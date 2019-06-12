9 Best Arcade1Up Cabinets You Can Buy Right Now (2019)

Arcade1Up makes some of the best affordable arcade cabinets out there. They’re three-quarter-scale, meaning they’re designed for use while sitting on a stool. That said, there are several risers out there if you want to stand up while you play.
With that out the way, let’s jump straight into our list of the best Arcade1Up cabinets.
This Street Fighter II Home Arcade is one of, if not the, best Arcade1Up cabinets out there.
Street Fighter II is an iconic game many of us older gamers remember sinking thousands of hours into. I know I sure as hell did.
Whether it’s at home on the SNES or Genesis consoles, or at an arcade, Street Fighter II was the go-to game.
What’s brilliant about this cabinet is it doesn’t just come with one version of Street Fighter II, it comes with three: Street Fighter ll Champion Edition, Super Street Fighter ll The New Challengers, and Super Street Fighter ll Turbo.
Almost everyone who played the originals had their own version of Street Fighter II they excelled at, and the choices here really capture every iteration.
The vinyl around the outer area of the 17-inch screen is custom artwork, but still captures the feel and look of an old-school arcade cabinet.
As a side note, the game titles on the kickstand are a nice touch, too.
As for how it plays, it’s just like how you remember it. Of course the buttons and stick aren’t going to be as solid as versions that cost a few thousand dollars.
But for the price, you’re getting something that does the job perfectly.
If you want to relive your youth or show your kids how we used to game, for a price that’s crazy-affordable, this is the one.
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
Whether you’re an old-school Pac-Man player or looking to build an arcade room, this Arcade1Up Pac-Man Cabinet is too good to pass up.
One of the many, many, many things I love about Arcade1Up is they always seem to know what titles arcade gamers want.
Who hasn’t lost probably too many hours trying to top their high-score on Pac-Man?
In terms of which games you get with this, it’s Pac-Man and Pac-Man Plus, two of arguably the most popular iterations of Pac-Man.
As with every cabinet on this list, the artwork around the 17-inch screen perfectly captures the look of 80’s and 90’s arcade systems.
And the joystick and buttons feel authentic.
Something else that’s cool, this set comes with a Pac-Man-themed riser, meaning you can make the cabinet taller by dropping it into the riser, which is a must if you’re an adult who wants to play while standing up.
If Pac-Man’s your game, this set is both affordable and very awesome.
Recommended Ages: 10 Years and Up
The Arcade1Up Rampage Cabinet is one of the best arcade cabinets, simply because of the exceptional game selection.
Rampage, Gauntlet, Joust, and Defender are all arcade classics. I have a lot of fond memories of playing Rampage (and screaming when I got overwhelmed by the army!).
There’s so much to love about this cabinet.
The artwork feels authentic (especially the Rampage logo at the top), as does the Midway branding on the sides and kickstand.
And the inclusion of multiple joysticks for three-player action is a godsend.
If you’ve got kids and want to get them involved, this cabinet is perfect.
In fact, BleedingCool called it the “ultimate retro item for adults” low on space who want to game with their kids.
The only downside here is it doesn’t come with a Rampage-themed riser.
That said, the black generic Arcade1Up riser works a treat, so it’s not the end of the world.
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
So, the Arcade1Up Deluxe Edition 12-in-1 Arcade Cabinet with Riser is some great value.
Let’s list off all the games you get with this cabinet, shall we?
They are, Asteroids, Asteroids Deluxe, Centipede, Millipede, Major Havoc, Missile Command, Lunar Lander, Crystal Castles, Tempest, Gravitar, and Liberator.
No matter how you slice it, that is a lot of bang for your buck.
In terms of what else you’re getting, there’s the original knob wheel, track wheel, control buttons setups, adjustable volume, as well as the black Arcade1Up riser.
Not only is this a must to add to any collection, it’s also a great starting point.
The sheer volume of games here, for the price, is unparalleled.
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
The Arcade1Up Galaga Cabinet is another one that’s a must for collectors.
Galaga may not be as good as Space Invaders (fight me), but it’s still a game we all associate with trips to the arcade.
The two versions you’re getting to play on the hi-resolution, 17-inch display are Galaga and Galaxian. Good choices if you ask me.
This one also comes with a Galaga-themed riser as well, so you can choose to stand up and play should you fancy it.
Recommended Ages: 10 Years and Up
If you’re collecting the best arcade cabinets, then you need the Arcade1Up Mortal Kombat Cabinet.
Or should that be ‘Kabinet’? Hmm…
In the 90s, if it wasn’t Street Fighter II, it was Mortal Kombat.
The, at the time, over-the-top gore mixed with solid combos and slick moves propelled the original Mortal Kombat to instant cult classic.
With this cabinet, you can relive the early days with access to Mortal Kombat, Mortal Kombat 2, and Mortal Kombat 3, all of which come in a fully-decked out old-school arcade cabinet.
Seriously, the artwork on this one rocks.
Plus it comes with two sets of buttons and joysticks, so feel free to invite a friend over.
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
If it wasn’t PGA Tour, it was Golden Tee. If you’re looking for retro golfing action, the Arcade 1Up Golden Tee Arcade Cabinet is for you.
The custom riser that comes with this one is great.
It’s simple but really adds to the overall aesthetic.
As for the games here, you’ve got Golden Tee Classic, Golden Tee 2K, Golden Tee ’98, and Golden Tee ’99. It’s a good selection, in other words.
Rather than a joystick, this beast comes with a trackball to make it all feel just like the real thing.
In fact, tech website Gizmodo spent some time playing with this particular model and came away impressed.
This isn’t going to be everyone’s first pick for an arcade machine, but if you’ve got a room dedicated to cabinets then this one will fit in perfectly.
Recommended Ages: 10 Months and Up (Apparently)
The Arcade 1Up Asteroids Arcade Cabinet is as classic as you can get.
Without games like Asteroids, titles that caught the imagination of kids and thrust gaming into the limelight, video games as we know them wouldn’t be what they are today.
Joining Asteroids are Major Havoc, Lunar Lander, and Tempest. Again, these are pure classics that if you haven’t played, you really should.
Also, be sure to take a look at the side of the cabinet if you want an 80s style comic-book delight.
If you’re after the classics with a stunning retro cabinet to boot, this really is one of the best arcade cabinets out there.
Recommended Ages: 5 Months and Up
The Arcade1Up Space Invaders Arcade Cabinet is pure, classic nostalgia.
Every gamer has heard of Space Invaders, but how many have sat down – or stood – at a cabinet to play it on end?
Now you can, and if you haven’t, you can show your kids one of the earliest games to achieve mainstream success.
I need to point this out, too, this cabinet looks incredible.
The bright colors married to the 80s art style look exactly how you picture it in your mind’s eye. It’s wonderful stuff.
The best part? Not only does this come with a color version of Space Invaders, it also has the black and white version included as well.
You don’t get more retro than black and white.
If you’re a collector, a gamer, or new to the arcade scene, this is one cabinet too wholesome to pass up.
Recommended Ages: 13 Years and Up