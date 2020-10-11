101 Best Cool Toys for Boys

Looking for some ridiculously cool toys for boys of all ages? Look no further than the mega list below – we’ve got you covered. Here are the best toys for boys you can buy right now, including some of the best new toys of the year.
Our Review
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Where were these electric scooters when I was a kid!?
Anyone who has ever been on an electric scooter can tell you just how much fun they are, and that’s a great reason to get one. The Gotrax GXL V2 electric scooter is the perfect scooter for your teen to get around your neighborhood with. Whether he’s going to a friend’s house, the park, the pool, the ball field, the basketball court, or simply going for a joy ride, the GXL v2 is the best option under $300.
It comes with a 36V battery that lasts up to 12 miles, and it quickly recharges fully in just 4 hours. What’s great about this e-scooter is its 8.5″ pneumatic tires that are great on concrete and even dirt roads.
It has a max speed of 15.5mph, so make sure he wears a helmet while riding.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
I don’t know if you’ve noticed yet, but, uhh, it’s HOT outside right now. We’re in the middle of a heatwave here in New York, and in other parts of the country, it’s even hotter. So if you’re looking for a great gift to give your son this summer, check out this awesome trampoline sprinkler that will keep him cool all season long.
It’s easy to install, as it just ties around the top of your trampoline’s netting. A hose is then mounted on the outside of the trampoline then voila – you’ve got yourself a wet and wild trampoline session.
-
Remember when you were a kid and you hated only having one board? Your parents would buy you a skateboard, but then you had to wait for a birthday or next holiday to ask for a scooter or a snowboard.
The Morfboard is a super cool deck with two holes in it. In those holes, you place various extensions like skateboard wheels and a scooter extension. Or, giant bouncing balls. Or use the board with a balance extension for a balance board.
Morfboard provides year-round fun with just one board. The initial pack comes with the skate and scooter extension, and the rest are sold separately. Still, it’s an incredibly cool and easy-to-use (no tools required!) board that can go from skateboard to scooter to bounce board to balance board in just seconds.
If you’re out and about right now as you’re reading this, note that you can also find it at Target and Walmart.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Cut through the waters with a boat you can really be proud of. Show off what all of your hard work has allowed you to purchase and make all of your neighbors jealous with the Altair Aqua Fast Boat.
Okay, so it’s a remote-controlled RC boat, but that doesn’t mean it’s any less awesome! The Altair Aqua Fast RC Boat is great for both adults and kids, so don’t let anyone tell you differently. This sleek red and black propelled boat comes with two battery packs, so there is no limit to the amount of fun you can have on rivers, lakes, and, if you’re further inland, a really big pool!
Control the Altair Aqua Fast RC Boat with the included remote and watch it reach speeds of up to 18 mph. The 390-size brushed motor gives you the power you’re looking for while the child-safe propeller ensures the littler ones can handle the remote-controlled boat without safety concerns. It won’t kick on unless a sensor detects that it’s in water.
Afraid of losing your boat to the vastness of a large lake? The anti-capsize hull should reduce that concern a bit while the Out of Range and Low Battery Alarm helps to prevent mishaps while in use. A water-cooled engine prevents overheating, so you’re good to enjoy your RC boat for as long as the battery lasts – which is approximately 10 minutes per full charge.
What’s most appealing about the Altair Aqua Fast RC boat is the look, which mimics some of the most attractive, full-sized speed boats. At a fraction of the cost and maintenance, you can take to nearby lakes and speed around with your very own pint-sized speed boat.
Feeling competitive? Buy two and race against a friend or loved one. Win and rub it in their face forever.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you’re looking for a quality drone that’s both fun to fly, easy to learn, and highly functional, you can’t go wrong with the Sky Viper brand. Sure, they might be considered a “toy”, but they’re, hands-down, the most formidable toy drones. Their new Sky Viper Journey Pro Drone comes with some features that you’d find in something more akin to a DJI drone, like Position hold, Return to Home with one button push, and a Follow Me mode.
It also has auto launch, auto land, and hover modes that make it even easier to control.
Best of all, it’s super easy to fly and super easy to record high-quality video with. If your boy is a skateboarder like mine is, the Follow Me mode definitely comes in handy for capturing their skills in motion.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
In 2020, there are now numerous ways to play your console or PC games right on your phone, thanks to the awesome power of cloud streaming. For example, if you don’t want to sit in your office to play Overwatch or Valorant, you can just stream it with Rainway right to your mobile device.
But for better controller options than a touchscreen, you’ll want something that’s intuitive and feels familiar. Enter the Razer Kishi controller for Android, the most ergonomically pleasing mobile gaming controller in existence.
Yes, there are some cheaper alternatives with a similar design that pretty much turns your phone into a Nintendo Switch-esque console, but just know that you’re really getting what you pay for.
The Razer Kishi fits most Android devices and clamps right onto your phone so that it looks like a Switch, essentially. The controller connects via Bluetooth and allows you to control your favorite games, including Fortnite, Call of Duty: Warzone, Skater XL, and more!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The brand new Nerf Elite Titan CS-50 Blaster is, hands-down, THE best new Nerf gun available in 2019. It uses a fully motorized drum that holds up to 50 darts, shooting them at rapid-fire speed.
It’s a hulking, massive blaster with a sort of gattling-gun look to it, and it looks like something you’d find in a video game. Instead of holding it at shoulder level like you would most other Nerf blasters, this one is held at waist level.
It’s got the old school dark blue and orange colorway, with a black shoulder strap for easy carrying.
Note: It requires D batteries (which are NOT included). So if you’re planning on picking this up as a present, you might want to find some batteries to throw in there as well.
Recommended Ages: 8 Years and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Disney’s The Mandalorian is ultra hot right now, following the release of its first season on Disney+ late last year. In September, Disney will yet again team up with LEGO to release the Star Wars LEGO: Mandalorian Razor Crest, and it’s everything we could want from a Mandalorian-themed LEGO set.
The set comes with over 1000 pieces (1,023 pieces, to be exact), and it comes with five mini-figures (including one of The Child aka Baby Yoda). Other figures include a Scout Trooper, The Mandalorian, Greef Karga, and IG-11.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you’ve got a boy on your hands who loves monster trucks, he’ll absolutely love this Monster Jam Mega Grave Digger RC truck.
It’s Literally. A. Monster.
It’s a 1:6 scale RC truck (for those that don’t know, that means it’s HUGE). There are authentic details here to make it look just like the Grave Digger Monster Jam truck you’ve seen in all of those Monster Truck commercials, including awesome mega-sized tires, authentic graphics, and working lights. Best of all, you don’t have to worry about batteries for the truck, as it has a built-in USB charging cable that will allow you to easily recharge with any USB port (or AC adapter).
Watch this gargantuan truck climb over rocks in the yard, easily tread through puddles, and tower over other toy cars. (I HIGHLY recommend lining up a bunch of your classic Hot Wheels cars and running them over!)
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you’re looking to give your kid some outdoor fun, one of our favorite go-tos is the Marky Sparky Blast Pad Rocket Launcher. This thing is entirely powered by your kids, where they’ll jump on a blast pad and send a rocket shooting up into the air!
It comes with 3 rockets (no worries—they’re foam-tipped for safety), as well as a launch tube, blast pad and hose, and a blast pad base. That’s it, which is another reason why I love it (it’s highly portable).
The Blast Pad Rocket Launcher is a great way to get your kids outside and active during the warmer months of the year, as they’ll spend hours trying to see how high they can launch these rockets!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If your child has a fascination with nature or creepy crawlies in general, check out the BugView Quick-Release Bug Catcher tool. It has a quick sliding trap door on the bottom and a magnifying glass on the top, so that the bug is easily captured and observed without being harmed. What’s more, it comes in at under $15 (we’ve found it for as low as $8.54 on Amazon).
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This is a completely revolutionary toy that allows kids to build, program and play with an intelligent robot. It’s powered by an 1800 mAh battery and has 10 motors to make it move. It can capture motion and repeat it, as well as be configured in many different ways for different functions. It teaches kids basic programming while providing them with endless hours of fun.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This year’s hottest new console is the Xbox One X, which touts itself as the most powerful console ever made. It’s the creme de la creme of video game consoles, and buying them any other sort of Xbox is just going to be disappointing.
It has 40% more power than any other console on the market, which means that all multi-console games will play the best on the Xbox One X. It has 12GB DDR5 RAM and a 6 Teraflop GPU that’ll help push the graphical capabilities to the max. It also has a 4K Blu-ray player and has 4K streaming capabilities. It’ll also make their current collection of Xbox One games better, as most games will soon get an update to be enhanced for Xbox One X.
If they’re looking to play the best console version of Fortnite, it’s on Xbox One X. If they’re looking for the best console version of Kingdom Hearts 3 when it launches in 2019, it’s on the Xbox One X.
The Xbox One X has THE best console version of their favorite games because it’s the most powerful video game console to date.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Take to the skies and see the world from a new perspective with the Altair Falcon AHP. A leading name in gadgets and technological entertainment, Altair’s drone is accessible without having to sacrifice quality.
Equipped with a 720p camera, the Falcon AHP is great for recreational use and if you want to showcase your land from a higher vantage point. Fly and record family gatherings, a day at the beach, and a host of other occasions using the live video and 120-degree viewing angle still photography. Insert up to 32 GB of memory in the memory slot and save your photos and videos to be transferred to your PC.
The Altair Falcon is ready to fly right out of the box, even if you’ve never handled a drone before. This isn’t like one of those overcomplicated drones, which take hours to learn and even longer to master. Fully assembled and equipped with autonomous hover and positioning systems, the Falcon is a cinch to fly.
Take it easy and enjoy a casual flight or make things a bit more advanced with custom routes. Altair’s Falcon AHP drone keeps the user in mind, regardless of what you’re using it for. Ample flight time (up to 10 minutes per charge) and pre-calibrated controls ensure you can have fun while getting the feeling of flying one of those thousand-dollar drones.
For a more immersive experience, attach your smartphone to the remote control and man the drone with FPV flying. It’s the top of the line drone-flying experience without the usual price tag that comes with it!
Altair made it as easy as possible to start flying the Falcon, even if it’s your first time picking up a drone. The Altair Falcon comes with two batteries so you can stay in the air longer.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you know ANYTHING about kids, especially boys, it’s that they love the new slime craze. Seriously, it’s everywhere in 2019. And so many companies have jumped on the slime kit bandwagon that it can be tough to figure out exactly which kits are the best and which are duds.
Well, I’m here to tell you that, hands-down, the best slime kit for boys is the National Geographic Mega Slime Kit & Putty Lab. It comes with eight different types of slimes and putties, including fluffy slime, glow-in-the-dark putty, and magnetic putty, and COLOR-CHANGING putty!
There’s also some AWESOME bouncing putty in the kit, allowing your kid to roll up a ball and bounce it!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
There’s something inherently cool about trains, and when that’s paired with a post apocalypse/zombie theme, you can’t go wrong! The Lionel Zombie Apocalypse Survivors Train Set is one of the best train sets for kids who consider themselves zombie enthusiasts.
It comes with a GP3 Diesel locomotive, a stock car carrying zombies, a caboose with a searchlight and gun turret, and more.
It’s the perfect gift for boys, especially if they’ve seen Train to Busan.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
One of the best-selling RC cars is Redcat Racing’s electric tornado EPX RC buggy. It’s fast, hitting speeds of up to 30mph. The Tornado EPX is also durable and looks great. Most importantly, of course, is that it is an incredibly fun toy. And, RC cars are always hot toys come Christmas. See our list of the best RC cars for sale here.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The thought of getting your kids a dirt bike is probably terrifying. Not only are real dirt bikes super fast and, therefore, unsafe for kids, they’re also expensive. But Razor has a different idea in mind to sell you on: the Razor MX350 Dirt Rocket Electric Bike.
It is a scaled down, battery-powered moto-cross style dirt bike that’s super quiet, using a chain driven motor that’s controlled like a real dirt bike (with a twist grip throttle). It only hits speeds up to 12 mph, and it has a hand operated rear brake. This “dirt bike” serves basically as a safe dirt bike for teenagers, as it’s designed for ages 13 and over. It’s one of the best new cool toys for big boys.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
When you look at the Akai Professional MPK Mini MKII, you’ll notice it is colorful but still looks professional. This is the best selling computer recording midi controller system on the market today, and Akai’s quality is second to none.
If you don’t know what it does, it’s basically a tool that helps create electronic music via a computer. There are tons of tutorial videos on YouTube to help them learn how to use it, but simply put, the Akai MPK Mini is a fun way for them to make great music.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Arcade1up has exploded in popularity thanks to its 3/4 scale classic arcade cabinets. This colorful cabinet includes 3 games in 1 (Street Fighter II Champion Edition, Street FIghter II The New Challengers, and Street Fighter II Turbo) – three ultimately classic arcade games that are a staple in the fighting games community.
The unit measures 45.8″ x 22.75″ x 19″, and it comes with an upgraded 17″ color LCD screen. It’s made with commercial grade construction so it’s of the highest quality possible.
No quarters required, either – so they can play without having to fill it with their own money. It plugs into a standard AC outlet.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Nerf’s best option is the Soakzooka, and it’s absolutely incredible! It has a unique minigun look to it — like something out of their favorite video game — and it has a cool lever-action firing mechanism instead of a trigger. So, they hold the handle with one hand and pull the lever to give their foes a bath on the battlefield.
It holds almost as much water as a 2 liter bottle, and it’s great for ages 7 and up. If you’re looking for a great summer birthday gift for boys, you can’t go wrong with an awesome water gun that’s unlike any of the other water guns out there.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
An awesome replica of Poe Dameron’s X-Wing Pilot Helmet. It’s electronic, and it has an internal microphone that activates battle sounds and interactions with BB-8. It’s a collector-grade quality helmet that not only looks great but it’s functional as well.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Can’t decide whether to get him a toy drone or a toy RC car? Well, Air Hogs has come to your rescue with all-new Air Hogs Drone Power Racers, a hybrid of both!
With the Drone Power Racers, you’re able to race along the ground or fly in the air. It also has a great self-righting cage so that he’ll always land his new toy upright, even after an epic crash. That means when he crashes, he can immediately go from RC car to drone!
It charges in just 20 minutes, and each battery lasts for 7 minutes (which is a pretty good ratio for toy drones).
-
The Nanoleaf Aurora Kit is one of my best pick-ups of the past year. These incredible tiled lights can be controlled with a smartphone, and they’re luminous, colorful, and easy to setup and use. While the price tag might seem a bit steep for what it looks like, know that these lights are not only decorative, adding a cool vibrant glow to their bedroom, but also super functional, thanks to the ability to work with Amazon Alexa, IFTTT, and Apple Homekit.
There’s also a plug-in you can buy separately that makes them reactive to noise, meaning they’ll dance with whatever music he’s playing.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Beats have been a top brand in consumer headphones for a few years now, and there are two good reasons — they sound great and they look cool. Sure, you could just as easily buy your son a cheap pair of headphones or a knockoff pair, but there’s something about the vibe that a pair of Beats headphones gives off that makes them ultra-cool. Take these pair of dark blue headphones for example, which scream style. It uses a 40 hour rechargeable battery too, and it has fine-tuned acoustics for clarity and balance. When it comes to buying them a “cool pair of headphones,” the only choice is a pair of Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones.
Don’t believe us? Here’s what other brands have to say about the Beat2 headphones:
CNet: “Sturdier and better sounding than the original Solos”
PCMag: “Powerful audio performance with rich bass and well-defined highs”
TechRadar: “The Beats Solo2 look great, feel great, and sound great.”
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Ignoring virtual reality is simply not an option, and the coolest VR headset on the market right now is easily the PlayStation VR.
Whether they want to become Batman, jump into the cockpit of a racing car (coming soon), or hang out in a virtual world with their friends in Sports Bar VR, there’s something here for every kid to enjoy. PlayStation VR is here to stay, so letting them jump onboard early will make you one of the coolest parents to all of his friends.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
One of the most popular new board games this year is the One Night Ultimate Werewolf game by Bezier Games, makers of Castles of Mad King Ludwig and the America Board Game. In One Night Ultimate Werewolf, each player takes on a unique role: a werewolf, seer, troublemaker or another, all of which have their own special abilities.
After a night phase that secretly changes roles, players will have only five minutes to find who the new werewolf is. What’s more, there are already other expansions out there for it that take the game to an entirely new level of fun. It’s recommended for ages 8 and up, and works best with roughly 5-6 players (although it supports up to 10).
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
All kids need the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles in their life. The show is brilliant and fun, and the toys are even better. This TMNT blimp vehicle holds 5 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turltes action figures (not included) and inflates to 30″ long. The turtles are able to rappel down from the blimp to unsuspectingly sneak up on their foes.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
It’s easy to control, and looks great (since it’s an incredibly detailed replica of a concept car). This BMW Vision RC car ihas three separate frequency bands to allow up to three head-to-head racers at once.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
You’re probably seeing these toys everywhere this year, as their popularity has exploded. If you’re not up on your Funko Pop Figure knowledge, these toys are basically cute-editions of some of the biggest names in pop culture, including Jon Snow from Game of Thrones, Captain America, Batman, Baymax from Big Hero 6, Elsa from Frozen, and so much more. Batman is classic that never fails to please.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Anki Overdrive is a great mashup between toys and video games. It’s an upgraded version of last year’s HOTTEST toy for boys. You simply roll out the track, download the free app and take control of your cars. It allows you to battle up to three friends using your iOS or Android device.
There are expansion cars and tracks available as well, so the toy never grows stale.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
It looks cool and is held with one hand, shooting two streams of water. It holds up to 24 fluid ounces of water, and lets you soak your target from up to 30 feet away.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Remember those buckets of green army figures you had as a kid? Now, there’s a better version: zombie action figures! These grey and light grey figures are perfect for undead battles or a zombie invasion, as you get 100 in every bucket. The kit includes zombie pets, zombies, humans and tombstones. Sigh, if they only had these when I was a kid.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The RipStik G Caster Board is a great way for kids to get around. My son uses his on our street, to the playground, at his grandparents’ house, and just about anywhere else. It’s light and portable, but it can hold up 220 pounds.
The RipStik is a cool skateboard/snowboard hybrid that has a unique design. It has a concave deck design akin to a skateboard, but it moves like a snowboard on wheels. It also has a bar in the middle for grinding.
Riding around on a RipStik is super smooth and fun, and its intuitive enough for any kid to get the hang of it!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The two biggest problems with kids’ tablets are that they are easily broken and they’re sluggish. But Amazon sought out to fix that with their awesome Fire HD 7 kids tablet, which runs very well and has a whopping 2-year worry-free guarantee which means Amazon will replace it for free when your kid drops it and breaks it. And, trust me, he will break it at some point. The Fire HD 7 is a fully-featured Android tablet, and it’s available with a purple, blue, or pink shell.
From a parenting standpoint, you can create time limits, content limits, set educational goals, filters, and more. It’s super intuitive from both the parent’s point of view and the child’s.
Comes with 1 year of Amazon FreeTime Unlimited.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This Star Wars Millennium Falcon Model Kit is easy to assemble and doesn’t require any glue. Every Star Wars fan needs a millennium falcon replica in their room. It’s not an opinion — it’s a fact of life.
It also comes pre-painted, so you don’t have to do that yourself, either. It includes an opening cockpit with two figures and a boarding ramp. We also included it on our overall list of the best cool gifts for boys.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Star Wars is one of those sci-fi franchises that spawned some cool toys for boys. There’s a color changing lightsaber available (don’t worry, it’s made of plastic not plasma) that changes from Anakin’s cool blue glow to Darth Vader’s evil red with the click of a button. It also makes the iconic lightsaber power-up and power-down sounds you hear in the movies.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you’re looking for some cool AND educational toys for boys, look no further than the Scientific Explorer Magic Science for Wizards Only kit. This kit will help teach science behind “magic,” with chemicals including citric acid, baking soda, vegetable oil, polyarcrylate copolymer, red cabbage powder, color tablets and zinc sulfide.
The idea is that these different experiments create cool chemical reactions that will be awe-inspiring. It’s recommended for children 6+, and requires adult supervision.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The LEGO Coast Guard Helicopter is a pretty hefty LEGO toy kit, including the helicopter, a great white shark, 4 minifigures and a Catamaran sailboat. It’s one of the more inclusive LEGO kits we’ve seen.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
For kids who love sports and playing outdoors, the Pugg pop-up soccer goal is one of the best Christmas gift ideas you’ll find. It folds down to a small carrying size, and it springs up to a sizeable goal for kids. When erected, it measures in at 4 x 2.5 x 2.5 feet, making it a great fit for an impromptu soccer match at the park.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The PS4 Pro was just recently announced, and it will serve as a better Playstation 4 that will allow for better graphics and gameplay. It comes with the ability for 4k Streaming and auto-upscaling to 4K resolution, making your movies and games look better than ever before. Plus, Sony has added HDR capabilities to all PS4 devices, meaning their games will look even better. The PS4 Pro will support faster frame rates that will deliver super-sharp action for select PS4 games. It’s also on our list of the 30 hottest new Christmas toys of 2016. The PS4 Pro will provide the best experience for playing the best PS4 games, and it’s going to make it virtually impossible for gamers to enjoy their standard PS4 knowing that the Pro exists and provides a better experience.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
One of the most popular toys last year was the Boon Glo Nightlight, which has portable nightlight balls that glow. It not only provides a great ambiance to go to sleep to, but it’s always a great way to play ball at night in the dark. The colors can be changed to different colors to provide different glows.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Toys have definitely come a long way over the past decade, and this Jurassic World Pterano-Drone is proof of that! It basically has a flapping dinosaur set atop a lightweight drone, so that it’s like the dinosaur is flying.
If you’re looking for the coolest drone of 2018, look no further than the Jurassic World Pterano-Drone.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Gyrosphere is to Jurassic World what the iconic Jeep was to Jurassic Park. Now, there’s an RC version of the Gyrosphere from the newer Jurassic films, and it can hold two figures inside.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Sphero’s new Lightning McQueen RC Car is absolutely, ridiculously awesome. It has an emotive suspension and the car interacts with whoever is using it. It has real engine/tire sounds, and it’s one of the most technologically advanced cars we’ve seen. Plus, it has expressive LCD eyes, and it’s on our list of the 100 best new toys of 2017.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Nothing beats a great game of basketball — except a great game of basketball in the pool! The Lifetime portable basketball system has a 44-inch clear acrylic backboard and an all-weather nylon net to allow for pool-side play.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The PlasmaCar is a cool ride-on that doesn’t require any batteries or pedals. It has won many awards for its innovations, and gives kids great exercise both indoors and outdoors. Basically, the PlasmaCar is set in motion by turning the steering wheel and moving it back and forth. It works like a charm, and my son loves his.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The new Fluxx 5.0 card game is a great way to spend some quality time with your son. Games last anywhere from 5-30 minutes and is suitable for ages 8+. It’s easy to learn, and it’s a truly unique game with rules changing as you go.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
You’ll frequently see longboarders on sidewalks and roads during the summer. This Quest Skateboard Super Cruiser Longboard is a gorgeously designed board made of artisan bamboo and hardwood maple. It’s 44 inches in length and it has a kick tail. There are also two color variants as well, green and purple, each of which look even better. You won’t find better-looking boards for the price.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The BB-8 Sphero, based on the brand new droid from Star Wars: The Force Awakens, is one of the most sought-after toys this holiday season. It’s an incredibly cool app enabled droid that’s controlled with your smartphone or tablet, allowing you to send your toy droid about the galaxy as you please. You can even record and play videos. It has authentic BB-8 movement, looks exactly like the droid from the movie, and it recognizes and responds to your voice. Seriously, it’s one of the best BB8 toys on the market.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Flybar Foam Pogo Jumper is a great toy for kids of all ages, as it supports all sizes and up to 250 pounds. It can be used indoors or outdoors, and it doesn’t leave scuff marks on your floors. It squeaks when you jump with it, giving it a unique sense of goofy fun. In fact, your kids won’t stop laughing while they’re using it, and it’s a great way to let them burn some energy.
-
The Ozobot is the world’s smallest programmable robot available to the public. It uses colors and basic lines and symbols to follow directions. It’s a simple, fun, and engaging tool that can also be used with a tablet. Users can create their own color-coded courses for their Ozobot, complete with speed changes, direction changes, and more. It encourages STEM learning activities, but most importantly it keeps your kid’s creative juices flowing and encourages problem-solving.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Another great tinker toy is the Cubelets Six kit. It’s the starter kit for these cool blocks that can be configured in many different ways to create functional robots. Each individual block has its own simple computer that tells it what to do. For example, one is a flashlight, one is a sensor, one is a battery, etc. When you put them together in different combinations, they do different cool things. They snap together easily without any wires or plugs using magnets.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Have you ever noticed your child drumming in the air while they’re listening to music? The air drumming motion is frequently used when someone is jamming out to their favorite songs, and now, there’s the Aerodrums Air Drumming Kit, which will put that motion to good use to actually create music.
It’s an incredibly cool toy that is highly portable. What’s more, it can be used with headphones (so it’s silent to those around the user). This air drumming kit gives the opportunity for musical expressiveness that’s on par with any real drum kit, and it creates high quality sound, thanks to over a full gigabyte of high quality drum samples.
Note: the version you see above uses a virtual reality headset, the Oculus Rift, but it’s not required for use. It does, however, require a Windows PC with at least an intel Core 2 Duo 2GHz processor, or an Apple computer that was released from 2009 or later.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Nintendo amiibo are little NFC-enabled figures that are simply tapped to the Wii U or 3DS to be used in-game in all sorts of exciting new ways. They look great and they work with just about every new Wii U and 3DS game. Amiibo are going to be THE hot toys of 2015 this Christmas.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Remember moon shoes? Well, the Air Kicks Anti-Gravity Running Shoes are the same idea, but are an updated and less bulky-version. They strap to your child’s feet and use jumping jax t-spring technology. They have them for adults, too. You know, in case you wanted to join in on the fun.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This interactive Hulk Buster from Avengers: Age of Ultron is definitely going to be a highly sought out toy this holiday season. It lights up, and looks like the Hulk but has Iron Man’s armor. It’s certainly one of the coolest toys of 2015.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
I frequently rave about the quality of HyperX’s gaming products, and they’ve come out with a brand new gaming headset, the HyperX Cloud Revolver, that takes quality to an entirely new level. It uses studio-grade sound design to provide extreme clarity while gaming, and they’re compatible with all platforms, including the PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Macs. It has a durable steel frame, and it has a detachable noise-cancelling microphone that makes chatting with their friends easy. Their design is mostly black, but it has cool red highlights that give it a professional look — it’ll make them feel like a professional esports gamer. It uses 50mm drivers to push out powerful sound, and it has controls on the wire so they don’t have to take the headset off and look at it while they’re gaming. If they’re looking to add 7.1 sound to their gaming, the Cloud Revolver is comfortable, sounds great, and looks cool.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Where was THIS when I was a kid? One of the many joys of childhood was spending hours jumping on a giant trampoline, doing flips, cartwheels, and powerbombing your siblings. Skywalker Trampolines now has a Jump N’ Dunk Trampoline which comes with a basketball hoop. It comes with a safety enclosure as well so that your children don’t fall out of it. It’s tons of fun, just throw a ball in there and let them play a game of 1v1 basketball.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The LEGO Mindstorms EV3 kit allows users to create and command their own robot using truly intuitive software that allows for drag and drop programming. It has a built in ARM9 processor, WiFi USB port and internet connectivity, as well as a Micro SD card reader and back-lit buttons. It comes with over 600 pieces and is intended for ages 10+. Watch the video above for a full demo.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If there’s one board game that my son and I love to play together, it’s Catan. It’s an absolute classic that’s frequented here at the Bernstein residence for game nights.
In Catan, players are tasked with building a mega civilization that spans across a uniquely designed hexagonal board. As you play, you’ll earn victory points that are needed to win the game. These victory points are earned with your resources and how you strategize and play the game.
It’s equal parts competitive and collaborative, as you can trade resources and strategize to build your civizilation. Catan is great for those who like strategy games and have a bit of a competitive spirit.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Everyone loves a fun game of Jenga, but what if those blocks were bigger — much bigger! Check out these Giant Tumbling Timbers by Yard Games that measure 7.5 x 2.5 x 1.5 inches each. It comes with 56 mega sized blocks for a much bigger game of Jenga. The game starts with 19 levels, measuring 2.5-feet tall. It can grow to over 5-feet while playing, and it’s the perfect outdoor game for kids.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If there’s one thing kids love more than pretending to be a cyborg, it’s pretending to slay zombies. So when Nerf debuted their Zombie Strike line, we knew it was going to be a big hit. Their coolest product in their line is the Nerf Zombie Strike Crossfire Bow Trigger, which will have your boy feeling like Daryl Dixon from The Walking Dead. It’s super fun to use, and it has real pullback crossbow action.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Another great educational and fun toy is the Osmo Gaming System for iPad. It encourages creative thinking and social interaction by taking gameplay off of the screen and putting it right in front of them with pieces they can actually touch.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
HedBanz has become one of my son’s favorite games to play with the family. It’s a simple idea: each player places a card on their forehead (using the included headbands), and on each card is an object (person, place, thing).
Other players are tasked with giving the other players clues about what’s on their head by answering the player’s questions. The player must try to guess what’s on their head through their questions, and it’s perfect for an evening of family fun. We included it in our list of the best board games for kids, too.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If they’ve got an Xbox One, it’s likely that they won’t be able to afford the Xbox One Elite Controller on their own, but trust me when I tell you that it’s one of the best gifts for gamers this year.
This controller will feel like their secret weapon; their Lucille; their own Thor’s Hammer, so to speak. It has interchangeable parts, including thumbsticks and two different d-pads. It will easily become their favorite controller, and I don’t mean their favorite controller just for the Xbox One, I mean their favorite controller of ALL-TIME.
Want to read more about it? Check out my review from when it launched two years ago.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
We’re huge fans of Melissa and Doug toys, and their Monster Plush Bowling Game is so many levels of great, especially for toddler boys. Kids love silly-looking monsters, and they don’t get any sillier-looking than these. They’re brightly colored, and they’re made using high quality materials.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Nerf battles are a great deal of fun, and really immersing yourself in a battle is the best way to make the most of it. With the Nerf N’Strike Elite Tactical Vest, your kids are able to strap ammo to themselves so that they’re always ready for a quick reload.
It can store both standalone darts and full clips, giving kids the ability to carry extra firepower with them so that they’re always ready in the heat of battle. Sure, it’s not the most stylish of vests, and you could probably craft one up yourself, but this is a great out of the box solution that requires no effort on your part.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Finding what interests your child is one of the joys of parenthood, but steering them towards one passion is a great way to help shape their minds. Check out the Beginner Microscope Kit by AmScope, which has everything your little scientist needs to fuel their curiosity.
It comes with 52 accessories, including a carrying case for them to take their studies with them on the go. It has LED, mirror illumination, and a built-in color filter wheel. It has 120x, 240x, 300x, 480x, 600x, and 1200x magnification levels. It’s a great gift for the scientifically-inclined.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you’re looking to keep them quite for a couple hours, check out the Perplexus, a challenging 3D labyrinth contained within a sphere. It has 22 feet worth of track and over 100 challenging barriers within, and the goal is to flip and twist it to get the ball to the finish line. It’ll keep them occupied, quiet, and entertained for hours, and it’s truly challenging. It’s a great car toy, too, so you’ll be able to keep them occupied while you’re trying to drive. And at just $20, you can get one for each of the kids without breaking the bank (so they won’t fight over it).
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
You know that game he has been playing lately? It’s called Overwatch, and all of his friends are playing it as well. Now, there’s an Overwatch Funko Pop set that comes with four heroes, including Tracer, Widowmaker, Winston, and Reaper. Undoubtedly, there will be more Overwatch Funkos added soon, as the game contains a massive roster of unique characters. For now, check out this four pack that would look perfect on his shelf or desk.
I’ll also note that if they’re SUPER into Overwatch, Ashe Funko Popsyou might also want to check out the that are coming soon.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Animation is interesting to most children, and with the Zing Stikbot Studio Pro, they’ll be able to create their own animated shorts and watch and share them with friends. It comes with two figures, a tripod, and a 2 in 1 stage green and blue screen. This will allow them to use Z-screen technology to animate their own videos. It’s a lot of fun, and it’ll keep them busy for hours.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
As I stated above, it’s great when kids start to show an interest in things; it makes buying gifts for them much easier. The SmartLabs Toys Smart Circuits Lab is for those that are interested in electronics. It comes with 6 base boards, battery module, variable resistor module, microprocessor module, tricolor LED module, and a speaker module, as well as photodiode, tilt switch, 2 push bottons, 31 jumper wires and a 48 page book that teaches them how to build some cool gadgets and doohickeys.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Frankling MLB Pitching Machine is a pitching machine for kids, that shoots out six plastic balls (included) for their hitting pleasure. The ball pitches every 10 seconds, and it has an adjustable height. At less than $30, it’s a worthy tool to help them up their swing game.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Zing Sky Ripperz are these little screaming rockets that work sort of like a slingshot, with the rockets shooting up to 250 feet. What’s more, they’re easy to use, and they’re accuracy is virtually unmatched in the slingshot market.
Keep in mind these aren’t intended to be used as a weapon like slingshots are, but they have the same slingshot mechanic that allows you to pull them back and let them fly. Set up targets around the backyard, and let them test their skill!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Zing’s Wet Head game is quickly becoming the new Pie Face (which was last year’s big hit family game). With Wet Head, you’re playing a game of
RussianWater Roulette, where each spin could mean a soak for the wearer.
Water is filled into the top of the Wet Head, then the starting player puts it on their head. Then, the player uses the spinner to determine how many rods they have to pull out. After pulling their assigned number of rods,and if water doesn’t come out, the wearer passes the Wet Head to the next player. It’s a fun game for your kids to play, especially in the summer months when it’s hot out.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
One of the biggest action sequences of the year is in the recently released Captain America: Civil War movie, which brings together numerous Marvel superheroes into one film. This Lego set, the Super Heroes Super Hero Airport Battle, recreates the now iconic action sequence in the movie, or rather, gives your children the tools required to recreate it. The kit comes with 807 pieces, including Giant Man, Ant-Man, Agent 13, Scarlet Witch, Winter Soldier, Captain America, War Machine, and Iron Man. Unfortunately, Spider-Man isn’t included — bummer. But, it alsocomes with an air traffic control tower, a massive Quinjet, and more cool toys that your child will love.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
I can’t believe that I’ve made it to #87 without even mentioning Minecraft, the incredibly popular game that still has millions of players. In Minecraft, players can build themselves wall torches to light their homes, the mines, or caves they’re digging in. Now, they can actually hold one of those torches in their hand with the Minecraft Wall Torch by ThinkGeek. It’s a super cool light that can hang on their wall, sit on their nightstand, or be carried down the hall with them for their nightly bathroom trips. It only requires 3 AAA batteries to work, and it’s recommended for kids Ages 6 and up.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Another great Playskool toy for young boys is the Playskool Heroes Star Wars Galactic Heroes Millennium Falcon. It not only comes with a reimagined (read: bigger and cutesy) version of the Millennium Falcon from Star Wars, but it also comes with Han Solo, Chewbacca, and R2-D2 figures. The vehicle, itself, includes a sensor disc, cannon, a ladder, and a label sheet. The Falcon opens up to allow kids to play with their figures within, and it has a carrying handle. It’s perfect for recreating the iconic escape scene from Episode IV.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Last week, a brand new MASSIVE line of Star Wars: Rogue One toys were announced. And, while there are many great new action figures and cool ideas (like a massive Millennium Falcon XL drone), our pick of the litter is the new Micro Machines Death Star Playset.
It comes with a super cool-looking white Death Star and 3 exclusive micro figures, 2 micro vehicles, and it has movie-accurate scenes inside of the Death Star. It’ll be tons of fun for those who dabble in galactic warfare, and it’s going to be one of the year’s best toys.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
There are so many great building toys available now, that any kid who loves to tinker has something to keep them occupied. But, the Fun N’ Roll Deluxe Marble Run is an entirely different feeling type of building set. It comes with over 1400 pieces that your children can use to build a glorious Marble Run that will allow them to watch a marble traverse the contraption that they’ve made. It’s not only fun to build, but it gives a big payoff for your kids!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The game of Munchkin is one that’s incredibly fun to play with family and friends, and it was just made even better. Introducing the Munchkin Marvel Edition by USAopoly. It comes with 168 cards (99 door/69 treasure cards), 6 level trackers, custom die, and a set of game rules. It makes for a great gift for those Marvel Comics lovers. In the Marvel edition, the monsters are villains and the allies are the heroes.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Kids love to play cops and robbers, and one of the most exciting things to rob is a bank. With the LEGO Creator Brick Bank Kit, your child will be able to build their own highly-detailed bank, including a secretary’s office, atrium foyer, bank manager’s office, and more. It measures in at over 10″ x 10″, and it comes with 5 minifigures, including the bank manager, teller, a mom and child, and a secretary.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
A Porsche 911 specifically modeled for kids? Check out the Playmobil Porsche 911 Carrera S. It’s a stunning red Porsche and has an interchangeable front bumper, rear spoiler, rims, and other accessories. It also has fully functioning headlights, tail lights, and interior dashboard lights. It’s recommended for ages 4 and up.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Now that the Battle Bots show is coming back, your kids are going to want to destroy some robots, themselves. Check out Air Hogs’ Smash Bots kit, which comes with two remote control robots that are ready for battle. These robots are built tough to take hits from their opponent, and they are easily put back together. In fact, they’re intended to look broken when defeated but be easily reconfigured for more rounds. If your kid likes the idea of fighting robots — and what kid doesn’t? — the Air Hogs Smash Bots is perfect for them.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Star Wars-lovers will be excited when they see the brand new Landspeeder Ride-on toy by Radio Flyer. They’ll be less excited when they see the hefty price tag, though.
It cruises at a top speed of 5 mph, and it’s modeled after Luke’s craft from Star Wars: A New Hope It seats two riders, and it has an interactive dashboard with lights and actual sounds from the movie.
It was previously only available at Toys R Us, but now it’s available on Amazon, instead. You know, because R.I.P. Toys R Us.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
You’ve probably seen the commercial for the Air Hogs – Thunder Trax on TV already, and so far, it’s getting great reviews.
This tank-like monster transforms into a pot and is capable of driving over most surfaces.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Star Wars Destiny is the latest 2-player dice and card game with a Star Wars theme. Each player will use a 23-card deck to control heroes and villains, and it comes with sixteen dice used to bring Star Wars-skinned duels to your tabletop. It’s also fully expandable, and there are tons of starter decks and booster packs available.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The new 20 pack of Hot Wheels cars, standard 1:64 scale. It includes both classic cars and hot new designs you’ll only find with Hot Wheels. It’s a great way to start their collection.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
While FPV drone racing is huge in 2017, Air Hogs brings things to the ground with the Air Hogs FPV High Speed Race Car. This baby allows the user to see what their remote control car sees, and they can record it and share it easily. It comes with the RC Car, the FPV headset (which uses your smartphone), a controller, and a charging cable.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
You might remember that the original Kano Coding Kit was a wildly popular Christmas toy in 2017, and now, the company is back with an update for the magic-lovers out there — the Harry Potter Kano Coding Kit.
It allows your kids to use an actual wand (along with a tablet) to code spells and make things appear and happen on-screen. It’s super cool! With the wave of his/her wand, he/she will see instant effects on screen like new creatures created, sweets, spells, over 200 sounds, and more.
If they love Harry Potter or just magic in general — and, honestly, what kid doesn’t — the Harry Potter Kano Coding Kit is for them.
Recommended Ages: 6 years and up
-
Seriously, the UBTECH Iron Man Mk50 Robot robot is the best interactive bot I’ve seen in recent memory. Thanks to an ingenious app, this thing can be easily programmed to perform a plethora of different tasks.
The front of the helmet lifts up just like the real thing, and underneath is a crisp LCD screen complete with Tony Stark’s face.
Don’t like Stark’s face? How about superimposing your child’s face onto it? They will LOVE that.
When you program Iron Man to walk about, the last thing you want is it falling off surfaces. Thankfully, Iron Man comes with IR sensors, so when a drop comes up, it’ll stop. Handy!
There’s also an augmented reality game where kids can use Iron Man to blast down enemy drones which looks like a lot of fun. Augmented reality is all the rage at the moment thanks to the likes of Pokemon Go, so to be able to take Iron Man around the real-world and play with it is sure to excite kids.
Recommended Ages: 8 Years and Up