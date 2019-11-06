27 Best Iron Man Toys: Your Ultimate List (2019)

For adults and kids alike, our list of the best Iron Man toys consists of a slew of items you can tinker and play around with just like Tony Stark would himself. Whether you’re looking for wearable electronic helmets and gauntlets, or items of the Lego and action figure variety, we’ve got you covered with a ton of awesome Iron Man options below that are perfect for gifts, or for yourself to enjoy.
Captain America’s shield and Thor’s hammer Mjolnir maybe a couple of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s most iconic weapons. But it’s Iron Man’s Power Gauntlet from Avengers: Endgame that proves to be the most powerful and game-changing of them all.
Coming to us courtesy of Marvel’s Legends Series of high-end collectibles, this Avengers: Endgame Iron Man Power Gauntlet is the real deal. It’s completely wearable with articulated fingers that you can move up and down. The 6 Infinity Stones pulsate and glow light to indicate their power. There are sound effects built in to sell the effect, and the Power Gauntlet to be put on display with fist clenched to purvey ultimate power.
This Marvel Legends Iron Man Electronic Helmet isn’t just an awesome comic collectible, it’s also completely wearable too. It sports illuminated eyes just like Stark’s suit does. And the faceplate is removable and can be repositioned thanks to the helmet’s magnetic fixures.
The Iron Man Electronic Helmet has sound effects built in to sell the overall package. And the exterior has a detailed finish that makes the helmet look strong and metallic just as Tony’s does. Whether you’re adding it to your collection or using it for cosplay, this helmet belongs in the home of any true Iron Man fan.
Ever fantasized about having your very own working Iron Man gauntlet? With this Iron Man MK42 Wearable Wrist Armor Gauntlet, that wish can become a reality – outside of the ability to kill people, of course.
Crafted by the folks at Gmasking, the working and wearable gauntlet is comprised of ABS plastic. With the power of four AA batteries, the accessory can simulate much of what Iron Man’s MK42 armor can do. A wrist weapon opens and closes and can shoot a green laser to aim at your intended target. There’s an LED to simulate repulsor blasts on your palm. As well as blasting sounds to complete the illusion.
Your fingers and wrist are fully flexible too, making the overall design completely usable. Making the Iron Man MK42 Wearable Wrist Armor Gauntlet a cosplayers dream alongside the Iron Man Electronic Helmet that’s also on our list.
If you think about it, one of the most crucial things to get the Marvel Cinematic Universe really rolling was Tony Stark’s creation of his Arc Reactor technology. It led to him creating his iconic Iron Man armor and eventually the formation of the Avengers. Now, thanks to the talented folks at Gmasking, you can bring that very piece of Stark Industries tech home with you in prop form.
The Iron Man LED Wearable Arc Reactor looks just like its movie counterpart. It’s an aluminum built 1:1 replica of the MCU’s design. There are numerous LED lights to illuminate the device. You can put it on display in your home or actually wear it for cosplay as the Iron Man LED Wearable Arc Reactor is a mere 14 mm thick.
The Marvel Avengers: Infinity War Hero Vision Iron Man AR Experience puts you in the shoes of Tony Stark himself like no other. By downloading the free Hero Vision app on your smart device, you’ll be able to tackle bad guys in true Iron Man-style right from your living room.
The box includes an AR (augmented reality) mask, AR goggles, a wrist gauntlet, 3 AR markers, as well as an Infinity Stone. The set works with the majority of smartphones. However, “Plus”, “Notes”, and Samsung S6 devices cannot be supported due to their inability to fit within the Iron Man mask.
With the Hero Vision Iron Man AR Experience, you or your child can experience the thrill of being Iron Man first hand. And even take your own turn defeating the mighty Thanos himself.
If your child loves running around your home pretending they’re a superhero, then they’ll love these Iron Man Motion Activated ARC FX Repulsors. The duo is designed to look just like the set that Iron Man wears upon his hands to fend off bad guys in the comics and movies.
While one glove is just for aesthetics, it’s the other that sports motion-sensing sound effects and light-up action. So your little one will be able to run around the house with their right arm raised as they blast any bad guys that dare attempt to infiltrate their imaginary headquarters.
The Jada Toys Marvel Iron Man & 2016 Chevy Camaro Die-Cast Car is a great pickup for both kids and adults alike. It’s an item that is perfect for those that like both cars and comics – which is really both groups when you think about it.
The die-cast 2016 Chevy Camara looks incredibly slick in the Iron Man-themed burgundy and gold. It’s 1:24th in scale and sports working wheels with rubber tires. The doors, hood, and trunk even open up too, delivering a super authentic model of the car.
The Iron Man figure that comes along with it is 2.75-inches tall and is die-cast as well. So whether the adult in your home is putting it up on a shelf, or the child in your home is playing around with them, the duo will look awesome and be fun either way.
If you’re into collecting die-cast figures, this Jada Marvel 6″ Hulkbuster & 2″ Iron Man Die-Cast Figures duo is about as cool as it gets.
The die-cast Hulkbuster armor is a replica of the version seen in Avengers: Age of Ultron, which Tony used in an attempt to force a rampaging Hulk into submission. It’s 6.5-inches tall and incredibly detailed. The helmet opens up on the figure too, allowing for the 2-inch die-cast Iron Man figurine to be inserted or taken out.
It’s a fantastically designed collectible that would standout amongst the rest of your superhero collection.
This Iron Man Infinity Gauntlet with Removable LED Magnetic Infinity Stones isn’t quite as impressive as the Avengers: Endgame Iron Man Power Gauntlet. However, it has two things going for it over its rival in that the Infinity Stones are completely removable and are individually battery operated. And it’s considerably cheaper.
The Iron Man Infinity Gauntlet certainly doest a great job replicating the movie’s McGuffin too. It’s over 14-inches tall and over 6.5-inches wide. And it sports that same gorgeous crimson and silver coloring as its theatrical counterpart. All of the Infinity Stones perfectly replicate the MCU powerhouses too. And they can each be removed from and put back into the gauntlet easily thanks to built-in magnets.
The fingers on the Infinity Gauntlet can individually articulate as well. To the point that the manufacturer states you can snap your fingers just like that iconic moment in Avengers: Endgame.
For the Avengers fan that’s a bit too old for the Playskool Heroes Ultimate Superhero Set, this Hulkbuster Ultimate Figure Headquarters Playset from Marvel will surely be a hit. The set’s design is inspired by the Hulkbuster armor that made its cinematic debut within Avengers: Age of Ultron. But when you open the 22-inch figure up you’ll see that it hosts a quite fleshed out Avengers HQ.
There’s a zipline for the various heroes to use for transport. There’s also a control room, containment cell, and multiple levels of Avengers: Infinity War-inspired features. You just need to ensure there are plenty of heroes to occupy the space.
There’s also a roto-blade launcher and projectile launcher to defend against villainous attacks. And there’s even an Infinity Gauntlet section that’s compatible with Marvel’s Hero Vision Technology.
The Iron Man Transformer Action Figure is just as the name implies as it’s essentially a cross between an Iron Man figure of sorts and a Transformer toy. It takes the design of Tony Stark’s suit and incorporates it into a larger mech-like design.
Looks can be deceiving though, as the action figure can then transform into a slick-looking jet airplane that’s adorned in Iron Man’s crimson and gold color scheme. The figures’ transformation is easy too, ensuring even younger kids can switch back and forth.
Tony Stark’s Hulkbuster armor is one of the coolest things we’ve seen come out of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. So it should come as no surprise that the tech makes for an awesome action figure too. The Marvel Titan Hero Series 12″ Interactive Hulkbuster figurine stands 12-inches and has been tested for quality and durability so that it can be “Hulk Smashed” day after day.
This beast of an action figure has all sorts of features. It lights up and emits a slew of sound effects with the press of a button. But there’s also a button on the right arm that activates the jackhammer punch which quickly pummels foes with its fist. And it has the ability to interact with the various other Marvel Titan Hero Series characters to give unique dialogue exchanges and interactions.
The Marvel Titan Hero Series Iron Man Combat Pack is an impressive set. Not only does it include an impressive 12-inch crimson and silver Iron Man figure. But it also features a trio of combat armor accessories to make the hero even more versatile than he already was.
The gold and silver ground assault armor consists adds a couple of mounted RPG launchers onto the figure’s shoulders. As well as another duo of heavy-duty weaponry placed atop his wrist gauntlets. The crimson and light gold air assault armor incorporates wings and a duo of large barrelled guns on his gauntlets. And finally, the artic assault armor ensures the Iron Man suit can withstand blistering cold temperatures by channeling thermal energy and converting it into powerful heat waves that can be shot from his weaponry.
Marvel Titan Hero Series Iron Man Electronic Figure is one of the most impressive Iron Man action figures out there. The 12-inch hero boasts 5 different points of articulation for flexibility in posing. But it’s his ability to light up and spout out various phrases which set the figure apart.
The Marvel Titan Hero Series can interact with one another. When you press the button on Iron Man’s chest while other Avenger characters are around, you’ll hear the figure use proper dialogue accordingly. So should War Machine be nearby, Falcon is flying through the skies, or Captain America is on the battlefield, you’ll Iron Man call them out specifically by name.
If you’re looking for an action figure loaded with lighting and sound effects, the Marvel Avengers: Infinity War Mission Tech Iron Man has them. The 14-inch toy sports over 20 different phrases and sound effects. And when you press its chest, you’ll activate Iron Man’s repulsor light effects.
On top of that, the action figure also comes equipped with an extendable combat pack with arm cannons poised to power through enemies. Just push the button the combat pack and it will slide the extendable battle pack forward. Which should make any villain, even the Mad Titan Thanos, tremble in fear.
Searching for a pack of Marvel toys that covers all the essential characters? The Marvel Avengers Action Figures 8-Pack should have you covered.
The set comes with 8 different 6-inch tall figures. Inside you’ll find Captain America, Iron Man, Black Panther, Spider-Man, Ant-Man, War Machine, Hulk, and Falcon. And some, like Captain America and War Machine, tote accessories in Cap’s shield and War Machine’s shoulder-mounted Gatling gun.
The Marvel Avengers: Endgame Deluxe Figurine Set is an impressive collection of action figures portraying the core cast of Avengers: Endgame. Inside the box, you’ll find movie-accurate renditions of War Machine, Thanos, Nebula, Thor, Captain America, Hulk with Ant-Man on his shoulder, Iron Man, Hawkeye, and Black Widow.
The figures are up to 5-inches tall and are highly detailed to reflect the quality of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. They’re fantastic display pieces to put around your home to showcase your Marvel fandom.
This Playskool Heroes Iron Man Headquarters Playset could be the ultimate Avengers headquarters for your child. The set is quite sizable and can host an array of Avengers action figures. There’s a trap door that drops characters into Hulk’s Gamma Chamber. There’s a Spider-Man themed web launcher, as well as a Captain America spinning shield platform, and Iron Man motorcycle and ramp.
There’s also a jetpack and a missile launcher that can be attached to the Iron Man and Hulk figures included within the set. But coolest of all is the Iron Man mask at the top of the set that can be lifted up to showcase the arc reactor inside which emits sound effects while playing. Just make sure you collect some additional Playskool Heroes figures to make sure the Playskool Heroes Iron Man Headquarters Playset is fully inhabited.
The Marvel Avengers Superhero Mashers line from Hasbro is quite a unique toy. The design of these action figures allows for them to be disassembled and reassembled in a variety of ways. You can put the legs of one, swap it with the torso of another, throw on the arms of a third and then the head of a fourth. Essentially enabling your child to be a Dr. Frankenstein of sorts for their Marvel figurines.
Hasbro Marvel Avengers Superhero Mashers 5-Pack features a solid array of characters. Included are a villain in Ultron, as well as the quartet of heroes in Iron Man, Vision, Hulk, and Captain America.
If you’re looking for a unique piece of Marvel/Iron Man memorabilia, you’ve found it in the Dancing Hero Iron Man toy. The Dancing Hero Iron Man toy will play music and dance around to it in a way that the real Tony Stark wouldn’t be caught dead doing. But hey, it’s adorable!
Both of the toy’s arms will swing up and down and its body will shake left and right to the music. It will walk left and right too. And you can even open up the Iron Man helmet’s mask in order to catch a glimpse of Tony Stark while he’s in your busting a move in your living room.
If the toddler in your home is getting into Marvel, or you just happen to have an affinity for Mr. Potato Head figures, then check out this Mr. Potato Head Marvel Mash-Ups 4-Pack.
The 4-pack features Mr. Potato Head figures designed after Spider-Man, Ant-Man, Iron Man, and Hulk. Each has an entire wardrobe of accessories, totaling a whopping 17 in all.
The accessories can be mixed and matched, so try placing different helmets atop different torsos and bottoms for unique styles. Or, just keep them as they typically are and have fun watching the 3-inch superhero Potato Heads go at.
The Lego Marvel Avengers Iron Man Hall of Armor Building Kit is an impressive set that features 5 Marvel Universe figures, a posable Igor Suit mech, and numerous modules to store all the suits within. The modular lab is the highlight of the Hall of Armor set. The modules are stackable and rearrangeable, so the set can be used as a museum of sorts for Stark’s suits, a prison for villains, or a screen room.
It sports a rotating platform to showcase your favorite piece of armor, as well as robotic arms similar to those seen in the various Marvel Cinematic Universe movies. It comes with 4 of Tony Stark’s most infamous suits: Iron Man MK 1, Iron Man MK 5, Iron Man MK 41 and. Iron Man MK 50. An Outrider villain is also tossed in too. As is a posable Igor Suit mech for those heavy-duty tasks. In total, the Hall of Armor set features 524 pieces to mix and match, making it a quality project for the little Stark in your home.
The compound battle in Avengers: Endgame is essentially the culmination of 11 years of fantastic storytelling within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. And Lego wisely chose to honor the setpiece with their Lego Marvel Avengers Compound Battle Building Kit.
Consisting of nearly 700 pieces, the Lego Marvel Avengers Compound Battle Building Kit is two levels comprised of a ton of cool features. There’s a laser-beam safe, spring-loaded shooter, stud shooters, helicopter, helipad, offroader, and a garage. There are Iron Man, Captain Marvel, Nebula and Outrider minifigures included. As well as Thanos and Hulk big figures and an Ant-Man microfigure.
The Lego Marvel Super Heroes Avengers: Infinity War Hulkbuster Smash-Up Building Kit looks to be a smashing good time. The 375-piece set revolves around the Hulkbuster armor that Bruce Banner wielded within Avengers: Infinity War. And includes lego figurines for Bruce, Falcon, Proxima Midnight, and an Outrider.
The core portion of the kit though is the Hulkbuster armor itself. Once it’s put together, it’s pretty sizeable with measurements of 5-inches high, 2-inches long, and 6-inches wide. It even comes with an opening minifigure cockpit and a bashing arm function. While the Outriders’ gun turret sports a ball shooter and a compartment that houses a secret Infinity Stone.
This Tello Iron Man RC Quadcopter from DJI is cool enough to make Tony Stark jealous. It sports intelligent flight functions such as 360-degree flips, throw and go ability, and 8D flips. And it sports an awesome Iron Man theme with its crimson and gold coloring with a mock Arc Reactor at its center.
The camera built into the Tello Iron Man RC Quadcopter is impressive too. It boasts an Intel processor, 5MP photos, stabilization, and EZ Shots ability. While airborne, you’ll get 13 minutes of flight time with a 100-meter maximum distance. There’s also propeller guards and Low Battery Protection to ensure nothing goes wrong during flights.
The Iron Man Flying UFO Helicopter is built for soaring through the sky just like the hero its modeled after – albeit not quite as high. The mini-aircraft measures in at 3.5-inches tall and hover with ease.
It’s constructed with durable yet lightweight materials, so you won’t have to worry about it breaking during a fall. The infrared motion sensitive technology ensures that nearby objects will be detected and the UFO helicopter will avoid them. And controls are so simple that all you’ll have to do is launch the aircraft by hand and position your hand beneath it to have it hovering nonstop without issue.
The Nerf Iron Man Stark Strike has you battling against friends as Iron Man like no other toy can do in its class. The toy serves to replicate the iconic wrist gauntlets that Tony Stark has built into his Iron Man armor. And they do so quite well, helping superhero imaginations to run wild.
The wrist gauntlet rest on the wearer’s forearms via a plastic strap. And when you’re ready for battle, simply press a button to reveal the hidden pop-up launcher. Then press again to fire at your target.
The package includes one gauntlet and one dart. But with the item’s price, you might as well purchase two and ensure that both wrists are ready to roll out and fight evil.