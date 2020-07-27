21 Best Children’s Easels for At Home Learning

If you have two kids at home who plan to use the easel at the same time, consider the convenience of a two-sided easel like the NextX Kids Easel for Two, Adjustable Double-Sided Art Easel. The easel adjusts 10 inches from 32 to 42 inches depending on your child’s height and includes a chalkboard on one side and a magnetic dry erase board on the other along with cups for storage and supplies. If you’re short on storage space, you’ll love that this easel can easily be folded and stored flat in between uses and is very lightweight and easy to carry.