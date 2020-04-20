11 Best Kids ATV: Your Ultimate List

11 Best Kids ATV: Your Ultimate List

  • Views
  • 0 Shares
  • Updated

If you’re looking for some ideas when it comes to big gifts for kids that will really impress, a kids ATV definitely fits the bill. You can purchase kids ATVs at a variety of price points depending on their features, many with safety precautions like speed limits for newer drivers. These all-terrain vehicles can buzz around the yard or neighborhood for endless fun all year long.

Sort
Recommended Low to high High to low
Price: $ – $
11 Listed Items

If you're in the market for a kids ATV, there a few things to take into consideration like size, safety settings, steering controls, tire design, and more. Here's everything you need to know about buying a kids ATV. 

Best Kids ATV for Beginners

If you're shopping for a child under the age of five, or perhaps a child who's new to the sport, you want to look for an ATV with decent safety features. Many ATVs have speed limits, especially in the forward position, that allow the ATV to reach a max speed of only 2 mph. This allows you to keep an eye on your child and ensure that they don't pick up too much speed and get hurt. You'll also want to look for an ATV with parental control, so you can help your child learn to steer. A kid's ATV with a safety belt is a must. 

Gas vs. Electric ATVs for Kids

You'll notice that kids ATVs fall into two categories. They're either powered by an electric system or gas. Electric ATVs are much better for younger kids and beginners as they learn how to control and steer their ATV, while gas ATVs have much more power and speed, which makes them better for more experienced drivers. Kids under five are better suited with an electric ATV whereas older kids, seven and up, can handle gas. 

Kids ATV Design 

When it comes to the design, you'll want to look for features like headlights, music input, tires with added traction, storage areas, number of seats, and other details that set one ATV apart from another. If you're shopping for a kid who will likely be riding solo, a one-seater kids ATV is fine, but if you want siblings or friends to ride together, a two-seater is your better option. 

 

Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and other affiliate advertising programs and may receive a commission if you purchase a product via a link on this page.

Read More
, , ,