child to continue to use it as they grow. The base is designed with two wheels that allow you to move it around if need be and it’s designed to be completely rustproof so you can leave it outside year-round.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Skip the training wheels and get your tot this Strider – 12 Sport Balance Bike instead. It’s awesome for teaching younger children (ages 2-4) how to ride a bike so they can go straight from this balance bike to a full bike without training wheels. Parents swear by this brand and design, since it’s streamlined and lightweight, making it easy for kids to maneuver. It comes in a variety of colors so you can choose based on your kid’s favorite.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
So many kids love jumping and climbing. This Ninja Warrior Obstacle Course for Kids allows them to do that and more, creating an obstacle course that will keep them occupied for hours. The kits come with over ten accessories, all suitable for kids five years and older. Included you’ll find a 50-foot ninja slackline, gymnastic rings, monkey bar holds, swing, and more.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This train set is perfect for kids aged two to ten years and will grow with your child as they practice building. The table is the perfect height and includes three bins for the storage of all of the included pieces. The set comes with 120 Colorful Pieces (Including one engine, three train cars, eight people, and more).
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This dollhouse is easy to assemble and is a dream come true for any little girl. It has three levels, five separate rooms, two outdoor spaces, and a working elevator that can glide to all three floors. It comes with step by step, easy to follow instructions that make assembly a breeze. This is a perfect option for Barbie or similar sized dolls.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The KidKraft Wooden Backyard Sandbox will have your kid(s) exploring through a fun, sand-filled, sensory experience. This option is the best on the market, large enough for more than one child to play at once and at a price point that won’t break the bank. It has a cover included that’s quick and easy to snap into place, protecting it from the elements when it’s not in use. You’ll need about 12-14 bags of sand to fill it appropriately.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Get your kid this “big gift” for their next special occasion. The Fisher-Price Kid-Tough Digital Camera allows them to snap great quality photos and even has some special effects. The tough outer shell is made to withstand children’s play and can survive drop after drop without breaking. Simply upload to a computer or print online, just like a real, adult camera.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Looking for an educational gift? This STEM Learning Kit by Brooke Brown (a National Board Certified Teacher) is not only creative but developmentally appropriate for elementary-aged kids to learn and explore. It comes with a guide so you can understand how each bin is meant to be used with your child – perfect for at-home learning.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
There is something about firetrucks that all kids love. This kidsclub Ride On Fire Truck Toy will let your little one live our their fireman dreams with a realistic truck that actually drives. It can be operated by either your child or the parent, based on their ability to drive and manuver, with a parent control that’s easy to operate. It works both indoors and outdoors and runs for about 60-120 minutes of continuous use between charges. It also comes with a seatbelt and door locks to keep kids safe while riding.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Stick a big bow on top of the Teamson Kids Little Chef Chelsea Modern Play Kitchen for an epic gift that your kids will love. It easy to assemble and quite durable, made with wood. It has tons of areas for food storage and spaces for all the play kitchen supplies you might want to add. It comes in several modern colors and has a beautiful classic design that both you and your kids will love, complete with gold hardware accents. It’s a true dream kitchen.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
You probably don’t want to buy your child a real pony, although that is really the ultimate gift for kids. This toy version is a bit more manageable and a lot more affordable, with tons of realistic features that will get your little one pretty excited. It stimulates riding on a real pony with a galloping motion as well as the ability to steer it left and right. It can be used both indoors and outdoors and is 100 percent child propelled (meaning it does not use batteries or electricity of any kind).
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you have kids who are big gamers then the X Rocker Pro Series H3 Black Leather Vibrating Floor Video Gaming Chair is a unique gift that they’ll love. It works for kids and adults alike, so you might want to buy yourself one too to avoid fighting over it. It’s made with soft and insanely comfortable vinyl leather that’s easy to wipe clean. The chair has built-in volume controls and outputs for connecting to any audio source, taking any gaming experience to the next level.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
PLAYMOBIL sets inspire creativity and are fun to build. They are age-appropriate for both toddlers as well as young children, who will love not only building the set but then creating their own storylines with the beautifully constructed and well-made pieces. This 225 piece playset comes with all of the instructions for assembly, which are easy to follow and has realistic elements such as a silo, slewing and adjustable loading crane, mobile milking machine, integrated heat lamp for the piglet, cable winch, and much more.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you love the idea of gifting your child something big and special for their birthday or a holiday, you might not love how these types of gifts fit within your home, often taking up a fair amount of space. Typically they’re not the most aesthetic options, either. This slide is ideal for kids 1-4 and is made entirely of durable, high-quality wood, painted white. It’s something your kid will love climbing on and sliding down and will fit anywhere in your home without taking away from the vibe.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Inspiring kids to move, learn, and have fun, the Fisher-Price Think & Learn Smart Cycle is an ideal gift for kids ages three to six years old. Think of it like a Peloton, but for kids. It has an adjustable seat, making for a comfortable riding experience no matter your kid’s height. The built-in Bluetooth technology enables play on a kid’s tablet or TV screen for an immersive play experience and is easy to set up.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Bring the fun of the grocery store into your house with this fun and interactive set from Melissa & Doug. It comes with a freestanding children sized grocery store that includes a conveyor belt, a bagging area, card swipe machine, a realistic beeping scanner, and a cash drawer for a realistic experience. It’s great for ages three and up and even comes with a kid’s sized cart and some grocery store food for the full experience.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Bring the fun of an arcade right into your home with this official Pop-A-Shot Dual Shot Basketball Arcade Game, which comes with 16 unique games for both kids and adults. This well-made game is designed with the highest quality materials, like a nylon ramp that can withstand hours of play each day for years and years. The rims are also very durable and won’t bend or break, even with the strongest shots. The height of the game can be configured for multiple settings and different-sized ceilings so it will fit any sized room.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
With the safety of playgrounds in question these days, it’s nice to have some playground-like equipment at home, allowing kids to climb, crawl, and explore. This highly rated Climb-N-Crawl Caterpillar Tunnel is ideal for kids three years and older and is safely made with weather-proof materials, allowing it to be used indoors and outdoors. It can be configured in multiple ways to keep it interesting and new for kids as time goes on and is extremely easy to assemble.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Kidzone DIY Race Ride On Bumper Car is ideal for children one and a half to six years of age and spins 360 degrees. It has built-in safety features like a seatbelt and a remote control that can be used to control the bumper car for younger kids who don’t quite have the hang of steering down. The soft bumper allows some cushion in case of an accidental bump and has flashing lights that kids will love. It comes in several vibrant colors.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
There’s nothing better than a jumbo version of your kid’s favorite games. This game begins with 19 rows of blocks and can easily grow to over 5 feet tall, depending on your skill level, of course. It includes a high-quality duffle carrying bag so you can bring this game to friends or easily store it at home. You can also use it indoors and outdoors and is a great gift the entire family can enjoy.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you’re looking for a unique type of ride-on toy for a boy or girl the Pedal Go Kart is a great option, with two colors to choose from depending on who you’re shopping for. Since the design has four wheels, it’s very stable and fun to ride as well as very safe. Since it’s a little closer to the ground, it’s also a bit more approachable for kids who might be scared to try out a bicycle.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Island Hopper 13′ Bounce N Splash takes the fun of a trampoline to an entirely new level by bringing it on to water. This is the best-rated option on the market, made as durable as possible with heavy-duty PVC that will withstand many seasons. While it’s a bit more expensive than some other brands, the durability makes it well worth the investment. It comes with a ladder for climbing up and is easy to inflate. This size can hold up to 4-6 kids at a time.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Magna Tiles are a kid’s favorite – allowing them to explore and build, using just their imagination. The magnets easily hold together, making it easy for kid’s as young as two to understand how they work. With so many shapes and colors, the options are endless to what they can create. This set comes with over 100 pieces that all work together.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The 12 x 6 Feet Floating Water Pad is an ideal gift if you have a pool, live by a lake, or simply love to spend a lot of time on the water. It’s large enough that the whole family can hang on it, providing a cool reprieve from the heat without having to be fully submerged or continuously swim. It’s made to hold up to 880 lbs. and is over an inch thick, made with quality foam. It also comes with a bungee leash so you can keep it close by and ensure it doesn’t float away.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Lanos Air Hockey Table for Kids and Adults has a design with cool, vibrant colors that kids will absolutely love and adults won’t mind in their space. The table is very high quality, with air-powered electric blowers that push steady current of air through thousands of precisely drilled air holes for a face-paced game without dead spots. It brings an arcade-like feel right into your home and automatically keeps score on an LED screen just like the real deal.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Looking for a tree swing that’s safe and secure? This giant tree swing is the best of the best. Any family would enjoy this addition in their yard. If you have several kids or would like to be able to spend time on the swing with your kids, this is a wonderful choice because it can fit quite a few people. While a lot of swings have a max weight of 660 lbs. this has one of the largest seats, making it the roomiest option. The galvanized steel frame is rust-resistant, perfect for combating rain, and is very sturdy. All of the hardware for hanging is included and it’s easy to do so.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Power Wheels Hot Wheels Jeep Wrangler is one of the most purchased kids ATVs for first-time riders. It has two-speed settings (2 and 5 mph) so as your child becomes a bit more comfortable, they can go a little faster. It has a roomy rear storage area and is driven with a gas pedal. If you’re not a fan of the hot wheels themed design, this can be purchased with a number of alternative color schemes.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Whether you’re shopping for a gymnast enthusiast or just a kid who needs to get some energy out, this set of Gymnastics Practice Equipment is ideal. There are a ton of different figurations that allow your child to practice various tricks while staying safe. The updated design has a more stable bar so kids won’t feel any wobbling. The protective floor mats are also included.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The GoSports 6’ x 3’ Mid-Size Table Tennis Game Set is sure to be a blast for the whole family, including kids as young as five or six years old. Not only can the family play both inside or outdoors, but the table easily folds and stores or can be transported if you feel like moving the location. The table comes with everything needed for play including two paddles, the net, and four balls. It’s the perfect mid-sized table for smaller spaces.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Sure, the Oculus Quest All-in-one VR Gaming Headset is a gift that might be just as much for you as your kids, but don’t worry, we won’t tell. The headset is an awesome entertainment gift and something the entire family will enjoy using. The setup is simple and easy, you can play standing or sitting in both small or larger spaces. This works for kids as young as seven or eight years old and you can stream to the tv so viewers can get a glimpse of what the player is seeing too, making it a group activity.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Microsoft Xbox One is the ultimate entertainment system with tons of games, great resolution, and the ability to connect to the internet and watch movies, listen to music, and more. One controller is included with the purchase as well as all of the cables necessary for hook up. You can choose from a catalog of over 100 Xbox games.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Give your little one the perfect spot to read, relax, or snuggle with this super adorable and plush giraffe chair. It’s great for a jungle or animal themed nursery or simply as part of a reading nook, measuring about two feet by two feet. This chair is on the small side, making it perfect for children three and under.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Toddlers love any type of ride-on toy, allowing them to partake in imaginative play. With a plush rocking toy like this one, they can also practice rocking back and forth, which builds core strength. The fuzzy and adorable designs are a bonus, with cute characters to choose from like an alpaca, a flamingo, and a traditional pony. The base is made of solid wood, making it safe for riding smoothly and also extremely durable. It’s easy to assemble and clean if necessary.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Why choose one Disney princess doll when you can have them all? This discontinued Disney princess set includes dolls of the eight most popular characters from your child’s favorite Disney movies and is sure to be a toy they will play with for hours on end. The dresses are easy to take off and put on and the dolls look extremely realistic – just like in the movies. The dolls are about four inches each.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Any kid who loves the movie Frozen will be ecstatic to skate around in these Frozen-themed roller blades, which happen to come with a matching helmet (the removable tiara is key), and some fun small accessories. The skates have a toe break for safety and are designed with bright and vibrant feminine colors. The impact-resistant plastic is meant to hold up through years of wear and tear.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you have a baseball-obsessed kid the Louisville Slugger Blue Flame Pitching Machine is the perfect gift, especially if you need a break from endless pitching. Not only is this an activity they can do on their own, but you can choose the pitch type, speed, as is completely manual so you don’t need to worry about batteries or electricity. This is great for middle-school age kids who have some experience hitting a baseball.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
You’ll be the talk of the lake with this awesome towable tube. This intermediate tube does take a little bit of balance and some skill but it’s a great option for older kids, teens, and adults. It’s very stable and virtually impossible to flip over. While it’s not cheap, it’s definitely worth the price tag.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Looking for a gift that’s going to wow? Little Tikes Inflatable Jump ‘n Slide Bounce House is great because it’s perfect for any age child and more than one kid can play at a time, great for family and friends to all play together. It has mesh sides for safety, comes with a heavy-duty blower and stakes, and is so easy to inflate and deflate in just minutes.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you have a science obsessed kid, they’ll love the Wonder Workshop Dot and Dash Robot Wonder Pack, which is best suited for children ages six years and older. Kids can learn the basics of coding, something that will come in handy outside of playtime. The robots can be built in so many ways, allowing for hundreds of hours of educational STEM play.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
How fun is the Nerf Battle Racer Pedal Go Kart? It’s a breeze to assemble and should take just about 30 minutes. Kids will love riding it around indoors or outdoors depending on the season. It’s easy to maneuver, even for beginners, and is sturdy and safe. This is a custom NERF Go Kart with placeholders for the NERF blasters, brackets and darts, however they are not included.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The All Seasons Kids Wooden Dollhouse by Hape is award-winning for so many reasons. It comes fully furnished and even has appliances that can be moved around from room to room. All in all, there are six rooms including a master bedroom, family bathroom, media room, and kitchen. It encourages children to use their imagination. It’s also very easy to assemble.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Even at the age of two, your kid can be the coolest one in the neighborhood with the Mercedes-Benz Costzon Ride On Car. The car has two different modes so kids can either control it themselves with steering and pedals, or you can do it for them with remote control if they’re not as experienced. It has a built-in USB port for playing music, a realistic horn, LED headlights, and more.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Not only does this seesaw go up and down but it can also rotate incomplete 360 degrees, with an ergonomic design that can hold up to 300 lbs. This can be used by children of varying ages – basically anywhere from two years old to twelve years old. It’s very durable and easy to assemble and will hold up against the elements even in harsh conditions like rain and snow.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Kid Motorz Jr. Pro Golf Cart 6-Volt Ride-On is ideal for younger children, with a max speed of 2 mph that they won’t find too fast or intimidating. It’s best suited for riding on a smooth surface like a paved road since the speed is on the lower side. If you have a child interested in golf or who wants to ride in a golf cart just like their parents or grandparents, they’ll love this. You can also purchase some children’s golf clubs for an awesome themed gift.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Radio Flyer Champion Interactive Horse Ride On has three levels of riding, suitable for kids ages two to six years old. They can go slow, medium, or fast meant to mimic the feeling of walking, trotting, or galloping on a horse. The speed is completely controlled by their momentum so they can choose how fast they’d like to go. The frame makes it safe and easy for children to get on and off on their own. It even comes with a carrot for feeding and a brush for grooming for more interactive and imaginative play.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Peg Perego Santa Fe Train Ride On can ride both on or off the track and includes a 12 piece circular track with the purchase of the train. It is designed with realistic train sounds that children will love to play on repeat as they pretend to be a conductor. It’s great for kids ages one to three, and you can even purchase their very own toddler conductor outfit to inspire more imagination.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Melissa & Doug Doctor Activity Center is so realistic and perfect for any child who loves pretend play. It has a waiting area, exam room, sink and reception area along with all the doctor’s equipment like a blood pressure monitor, scale with movable weight, adjustable height bar, eye chart, clock with movable hands, movable tool hooks and holders, sink, sanitizer pump, and more. The assembly instructions are straight forward and easy to follow.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Your older kids might need a little help at first, but with some practice, they’ll be able to drive the Contixo Beginners GPS Drone for Kids all on their own. It has one key return, allowing it to fly back to you when it has a low battery or a lost signal and has a 20 minute flying time between charges. It can fly up to 1500 feet away and still produce a clear image. This is best suited for teens, 14 years old and older.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Any kid who is construction truck obsessed will be so excited to receive this toy as a gift. The rolly toys CAT Construction Pedal Tractor is a fully functional backhoe digger equipped with stabilizer foot and safety latch and can scoop up large piles of dirt, sand, or snow. The seat can be moved into two various positions, accomodating your child as they get taller and is ideal for kids three and six years old. This ride-on toy is powered by pedaling rather than a battery so you won’t have to worry about keeping anything charged and your child can ride to their heart’s content rather than being timed out with a dead battery.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Bring the excitement of an ice cream truck into your everyday life with the Melissa & Doug Snacks & Sweets Food Cart. Kids will love participating in pretend play, serving up their favorite sweet treats. The cart is made from high-quality wood, making it very durable and is easy to assemble. It comes with 40 play food pieces and realistic features like pull-out drawers, a working bell, sliding see-through doors, reversible awning, and a double-sided, write-on menu.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you’re looking for an amazing gift for your kiddo, consider some type of room makeover that transforms their space into a true fairytale. The Metal Carriage Bed – Fairy Tale Bed Frame is the perfect bed frame for a princess loving kid who wants to feel just like Cinderella. This bed frame is made for a twin-sized mattress and is the ideal design for a girl’s first big girl bed.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Fire HD 10 Kids Edition Tablet is a great first tablet for kids, allowing them safe and parent-controlled access to apps, games, books, videos, and more. You can either stream through Wifi when you’re home or download 32 GB of content for when you’re on the go. If you’re worried about your kids damaging the device, you’ll be happy to learn that a two-year warranty is included and protects against any damage.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Most toddler bikes are not eco-friendly, which is why we love this option for eco-conscious parents who want to give their kids a more sustainable type of bike. Not only does it covert into three positions to avoid waste and grow with your child, but it’s made with sustainably-harvested birch and eucalyptus wood, non-toxic glues and finishes, and recycled packaging. It transforms from a baby walker and a push tricycle to a small balance bike to a large balance bike.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Inflatable Double Water Slide with Splash Pool is a toy that will wow. Kids won’t believe their eyes when they see this in their yard. While this is ideal for those who live in a warm climate and can use it year-round, it’s also a great summertime toy and something friends and family can all use together. It has dual slides, perfect for racing. Both empty into a splash pool that kids will love spraying water out of as they come sliding down. Kids will play on this for hours on end. It’s easy to inflate, deflate, and store between uses.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
There’s no question that the Nintendo Switch is a top-selling electronic for kids. This console can be played at home, hooked into a TV, just like most video gaming consoles, but can also be taken on the go so players can enjoy the experience anywhere, anytime. The switch can be a multiplayer or single-player game, depending on how the handheld controller is configured, providing even more options for kids to play together or solo. Parental controls are built-in and easy to configure if you’d like to be in charge of how your child interacts with video games.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Bring the fun of laser tag into your home with this awesome and highly rated laser tag set. Kids can transform their basement or backyard into a laser tag course with four guns and vests and a charging station. You won’t have to worry about keeping score as all of the vests and guns are automatically synced and keep score. There is a 150-foot reach on the guns and several modes to choose from including night time mode, automatic, pistol, and rocket.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Wow World of Watersports Giant Backyard Waterslide takes your average waterslide up a notch, with inflatable sides to keep you on course and sprinklers throughout that keep the base wet and slick for the most fun and speed. The extra-thick PVC base is very durable and can hold up to rough play, even from teens and adults. It will provide hours of endless summer fun for the entire family and is so easy to set up, attaching to any sprinkler head.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Swing sets can be super expensive, but this one is actually very reasonably priced. It comes with everything kids love about a swingset – two swings, a slide, a climbing wall, and a treehouse type landing for the perfect kid’s hangout spot. It does require some assembly but comes with all of the necessary hardware for building. This is a great swing set for toddler and elementary-aged kids but wouldn’t provide enough entertainment for children older than about eight or nine.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
What could be more fun for a kid than getting to slide out of bed every morning? The DHP Junior Twin Metal Loft Bed with Slide is truly a kid’s dream and comes in the red/blue design pictured here as well as a pink/purple option if you’re shopping for a little girl. There’s no need for a box spring or foundation, but you will need to purchase a twin mattress separately. The design also includes a guardrail as a built-in safety feature.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you’re shopping for a toddler, this Crocodile Activity Wall Panel is a perfect gift with so many sensory activities that they can play with and explore. It has five separate pieces that can be mounted at the perfect height for their eye level, with a different activity on each with sounds, colors, shapes, and puzzles. Multiple children can play on it at once, making it great for siblings.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This Hot Wheels Super Six-Lane Raceway is well-made and easy to put together. If your kids are into toys, this is a parent’s dream, keeping them occupied for hours on end. It folds up easily and stores so you don’t have to have this huge track sitting in the middle of your living room at all times, which is also great. It’s easy to set up and you can even buy more track pieces separately if you wish to make it longer. Don’t forget to stock up on Hot Wheels cars.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Typically you have to go somewhere with your kids for them to ride a zipline, but this kit allows for them to do it right at home. Adventure-seeking kids will love the thrill of riding on the cable, which is 160 ft long. It has a quick setup and takedown and is very user friendly. It has a few safety features like a brake system, seat belt, and non-slip handlebar. It’s best suited for ages eight and older with a max weight of 250 lbs.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Kids can bring their very own robot to life with the LEGO MINDSTORMS Robot Kit. It’s a great way for kids to learn the basics of programming, whether they do it alone or with a little help from parents. The app can be installed on a tablet or computer and then be used to program the robot to walk, talk, or perform simple tasks. The app is intuitive and user friendly so kids should be able to catch on quickly, even if they are beginners.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
We love this table because of all the many functions. It can be converted into a building block table, a water table, or simply an activity table for coloring or meal time. The primary colors are perfect for a kid, and you can purchase the table in either round or square options depending on your space. It also has tons of storage to keep blocks or coloring supplies out of site.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This sandbox is one of the best on the market, made with durable stained cedarwood and an eco-friendly polyethylene Sandbox cover that will prevent excess moisture and unwanted animals. It includes everything needed for assembly and even has wide seat boards surrounding the sandbox that parents can comfortably sit on while they supervise. The sandbox holds up to 500lbs of sand, which needs to be purchased separately.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This is comparable to the other picnic table by KidKraft on this list, but a bit smaller and less expensive, which is great if you only have one or two kids at home. Assembly is easy and the table is beautiful, perfect if you plan on keeping this next to nice adult outdoor furniture and don’t want it to clash.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Kids who have a need for speed will love cruising around on the Razor E100 Electric Scooter. The acceleration comes from the handlebars, which can be tricky to grasp at first and is best suited for kids eight or older as they tend to get the hang of it quickly. The scooter can cruise at up to 10 miles an hour, which is pretty fast for a kid’s toy. It has a rechargeable battery that should last for about an hour before it needs to be re-charged.