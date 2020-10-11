101 Best Cool Toys for Boys

101 Best Cool Toys for Boys

  • 7.3K Views
  • 37 Shares
  • Updated

Looking for some ridiculously cool toys for boys of all ages? Look no further than the mega list below – we’ve got you covered. Here are the best toys for boys you can buy right now, including some of the best new toys of the year.

Sort
Recommended Low to high High to low
Price: $ – $
92 Listed Items

  • VideoVideo related to ubtech iron man mk50 interactive robot2019-11-25T06:07:17-05:00

    Shop now at Amazon From Amazon

See Also: Toys for Kids by Age

LEGOS

Legos are always a great option for boys of all ages, as there are many different types of Legos that are specifically built for children of different ages. If you're shopping for a young boy, check out anything from Lego Duplo. You can pick up any standard Lego set for ages 6-10 years old, just pay attention to the age recommendation on the corner of each box.

For slightly older boys in their tweens and early teens, you can find so many different options, and you can even lean into their favorite fandoms (like Star Wars or Harry Potter) to find a Lego set they'll enjoy.

Board Games for Boys

There are tons of great board games that boys will love, especially when they start getting into the tween+ stage. But for 7-10 year olds, look for games like Fluxx (there are many different cool versions!) or Pandemic. For late teens, I highly recommend the Wildlands board game - super fun!

Trending Toys for 2019

You can see a full list of the hottest trending toys in 2019 for boys right here, but if you're looking for the 3 hottest trending toys for boys in 2019, here's our shortlist:

  1. Nerf Ultra One Blaster
  2. Arcade1Up Cabinets
  3. LAMO Ninja Vinyl Figures

Educational Toys for Boys

One of the biggest trends in toys right now is educational toys, with more of the top brands leaning into the subcategory in 2019. The best thing about this is that there is a plethora of great educational toys to choose from right now.

If you're looking for a quick go-to for boys of any age, start with LEGO toys. LEGOs are a great way to fuel their creativity, and the best thing about LEGOs is that there are some different types available for each age group. So, whether he's a 4 year old who will be new to the wonderful world of LEGO bricks or he's a seasoned teen who loves Star Wars, chances are that you'll be able to find him a good set of LEGOs to mess around with.

You can also go the STEM toy route if you're looking to get a boy something educational. Look at virtually any of the coding toys like Cubelets Six or the LEGO Boost Creative Toolbox.

Science Toys for Boys

If you're looking to fuel a love of science, there are plenty of cool science toys for boys that will amuse them. One of our favorites is the Scientific Explorers Magic Science Kit for Wizards Only for the younger crowd. For slightly older kids (think 7 to 9-year-old boys), you can check out the Learn & Climb Kids Science Kit which includes over 60 fun science experiments they'll love.

The Playz Kaboom! Explosive Combustion Lab is great for 8-11-year-olds, and it's only intended for 8 years and up.

What Are the Best-Selling Toys for Boys on Amazon Right Now?

At the time of writing this update, here are the best-selling toys on Amazon right now:

  1. Connect 4 Game
  2. Razor A Kick Scooter
  3. Snaptain S5C WiFi FPV Drone
  4. Monster Jam Monster Dirt Arena Set
  5. Hot Wheels 9-Car Gift Pack

Toys can be a lot of things. They can be magical, enchanting, educational, awe-inspiring or simply just awesome. Undoubtedly, we all have our own fond memories of some great toys from our childhoods. And now that there isn't a massive store filled with Toys R Us toys for you to shop at, and Target's toy aisles are always a hot mess, your best bet is online shopping - and typically, shopping for cool toys on Amazon is the easiest (and cheapest) way to go about it.

When I was a kid, I was all about Spider-Man toys and cool Batman toys, with maybe a few Power Rangers and Ninja Turtles in there as well (imagine Spider-Man vs Batman in a WWE wrestling ring...purely awesome). Now, it's time to create new memories for someone else.

The list above contains the top 100 best cool toys for boys, including some of the best toys of 2018, a few toys from 2017, and some new twists on old classic toys. These great Christmas and birthday gifts for boys will provide you with some cool toys that boys will love, ranging from ages 4-16.

(Of course, many girls will love these toys, too, but we've separated the two to make your shopping a little easier (you can check out the cool toys for girls list here)).

See the Hottest Toy Deals on Amazon Here.

Follow me on Twitter for the latest in toys and video games.

See Also:

Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and other affiliate advertising programs and may receive a commission if you purchase a product via a link on this page.

Read More
, , , ,