Preorder LEGO Star Wars: The Mandalorian Razor Crest Building Kit

The Mandalorian, and more specifically Baby Yoda, took the internet by storm late last year. But one of the unsung heroes of the series was Mando’s awesome looking ship dubbed the Razor Crest. Well, it’s unsung no more. Amazon is now accepting preorders for the LEGO Star Wars: The Mandalorian The Razor Crest Building Kit, and it looks like they may be going fast.

The Mandalorian The Razor Crest Building Kit

This isn’t some small set that you’ll build in an hour or so. The LEGO Star Wars: The Mandalorian Razor Crest Building Kit is comprised of over a thousand pieces and is recommended for ages 10+.

Once completed, the Razor Crest dreadnought measures in at over 5 1/2-inches in height and is 11-inches wide. It sports dual cockpits, a couple of spring-loaded shooters, a cargo hold with sides that open, access ramps, a sleeping area, and even the ship’s infamous carbonite chamber. There’s also a detachable escape pod for when the action gets a little too intense and it’s time to make a run for it.

The LEGO kit comes with five different minifigures too. The Mandalorian (Dyn Jarren) is obviously here to captain his ship. Greef Karga and IG-11 are along for the ride. A Scout Trooper is included to represent the bad guys. And, of course, a miniature Baby Yoda is in tow too.

When Will The Mandalorian LEGO Kit Be Available?

There’s going to be a bit of a delay before you’ll find The Mandalorian Razor Crest Building Kit awaiting you at your home. Amazon is currently stating that the LEGO set will be released on September 1, 2020. But that’s likely only for those that are in the initial wave of orders. So if you’re digging it, you’ll want to preorder now to ensure you get yours in September – which coincidentally is just ahead of Season 2’s scheduled release.

What is The Mandalorian?

With the plan to create their own streaming platform in Disney+, Disney knew they needed to create original content from all of their major properties to drum up subscriptions. And amongst the biggest of Disney’s properties is no doubt Star Wars.

Helmed by acclaimed actor, director, producer, and screenwriter Jon Favreau, The Mandalorian became the Star War universe’s first live-action television series to ever come to fruition. Star Wars creator, George Lucas, intended for years to get a live-action series created for the home market but it just never happened. Disney and Favreau finally made it a reality in November 2019 with the release of The Mandalorian.

The show revolves around a bounty hunter known as The Mandalorian played by Pedro Pascal. Early in the show’s first season, The Mandalorian is tasked with delivering a package for a bounty. That package turned out to be a small child, affectionally dubbed Baby Yoda by the internet masses, and The Mandalorian’s world was quickly turned upside down.

The first season of the show was beloved by most fans. And the story of The Mandalorian and Baby Yoda will continue with Season 2 on Disney+ in October. Make sure you have your LEGO Star Wars: The Mandalorian Razor Crest Building Kit on your mantle before it begins streaming later this year.

