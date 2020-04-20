11 Best Kids ATV: Your Ultimate List

If you’re looking for some ideas when it comes to big gifts for kids that will really impress, a kids ATV definitely fits the bill. You can purchase kids ATVs at a variety of price points depending on their features, many with safety precautions like speed limits for newer drivers. These all-terrain vehicles can buzz around the yard or neighborhood for endless fun all year long.
{{ data.title }}
Our Review
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you’re spending a lot of money on a youth ATV, then you want to know that you won’t have to pay for a ton of maintenance. The engine on the X-PRO 110cc ATV Youth Quad is a quality engine that won’t overheat. The upgraded design of this ATV has a better turn radius and is easy for kids to operate. The speed controls on this ATV are adjustable, which means you can adjust the max speed as your child grows and becomes more comfortable with steering, something that makes this kids ATV an even better investment.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Best Choice Products 12V Kids Battery Powered Electric 4-Wheeler is awesome looking. It has fun decals that kids will love and comes in three bright and fun colors for both boys and girls. The ATV does have a max speed of 2 mph, which is perfect for younger riders who are still learning. It has a built-in horn and headlights that will make kids feel like they’re riding a real ATV and the treaded tires make it possible to ride through all terrains, even gravel and dirt.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Costzon Kids Ride On ATV is highly rated due to the smooth and comfortable ride it provides. It has both forward and reverse functions with a maximum speed of 2.6 mph, great for someone who is just learning how to ride and can’t handle steering at fast speeds. This ATV operates with a foot pedal and is also equipped with MP3 player and USB port so you can play music. Children as young as three can ride on this awesome kids ATV.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Razor Dirt Quad Electric Four-Wheeled Off-Road Vehicle is recommended for children eight years and older. It has a new and improved design, with a sleek and stylish black frame. The rear suspension delivers and smooth ride and the handlebars are adjustable for the most comfortable steering. The bike can be accelerated by twisting the handlebars and the rear brake is also by hand. There is no speed limit on this ATV, which could be a positive or drawback depending on how advanced the driver is.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
While some kids ATVs have a single speed limit or no speed limit at all, the Peg Perego Polaris Sportsman 850 24V Vehicle gives you the best of both worlds with two speed settings great for both little kids and older children. This ATV can go both forward and reverse with great traction wheels that can go in all terrains.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This is a perfect beginner kids ATV with a max speed of 2 mph. The Kidzone Kids 12V Ride On ATV 4 Wheeler Battery Power Electric Car is priced low, because it’s made with sturdy plastic, rather than heavy metal. It has engine sounds, a horn, LED bright headlights and music for the most realistic experience. The tires are made to work well on all surfaces for added safety.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Power Wheels Hot Wheels Jeep Wrangler is one of the most purchased kids ATVs for first-time riders. It has two-speed settings (2 and 5 mph) so as your child becomes a bit more comfortable, they can go a little faster. It has a roomy rear storage area and is driven with a gas pedal. If you’re not a fan of the hot wheels themed design, this can be purchased with a number of alternative color schemes.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Kid Trax Electric Kids Ride-on Toy is perfect for solo adventures as it seats just one person. It goes forward and reverse at 2 mph, but can also ride at 5 mph in the forward position only if your kid wants to pick up some speed. It has a realistic foot pedal to set it into motion and is perfect for children aged three to seven years old.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Peg Perego Polaris RZR 900 Ride On is all about safety, with a safety belt and two slow speed settings to make sure everyone stays safe while riding. The wheels have great traction for true all-terrain riding. With two big bucket seats, friends or siblings can ride around together. Compared to other ride-on vehicles of this kind, the battery lasts a long time which is great for continuous play without having to re-charge.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The FamilyGoKarts Boulder is the optimal choice for those kids who are just learning how to ride an ATV. This kid ATV has a few features that help make it safe like speed limiters for parents as well as a remote control with a quick shut off. It runs great on all terrains and is absolutely perfect for a little girl with some edge given the pink spider-like design.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you’re looking for an ATV that’s going to take your child all the way from beginner to intermediate level, you’ll want to check out the awesome Pulse Performance Products ATV Quad. Not only does it ride well but it has a padded seat for the most comfort in an upright riding position. When fully charged, this can run at max speed for 40 minutes and is best suited for children eight years and older.