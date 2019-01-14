10 Awesome Winter Outdoor Toys: The Ultimate List (2019)

As the cooler weather approaches, it’s time to take a good look at your stock of outdoor winter toys for your kids. Are your kids prepared for the undoubtedly snowy winter season ahead?

Having fun in the snow is a must if you live in an area that gets hit by snowstorms frequently, and we’re honestly a bit surprised that there aren’t a ton more snow-ready toys out there. Still, there ARE plenty of ways to have fun in the outdoor winter weather. Chances are that the toys you have in your garage right now could use a refresh for 2019.

Here are the top 10 best winter outdoor toys: