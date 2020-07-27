21 Best Children’s Easels for At Home Learning

Whether you’re planning to participate in at-home learning this fall or simply need a space for your children to create, learn, and explore, adding a children’s easel to your home is a wise idea. Most easels include a whiteboard, blackboard, and an option for paper as well. Check out the various storage options and designs to choose the one that makes the most sense for your family. If you like a children’s easel that’s lacking in storage, a simple kid’s bookshelf is an easy solution.
While the Little Partners 2-Sided A-Frame Art Easel is made for kids, parents will love it too, especially because of the modern, streamlined design. It comes in several matte colors and is absolutely beautiful. It has tons of storage underneath with baskets included as well as a chalkboard and whiteboard side. The paper roll is included but replaceable when the paper runs out. The only downside about this easel is the higher price point and the fact that it’s not height adjustable.
The KidKraft Master Artist’s Easel Playset is very well made, durable, sturdy, and has some great features that maximize organization. There are four colorful bins underneath for keeping all of your child’s art supplies. It also has three sealable, spill-proof paint cups that will keep your kid from making too big of a mess.
The Dripex Kids Art Easel is clean, simple, and the perfect gift for any toddler or kid who loves to create and explore. It’s made entirely of wood and includes four no-mess paints, one paper roll, six magnetic paper clips, 56 magnetic, four dry erase markers, six pieces of chalk, as well as a storage tray. The adjustable height is very convenient as it grows with your child and can work for both young toddlers and older children.
This is a really attractive option for those who appreciate a kid’s easel with a nice aesthetic. It has three storage bins for tons of storage of supplies as well as three spill-proof, sealable cups to keep your play space clean and toddler proofed. The surfaces include dry erase and chalkboard as well as a paper roll to be used with crayons and markers. It’s durable and made of nice, high-quality, wood.
This easel kit includes so much more than most others, with everything you could possibly need. One side functions as a chalkboard, the other as a magnetic dry erase board. It also includes four plastic paper pins, one magnetic chalkboard eraser, six dry erase markers, 12 colorful chalks, 27 number and math symbols magnets, five no-drop paint cups, and 3 large cloth storage bags with a waterproof floor that will keep your play space clean and tidy.
This gorgeous wooden easel is worth the slightly higher price point. It comes with two resealable anti-spill paint cups, a roll of paper, and a convenient storage tray. While there are a chalkboard and whiteboard on each side, there isn’t a magnetic surface. This is a nice, attractive addition to any playroom and will go with whatever aesthetic you have with its clean lines and natural wood color.
This easel one side is a whiteboard and the other side is a chalkboard, and both sides have the magnetic function, which differs from most easels which just have magnetic function on one side. It is height adjustable, perfect for both younger kids who need an easel closer to the ground, and older kids who have no problem standing at the easel. There is lots of storage, including fabric bins and plastic trays.
If you have two kids at home who plan to use the easel at the same time, consider the convenience of a two-sided easel like the NextX Kids Easel for Two, Adjustable Double-Sided Art Easel. The easel adjusts 10 inches from 32 to 42 inches depending on your child’s height and includes a chalkboard on one side and a magnetic dry erase board on the other along with cups for storage and supplies. If you’re short on storage space, you’ll love that this easel can easily be folded and stored flat in between uses and is very lightweight and easy to carry.
The BeebeeRun 3 in 1 Wooden Kids Easel is awesome for adding a pop of color to any play space and comes in both pink and teal depending on your preference. The hight is widely adjustable, from 39 to 56 inches and the easel can be used as a chalkboard, magnetic dry erase board, or with a paper roll. It also includes a roll of drawing paper, many colorful magnetic letters and math set, one box dust-free chalk, and three painting cups.
The Delta Children Chelsea Double-Sided Storage Easel is ideal for many because it assembles in minutes and is nice and sturdy, making it a great investment. It comes with magnetic letters than can be used on the whiteboard and has a chalkboard on the opposite side. Fabric storage bins are included and are perfect for storing all of your child’s art supplies when they’re not in use.
The Jonti-Craft Station Art Center is more than just an easel – it’s an entire art center where your child can learn, grow, and explore their creativity while you keep their play area clean and organized. A win-win for everyone. This tabletop easel is built into the storage shelving unit below, which is the perfect place for all of their supplies. The easel itself has a chalkboard and a wipeable surface as well.
The Arkmiido Kids Easel With Paper Roll is especially awesome if you’re looking for an easel with tons of storage. The two large bins below are big enough to keep all of their supplies, extra paper rolls, and more. The easel has all of the necessary aspects like a blackboard, whiteboard, magnetic surface, and paper roll, and even storage cups for paint, markers, or crayons. You even get some art supplies with this purchase as some markers and chalk are included, too.
This very highly rated Melissa & Doug Deluxe Standing Art Easel is a popular pick by many parents for a creative space at home. The easel includes dry-erase board, chalkboard, locking paper-roll holder, child-safe paper cutter, four easy-clip grips, and two large plastic trays for all of their art supplies. Since this easel does not have an adjustable height, it’s best suited for children three and older.
If you’re short on space, the Step2 Easel for Two offers a great solution since it easily folds flat and can be kept under a bed or in a closet when it’s not being used. It comes with removable storage bins, a chalkboard, magnetic whiteboard, and even comes with a 94-piece magnetic letter and number kit. If having a paper roll is an important aspect, this might not be the easel for you.
This Kids Wooden Easel has magnetic capabilities on both sides, with a green chalkboard on one side and a clean whiteboard on the other side. There’s a tray for storage and this features as adjustable height from 37 to 50 inches for a very large height range. The easel comes with tons of craft and learning accessories to get your child started right away. It includes 1oneroll of 16ft drawing paper, one red storage box, one box of chalk, three whiteboard pens, one blackboard /whiteboard eraser, colorful magnetic letters and math set, and some additional magnets.
The Hape All-in-One Wooden Kid’s Art Easel has everything you need to craft and learn at home with your child. The adjustable easel can go from 37 inches to 43 inches depending on your child’s height and can grow with them as they get taller. It has a paper roll, blackboard, whiteboard, and a magnetic surface so you can use it for everything. Three paint pots are included there is a nice big undersurface for keeping other supplies.
The Crayola Kids Wooden Easel is sturdy and well-made, with a dry erase board, chalkboard, magnetic surface, storage area, and paint cups all included. A large re-fillable paper roll adds another creative surface for your little one to use their imagination. This easel is conveniently adjustable so you can find the perfect height for your child. It also has a larger surface than some similar options, measuring 18×18 inches, giving them more space to craft.
If you’re looking for an easel that’s made from 100% wood, the Dripex Kids Art Easel with Paper Roll is a great option. It has high ratings due to the sturdy and durable build, the ability to be used as a chalkboard, whiteboard, or blank paper and the convenient adjustable height. It also includes letter and number magnets, no spill paint cups, and a convenient storage ledge.
The U.S. Art Supply Children’s 3-Sided Art Activity Easel is amazing for at-home learning and creativity, with three sides rather than the standard two. Kids will have more to explore and you can use this easel with three kids at the same time, making it a dream for larger families. The easel has a different child’s activity area on each side that includes a magnetic green chalkboard, magnetic dry erase whiteboard, and a magnetic blackboard with a full roll of 18″ paper. The bottom has space for tons of storage as well as storage shelves below each surface.
The Little Artists 3-in-1 Standing Easel is colorful, quirky, and fun, perfect for those who want to add color and creativity to their child’s play space. This easel includes a whiteboard, chalkboard, and magnet board along with 75 magnetic letters, a roll of easel paper, rainbow chalk and a chalk eraser. You’ll have to buy some no-spill paint cups seperately if your child likes to paint.
If you’re short on space, the Discovery Kids 3-in-1 Tabletop Easel is a fantastic option. Not only can it simply be set on the table for the same experience as a full-size easel, but it can easily be folded and stored away when it’s not in use. It comes with a built-in paper roll and has both a whiteboard and blackboard surface, similar to many standard easels.