9 Best Arcade1Up Cabinets You Can Buy Right Now (2019)

This Street Fighter II Home Arcade is one of, if not the, best Arcade1Up cabinets out there.

Street Fighter II is an iconic game many of us older gamers remember sinking thousands of hours into. I know I sure as hell did.

Whether it’s at home on the SNES or Genesis consoles, or at an arcade, Street Fighter II was the go-to game.

What’s brilliant about this cabinet is it doesn’t just come with one version of Street Fighter II, it comes with three: Street Fighter ll Champion Edition, Super Street Fighter ll The New Challengers, and Super Street Fighter ll Turbo.

Almost everyone who played the originals had their own version of Street Fighter II they excelled at, and the choices here really capture every iteration.

The vinyl around the outer area of the 17-inch screen is custom artwork, but still captures the feel and look of an old-school arcade cabinet.

As a side note, the game titles on the kickstand are a nice touch, too.

As for how it plays, it’s just like how you remember it. Of course the buttons and stick aren’t going to be as solid as versions that cost a few thousand dollars.

But for the price, you’re getting something that does the job perfectly.

If you want to relive your youth or show your kids how we used to game, for a price that’s crazy-affordable, this is the one.

Recommended Ages: Not Stated