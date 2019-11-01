21 Best Iron Man Funko Pop Figures Available Right Now (2019)

There’s no doubt that Robert Downey Jr. as Iron Man deserves a ton of credit for making the Marvel Cinematic Universe what it is. Funko agrees, as they’ve designed a bunch of Iron Man/Tony Stark Pop! bobbleheads to commemorate the character. And to help you sort through the good from the bad, we’ve put together a list of the 21 best Iron Man Funko Pop! figures that you can order right now for yourself or as a gift.
Everyone has their own tastes. But for my money, this Funko Pop! Marvel: Avengers Endgame – Tony Stark with Gauntlet vinyl figure is as good as it gets. After over a decade of movies, this one bobblehead single-handedly encompasses the end. Not just of Tony Stark’s character arc, but of the biggest threat Earth had ever faced in the Mad Titan Thanos.
The figure showcases Tony’s final Iron Man armor in the Mark 85. After he and his fellow Avengers did all the time-traveling they needed, he was able to craft his own Infinity Gauntlet that could handle carrying all six stones. And as we all know, it came down to Tony himself sacrificing himself with a snap. A snap that made us love him 3,000 and more.
Of all the Iron Man Funko Pop! figurines, the Funko Pop! Marvel: Spider-Man Homecoming – Tony Stark may very well be the best. The bobblehead just screams Tony Stark. The high-tech glasses. The dapper suit. The purple and black tie. The slick haircut and well-groomed goatee. Not to mention the fact that the world-renowned superhero deems it necessary to hold his Iron Man helmet in his hand.
This figurine may technically be of the Spider-Man Homecoming variety. But there really isn’t another on our list that epitomizes Tony Stark in such a perfectly designed way. Well, except this one…
The Funko Pop! Marvel: Spider-Man Homecoming – Tony Stark has got to be one of the coolest on our Best Iron Man Funko Pop! Figures list. Inspired by his role as Peter Parker’s mentor in Spider-Man: Homecoming, Stark is out of his suit in this design.
He’s very casual in look with a kitty cat t-shirt sitting under an unbuttoned suit jacket. His left hand rests in the pocket of his slacks, and he’s rocking a pair of crisp black and white sneakers to flesh out the outfit. And on his face are an early iteration of his EDITH glasses which help him to survey his environment without wearing his Iron Man armor.
While the culmination of Captain America: Civil War was extremely traumatizing (and entertaining), the end result got us this Funko Pop! Marvel: Captain America Civil War – Iron Man Unmasked. Once Tony was defeated at the hands of Steve Rodgers and Bucky Barnes, he scolded Cap with his mask off. He exclaimed that the shield he utilized wasn’t his, it was Stark’s fathers, and he could no longer use it. Rodgers guiltily obliged.
This specific 3 3/4-inch figure also comes with an extra plastic protector to keep the bobblehead clean and safe. More safe than Tony could keep himself at the end of the move… am I right??
If you’re looking for a pure Iron Man figure, this Funko Pop! Marvel: Avengers Endgame – Iron Man is likely as good as it gets. The Mark 85 armor is as slick as it gets. The sports a combination of gold, crimson, and silver. And while you can’t tell in Funko form, it’s the most effective and efficient armor that Tony has ever created.
This Endgame bobblehead sees Stark seemingly saying “stop” with his right arm posed out. And while that stance may not have intimated Thanos, a few repulsor blasts may. Ultimately though, we know that it would take more than some shots from Iron Man’s armor to stop the Mad Titan. It would take a “snap” all of Tony’s own.
May 2nd, 2008. This was the year that Robert Downey, Jr. took the world by storm in collaboration with Marvel Studios in Iron Man. The realm of comics and cinema would forever change from that point forward. But first, the character of Iron Man had to be born within Stark’s Mark 1 armor.
That very armor is the focus of the Funko Pop! Marvel Studios: The First 10 Years – Iron Man Mark 1 bobblehead. It showcases the rudimentary tech that Tony threw together in order to escape his terrorist captors. And from there, dozens of upgraded designs would be created throughout the years in order to make Stark the best superhero he could be in Iron Man.
I’m not sure if you noticed, but this Funko Pop! Marvel: Iron Man vinyl figure is number 04. Not 40. Not 400. 4.
This bobblehead is one of the originals in the Funko/Marvel collaboration. You can see in its design that it was crafted before Funko perfected the design process. Yet this only contributes to the bobbleheads cuteness. The black beady eyes, the Mark 1 yellow and red armor. It all goes together perfectly. Yet it only serves to emphasize how powerful the future of Iron Man and Tony Stark will become.
It may not be a typical Iron Man Funko, but the Funko Pop! Marvel Venom: Venomized Iron Man is downright badass. It’s a combination of Venom and Iron Man, with the character adorning armor that is themed after the symbiote’s look.
First off, the bobblehead sports wicked-looking spikes all over its helmet, arms, and legs. The armored suit is all black with the helmet sporting Venom’s trademark eyes. And there is an open mouth despite the helmet look that reveals numerous razor-sharp teeth.
The Venom logo is across the chest with a red circle sitting where Tony Stark’s ARC reactor would be. The rest of the suit is all black, with small red circles on each arm and leg for an accent. Finally, the Venomized Iron Man figure is posed in an action just like the Funko Pop! Marvel: Avengers Age of Ultron – Iron Man Mark 43 which is also on our list.
Before he finished off Thanos with a snap and saved the universe, Tony Stark went on a time-traveling adventure with the rest of the remaining Avengers crew. This Funko Pop! Marvel: Avengers Endgame – Tony Stark portrays Stark as he and the team began gallivanting through time. In fact, the bobblehead even features the time travel device on its wrist.
The 3 3/4-inch figure sports the super slick Avengers uniform from Endgame. Because of Tony’s nanotechnology, he’s always carrying his armor with him, so it’s there but it’s not. But you don’t need the latest iteration of the Iron Man tech to make this figurine awesome.
This Funko Pop! Marvel: Avengers Infinity War – Light Up Iron Man vinyl figure uses its illuminating portions to set itself apart from its bobblehead competition. It’s an awesome looking figure that portrays Stark within his nanotechnology-based Mark 50 armor that he used to fight Thanos and his crew.
The Special Edition figure comes perched atop a mound of rocks, likely from the planet Titan that was the setting for the pivotal fight against the Mad Titan in Infinity War. And as advertised, the bobblehead’s eyes and blaster light up a bright white. Hinting to the ARC technology that powers Stark’s Iron Man suit.
The Funko Pop! Marvel: Avengers Age of Ultron – Iron Man Mark 43 bobblehead does a fantastic job recreating the Mark 43 armor that Tony Stark used within Avengers: Age of Ultron.
The 3 3/4-inch vinyl figure is colored a brilliant red and gold a shines with a high-quality glossy finish. It’s posed during an action shot, as Stark is using his suit’s repulsors to lift himself up into the air. It’s a fantastic design and one of very few to portray Tony blasting off and heading towards the action.
We knew Tony Stark would play a pivotal role in Spider-Man: Homecoming. But we didn’t know how important to the plot that he would be. After seeing the film (and its sequel), his presence couldn’t have bee more vital. Thus, it makes sense that Funko and Marvel have released a dual set in the Funko Pop! Marvel: Spider-Man Homecoming – Iron Man & Spider-Man 2-Pack.
In the 2-Pack, Tony Stark rocks his Mark 47 armor just as he does in the flick. It portrays him in his standard gold and crimson helmet. Yet his body’s portion is primarily crimson and silver. Spider-Man is in the 2-Pack as well in the new suit that debuted within Homecoming. It’s a fantastic combo platter that puts together mentor and mentee for one of the few times that it was possible in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
To celebrate a decade-plus of success within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Funko and Marvel collaborated to craft a new line of bobbleheads. And one of those developed was this fantastic Funko Pop! Marvel: Marvel Studios 10 – Iron Man in gold chrome.
The vinyl figure assumes the pose of the Funko Pop! Marvel: Captain America Civil War – Iron Man figure, which is fine enough in itself. But this iteration brings the next level of class with its gold-painted exterior. As Marvel Funko number 375, the figure stands 3 3/4-inches tall, and demands space on your desktop or mantle space.
After all the movies the character has appeared in, it’s hard to determine which were the most important. But few would argue that Captain America: Civil War is amongst the cream of the crop that Tony Stark/Iron Man played a part in.
At that point in the timeline, Stark was utilizing his Mark 46 armor. And that’s exactly what was utilized to create this Funko Pop! Marvel: Captain America Civil War – Iron Man vinyl figure. It’s a slick look. The armor is majorly red, with gold primarily in the face and scattered across the body as an accent. There’s also a bit of silver scattered throughout to provide a sweet accent. This figure may portray Stark before he was defeated, but it’s still awesome nonetheless.
This Funko Pop! Marvel: Avengers Infinity War – Iron Man vinyl figure is another take on the character, although this one is in action form. Here, Stark is hovering in his Iron Man suit with his blaster ready to shoot.
The bobblehead is awesome with its bright red color and gold accents. Because it’s modeled after the Mark 50, it rocks fantastic looking silver accents through the chest and leg areas. The blaster glows a bright blue which looks cool too. And because the 3 3/4-inch figure is raised on a stand to simulate flying, Iron Man’s wings are spread which adds an excellent overall look to the figure.
This Funko Pop! Marvel: Avengers Infinity War – Iron Man is an exclusive gold chrome edition of the other Infinity War Iron Man on our list. So I guess we could technically label this iteration as Infinity War Gold Man…?
It portrays Tony Stark in his Iron Man armor as he’s hovering in battle. His wings are spread and his blaster is exposed. Stark is just begging Thanos and his army to give him a reason to fire.
The 3 3/4 inch vinyl figure is an “Exclusive” model, so it’s a bit pricier than most. But it seems awesomely fitting to have the “billionaire, playboy, philanthropist” decked out in an all-gold suit, doesn’t it?
The Funko Pop! Marvel: Captain America Civil War – Captain America & Iron Man 2-Pack sees the two opposing leaders teaming up to form one powerful Funko faction. Before the events of Captain America: Civil War, Stark and Rodgers were close allies that saved the world together numerous times over. But because of their significant ideological differences, a civil war began.
This duo Pop! is an awesome combination of two characters. And it’s the last time they were packaged together, so it’s a rare package. Commemorate the greatest Avengers by picking up this 2-pack today.
As we led up to the 2015 release of Avengers: Age of Ultron, rumors swirled of a confrontation between Iron Man and Hulk. Those rumors turned out to be true, yet no one could have expected how epic their battle would be.
The Funko Pop! Movie Moments: Marvel Studios The First Ten Years – Hulkbuster vs. Hulk portrays the very moment that Stark took on Banner. Stark in his huge Hulkbuster armor and Hulk with a look of determination thinking he could oppose him. It’s a fantastic scene that is encompassed in fantastic Funko Pop! setup.
The combo figurine was a 2018 Fall Convention Exclusive, meaning it may be slightly expensive/hard to find. But it’s likely worth it to any fan that’s in love with this scene as I am.
Many don’t appreciate Iron Man 2. It’s widely considered one of the weakest films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Yet you can’t deny that it was filled with iconic moments, especially the one that saw Whiplash attempt to murder Tony in the midst of a high-class Formula 1 race.
That very battle is what the Funko Pop! Movie Moments: Marvel Studios The First 10 Years – Iron Man vs. Whiplash set is based upon. It portrays Whiplash and Iron Man in his Mark 5 armor going toe to toe. There’s a guardrail in the background, and Stark looks to be in trouble as an intense flow of electricity is rolling heavily into his suit.
There aren’t many bobbleheads out there that deem it worthy to incorporate Ivan Vanko. But his one, regardless of your feelings for the movie, is awesome.
It was a sad, sad moment when Tony and Steve finally truly went toe to toe at the end of Captain America: Civil War. It irreparably damaged one of the MCU’s most important partnerships. And it ripped our collective hearts out when Tony demanded back the shield that his father had crafted.
This Funko Pop! Marvel: Captain America Civil War – Captain America vs. Iron Man set puts that iconic battle on display. And with the items’ included protective case, you won’t have to worry about the figures being manhandled or getting dusty.
The 2-pack is part of Marvel and Funko’s exclusive Collector Corps line of figurines. So it’s a limited edition set that will cost you a bit more. But have this duo duking it out on your mantle will be tough to top.
This Funko Pop! Keychain: Avengers Infinity War – Iron Man figurine is quite similar to its 3 3/4-inch counterpart, as you likely imagined. Though this one measures in at 1 1/2-inches in size which makes it perfect to be, well, a keychain.
Though it’s small, the figurine is highly detailed. The suit is a gorgeous crimson and gold with lighter accents throughout the Mark 50 armor. Stark has his blaster drawn and ready to shoot. It glows blue with ARC generated power. And there are even cool blue accents placed within the design of the suit too.