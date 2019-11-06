27 Best Iron Man Toys: Your Ultimate List (2019)

Captain America’s shield and Thor’s hammer Mjolnir maybe a couple of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s most iconic weapons. But it’s Iron Man’s Power Gauntlet from Avengers: Endgame that proves to be the most powerful and game-changing of them all.

Coming to us courtesy of Marvel’s Legends Series of high-end collectibles, this Avengers: Endgame Iron Man Power Gauntlet is the real deal. It’s completely wearable with articulated fingers that you can move up and down. The 6 Infinity Stones pulsate and glow light to indicate their power. There are sound effects built in to sell the effect, and the Power Gauntlet to be put on display with fist clenched to purvey ultimate power.