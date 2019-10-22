15 Best Bikes for Girls: Your Ultimate List (2019)

Really now, is there a more classic gift for kids than a bike? Whether it’s from mom, dad, Santa or aunt Gladys, the kid who gets a bike is going to be on top of the world.
We also narrowed it down to bikes that ship free with Amazon Prime membership or offer free shipping. If you’re not a Prime member, sign up for a free trial.
As for the bikes, most of them require some assembly. Note that Amazon does offer to provide professional assembly for a little extra for many of the models below.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This 24-inch Diamondback bike for girls is, like many bikes in this size, billed as a youth bike – that is, it’s suitable for girls or boys.
This particular model comes in pink and features white and yellow accenting.
The aluminum alloy frame features an aero alloy straight blade fork, which lends itself to solid steering.
This is a 14-speed bike and it features linear hand brakes. the wheels are a bit narrower.
Comes with a replaceable derailleur hanger for durability.
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This 24-inch Mongoose bike for girls from Mongoose features an aluminum suspension frame for maximum comfort and performance.
It features a suspension fork for smoother rides over bumps and it increases the control the rider has.
This is a 21-speed bike with a Shimano rear derailleur with SRAM twist shifters for changing gears quickly and easily.
The three-piece mountain crank offers wide gear ranges and the brakes are alloy linear-pull brakes. Color is a metallic lavender.
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This RoyalBaby Freestyle Bike is overwhelmingly popular with savvy parents.
The girl’s bike has 12-inch wheels and an adjustable height seat.
The bike comes with a bell, water bottle, water bottle cage, and heavy-duty training wheels.
The bike features a steel frame, a full chainguard and steel wheels with 2.4-inch wide pneumatic rubber knobby tires.
The bike has a front caliper brake and a rear coaster brake. T
he adjustable seat features a quick-release seat post, which makes it very easy to adjust.
The bike comes 95 percent assembled; the only assembly needed is training wheel installation, pedals, handlebar, and seat. All the tools you need come with the bike.
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Guardian Kids Bikes Ethos has a really retro look to it.
One of the cool features here is the ability to brake 44 percent faster than other bikes.
The safety on this thing is one of the best on this list.
Each Guardian comes with a 30-day trial, and the warranty on the frame lasts a lifetime.
Sure, it’s pricey, but the warranty and safety features justify it.
Recommended Ages: 8 Years and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
You can score twice with this one: you’re getting the kid a bike and it’s a bike with a Frozen theme!
The Huffy Frozen bike for girls is a teal color and it’s affixed with several different graphics from the movie: Elsa, Anna, Olaf and more.
The bike comes with a neoprene handlebar bag (which is removable) that also features the Frozen team.
It’s a steel bike with 12-inch wheels and it does require minimal assembly in five steps (you’ll need an adjustable wrench to complete the assembly).
The seat features a quick release for easy height adjustment. It comes with streamers dangling from the decorative handlebar grips and training wheels are included. Features a coaster brake.
This girl’s bike gets really great customer reviews, with a 4.3 out of 5 star rating average.
Recommended Ages: 3 Years and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This Dynacraft Magna bike for girls comes in purple, white and pink colors.
It’s got a coaster brake, training wheels, handlebar pad, and an enclosed sprocket and chain guard assembly.
The seat, training wheels, pedals and handlebar grips are matching pink colors and the bike is decorated with pink and purple flowers.
The seat is height adjustable and the bike is steel-framed.
If you’re on a budget, this is one of the best bikes for girls around.
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This 16-inch Flower Bike for girls gets rave reviews from parents.
This steel framed bike is a coaster bike, so it doesn’t have hand brakes.
It comes with training wheels and a basket, as well as streamers dangling from the handlebar grips.
The Titan Flower Princess also features a doll seat so the rider’s doll can come along for the ride.
The training wheels are removable and the bike is 85 percent assembled and requires light assembly.
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This Royalbaby Bike is actually described as being appropriate for either boys or girls.
Going with the traditional idea of pink being a girl’s color, the bike is manufactured in pink, but at the time of this writing, pink was unavailable (the bike is manufactured in six different colors, so be sure to check the link to see if the pink is back in stock if they’d prefer that).
This is an 18″ bike and it comes with 2.4″ wide rubber knobby tires and a steel frame.
It features a front caliper brake (hand brake) and coaster brakes.
The bike does include heavy-duty training wheels, which are removable; a water bottle and cage; a bell; kickstand; and assembly tools (the bike comes 95 percent pre-assembled).
Front, rear, pedal and tire reflectors are included.
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This Monster High steel-framed girl’s bike comes in black with purple and pink accents.
It does include adjustable, removable training wheels and has hand brakes on both the left and right sides of the handlebars, as well as a coaster brake.
As you might expect with a bike from Monster High, the decorations on this bike are “skullettes” and hearts.
It also comes with a padded saddle (seat).
Monster High has fallen out of favor in recent years, but if your little one still collects the dolls, this is one of the best bikes for them.
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The X-Games 20-inch bike for girls features a steel welded frame and fork, smooth grippy street tires and alloy wheels.
The BMX handlebar has a welded cross brace.
This bike features two hand brakes and a coaster brake.
It also features front and rear pegs, comes in purple with pink and white accents and matching pink seat, pegs, pedals, and brakes.
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This is pretty much your classic cruiser bike.
This 20-inch Huffy Cruiser girl’s bike comes in hot pink and, white and soft pink accents.
It’s a steel cruiser frame and features a coaster brake.
The bike has front and rear rims, as well as a decorated chain guard.
The seat, which is the classic, big padded cruiser seat, features a quick release which allows for easy height adjustment.
The handle grips come in a black and soft pink two-tone.
It’s easy to assemble and only requires an adjustable wrench.
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Schwinn Elm Girl’s Bike has a lot of style.
The baby blue frame with magenta accents really makes this bike stand out.
The Smart Star design boasts a durable steel frame and the kid-specific proportions makes for easier pedaling and handling.
The bike also boasts a rear coaster brake and front caliper brake, which helps with transitioning to a larger bike that only has a hand brake.
Recommended Ages: 6 Years and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Razor Angel Girls’ Bike is another bike that’s packed with style.
The white frame really makes the black and hot pink pop.
That alloy clamp seat is lush, too.
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Dynacraft Trolls BMX Bike is perfect for younger girls.
This BMX bike features front and rear hand and coaster brakes, adjustable training wheels, and has a lifetime warranty on the frame and fork.
What’s also super useful is the handlebar bag.
That thing would be perfect for taking toys down to the park.
Recommended Ages: 4 Years and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The cruiser style on the Huffy Kids Bike for Girls isn’t for everyone, but I love it.
It’s unique and stands out from other, more generic-looking bikes.
This single-speed bike also comes with a lifetime warranty, so any issues, Huffy will take care of you.
The alloy quick release means you can easily adjust the seat.
Combine that with adjustable handlebars and this is one bike that’s made with comfort in mind.
Recommended Ages: 5 Years and Up