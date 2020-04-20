11 Best Kids ATV: Your Ultimate List

If you’re spending a lot of money on a youth ATV, then you want to know that you won’t have to pay for a ton of maintenance. The engine on the X-PRO 110cc ATV Youth Quad is a quality engine that won’t overheat. The upgraded design of this ATV has a better turn radius and is easy for kids to operate. The speed controls on this ATV are adjustable, which means you can adjust the max speed as your child grows and becomes more comfortable with steering, something that makes this kids ATV an even better investment.