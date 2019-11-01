21 Best Iron Man Funko Pop Figures Available Right Now (2019)

Everyone has their own tastes. But for my money, this Funko Pop! Marvel: Avengers Endgame – Tony Stark with Gauntlet vinyl figure is as good as it gets. After over a decade of movies, this one bobblehead single-handedly encompasses the end. Not just of Tony Stark’s character arc, but of the biggest threat Earth had ever faced in the Mad Titan Thanos.

The figure showcases Tony’s final Iron Man armor in the Mark 85. After he and his fellow Avengers did all the time-traveling they needed, he was able to craft his own Infinity Gauntlet that could handle carrying all six stones. And as we all know, it came down to Tony himself sacrificing himself with a snap. A snap that made us love him 3,000 and more.