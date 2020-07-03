21 Best Lawn Games for Fun in the Sun

If the sun’s out, you know what to do. Grab your closest friends and family and get ready to hit the outside world with our guide to the best lawn games you really need to play.
One of the best lawn games I’ve seen is this Giant Wooden 4 in a Row Game. It’s pretty much Connect 4, only massive!
This huge set stands at 34-inches tall and three-feet wide. See what I mean about it being a beast?
Connect 4 is one of those family games everyone loves. It’s easy to understand and any game that lets you screw over other players is always maliciously satisfying.
Despite the size increase, it’s still a premium product. The wood used is sturdy and the plastic coins won’t break easily.
If the weather’s warm, this is absolutely one game to consider.
Sometimes the best lawn games are the simplest. If something has been popular for hundreds of years, you know you’re going to have a blase.
This Cornhole Set is perfect fun for the family.
The rules are straightforward, throw the bean bag through the hole and score points. Sure, some will nope out at something this simple, but if you’re after fun in the backyard and you’ve got young kids, you want good, simple fun.
In terms of value, this set ticks all the boxes. The old glory design is stylish, the fabric used is 600D, so you won’t need to worry about the bean bags ripping it, and the frame is made from heavy-duty PVC, meaning it won’t buckle or bend no matter how hard you throw the bags. Great news, right?
Plus, and this is a huge point for me, the set comes with a carry bag to make tidying up super fast. You won’t accidentally lose pieces and need to buy a new one.
Ever played Jenga? How about we supercharge the experience and take it outside? That’s what the GoSports Giant Wooden Toppling Tower Set is!
Seriously, this is cool. So cool, I’m thinking about getting one for my family.
You know the rules, take it in turns pulling a block out, whoever makes it fall is out and the remaining players restart.
This beast of a set stacks to a whopping five-feet tall. You know the saying “bigger is better”? I’m pretty sure that should have been the tagline.
In terms of quality, GoSports uses knot-free wood, so there’s no fear the blocks are going to break any time soon.
There’s also a range of different styles available as well. We’re a little bit taken by the stars and stripes set. It’s so cool!
For the golfers out there, the Gracetech Golf Putting Green is a must.
This authentic putting green is made from realistic artificial grass. If you’re after something that’s as close to the real thing as possible, this is it.
The whole putting green comes in at four-feet by 10-feet, so it’s a decent size. There are also three different holes for testing out your putting from different angles.
If you’re up for another challenge, grab yourself a chipper and try chipping the ball into the holes from off the green. If you’ve got kids, they can totally join in and make a proper game out of it.
Yahtzee! Or should that be Yardzee! Either way, the GoSports Giant Dice Game is going to keep you entertained.
The whole set includes six 3.5 by 3.5-inch wooden dice, two dry erase boards, a marker pen, as well as a large storage bag and instructions to get you up and running.
I always find the best family games are the ones where kids can let loose and toss stuff high into the sky. Remember, you don’t need to be good at a game to enjoy it. My whole family sucks at crazy golf but you bet we’ll have a good laugh about it.
Oh, and this is worth mentioning again, this set comes in a neat little bag to store it all away. No mess! Handy!
Hoo-boy, the Pop-A-Shot Dual Shot Basketball Arcade Game is pure awesomeness.
Not everyone wants a full-sized basketball hoop. If you’re after something competitive without the need to run around, this one’s for you.
This thing is as premium as they come. Each pole is made from 1.5-inch steel tubes with a powder coating to prevent rust and chipping. Likewise, the backboard is made of plexiglass so it won’t shatter when the ball hits it. Nice!
You’ve also got an LCD screen to keep track of scores. It’s perfect for friendly competitions.
The only real downside is you’ll need to deconstruct it or move it into the garage when the weather turns. Although saying that, being able to run into the garage for a game in the winter isn’t always a downside.
Imagine volleyball on a smaller, more chaotic scale. Sound fun? If so, then the Slammo Game Set is for you.
The aim here is two teams of two face off in a game to keep the ball in the air. Once the ball is served, it’s up to the players to return in back to the springy net and up into the air. Overhand the balls for a more vicious shot, or underhand to get some height. Whichever team fails to keep the ball up, loses the chance at a point.
It’s basically volleyball without a court! If you’re into games that’ll have you cursing and building up a sweat, Slammo is one of those lawn games you’re going to love.
If we’re talking the best lawn games, there’s no way we can’t mention outdoor bowling.
The Outdoor Giant Lawn Bowling Set is exactly what you’re looking for. These pins are made from hardwood, meaning they’re designed to withstand drops or overzealous kids blasting them with the ball. They will last.
This set also comes with two wooden balls as well as a handy bag to keep everything in once you’re finished.
I’m a big fan of being able to dump stuff in a bag when you’re done and throw it in a cupboard. Ain’t no one got time for long-winded tidying.
Throwing games are always popular lawn games. Drink in the left hand, throw with the right.
The Ring Toss Yard Game is made for a hot summer’s day. It’s a game you can play without ever needing to drop your drink.
This is one of those self-explanatory games, so I won’t insult your intelligence by explaining how it works. What I will say, however, is it comes with five rope rings, 10 plastic rings, and the cross-section is made from reliable wood, meaning it isn’t going to break after one use. Great news, right?
Getting kids into golf is darn near impossible. Just ask my dad! But if you make it fun, they’re sure to want to jump in.
The GoSports BattleChip PRO Golf Game is an absolute riot. Chip the balls in with an iron, the smaller the net, the more points. It’s a game even the most golf-adverse kids or adults can play.
This four-feet by two-feet wooden board comes with 16 foam balls and a driver mat to chip from (that also protects the grass underneath).
The only downside here is you’ll need your own Iron club to chip with. If you’ve already got one, though, you’re good to go.
Croquet is great for people who want to play golf but either suck at it, or don’t have a massive garden. Although if your garden is large enough to fit an18-hole course, you’re probably safe to stick to golf.
For the rest of us, there’s the Juegoal Six Player Croquet Set, which comes with six hardwood mallets with end cap, six balls, stakes, nine steel wickets with a vinyl coating, and, of course, a handy bag to store everything away.
Although croquet is seen as an adult’s game, it’s still perfectly accessible for kids as well. I’ve lost count of how many weddings I’ve been to where the kids ended up playing instead of the adults. And believe me, they absolutely loved it.
Does anyone fancy lugging a ping pong table outside? No! Of course not. That’s why we’ve got the excellent Wicked Big Sports Outdoor Ping Pong Set.
I always think the best outdoor games are the ones where you build up a sweat. Tennis, however, is way too much effort for youngsters. Ping Pong, on the other hand, is easy to pick up and play.
The great thing about this set is it comes with everything you need to get up and running. You’ve got the paddles and the ball, and you’ve also got the net with solid poles and a sturdy base. So if the wind happens to pick up, you won’t need to suddenly run inside.
There’s enough space here for two teams of two, which is added bonus if you’re looking to run a parent and child tournament.
I just had to list this MegaChess Large Premium Chess Set. It is INSANE!
Chess is great, and while this is the second chess set on this list, it’s too good not to dig into.
Sizes range from nine-inches (Pawn) to a huge 14-inches (King). Each piece is made from high-quality plastic that’s built to last, which is what you want given the price. It also comes with an over-sized chessboard, too.
Sure, this is pricey so it won’t be for everyone. But, if you’re after something a little different and you’ve got the space, why wouldn’t you want this?
The classics never go out of fashion. Tried and tested just means it still works today.
The Franklin Sports Horseshoes Set comes with two silver and two blue horseshoes made from forged steel, which not only sounds cool as hell, but it means they’re built to last. Actually, if you manage to break them, maybe sign up for a strongman competition?
Each of the horseshoes weighs in at 2.1 pounds each. And yes, there’s a carry bag included, thankfully!
Can you ever go wrong with Tic Tac Toe? Nope. Never.
That’s why this giant-sized Tic Tac Toss Yard Game is so great. Everyone knows how to play it.
The catch here, of course, is instead of drawing noughts or crosses on paper, you’re tossing pieces of wood into the grid. Miss it and it doesn’t count.
It’s a fun twist on a classic that’s sure to keep everyone having fun.
Plus it’s super easy to pack away, which when you’re having a blast, is important. No one wants to do boring things like clearing up when they’re enjoying themselves.
I originally passed on the Kan Jam Portable Disc Slam Game but after a second look, I’m very down.
So, picture this. Two metal barrels 50-feet apart with one player behind each one. The goal here is to throw the disc and score points. Hit the barrel and you’ll score one point. Land the disc on top and that’s three points. But if you get the disc through the letterbox, you instantly win.
Sounds fun, right? The only catch here is both players are allowed to swat away the disc so long as they remain behind the barrel (though you could skip that rule if you’re not a fan of messing with other players).
It’s a unique game that’s sure to result in a lot of near-misses. What’s not to love?
ain’t your regular checkers, oh no. This is GIANT CHECKERS!
The EasyGoProducts Giant Checkers Game is sure to get people laughing as they trudge across the five-feet by five-feet fabric board in the hopes of stealing their opponent’s massive checker pieces.
It’s worth noting, the mat is made from rip-resistant plastic, so while it could rip and tear, there’s going to be a lot of resistance.
If you’ve ever wondered what checkers would be like if you were hit by a shrinking ray, or you just want some good outdoor fun, this is the one to go with.
Before you write off the NSG Deluxe Bow and Arrow Set hear me out.
The first time I picked up a real bow, one of the instructions was to be careful when pulling the arrows out of the target because you can poke yourself in the eye. Guess what the first thing I did was?
Point being, if you’re playing with the family, you want something that’s safe. Or ‘idiotproof’ if I’m there.
This set I’ve highlighted is super safe while still being a lot of fun. It’s also got a target board meaning it’s perfect for some outdoor action.
Here’s one for really young kids. Flarts is easy to play and a lot of fun.
What’s brilliant here is the board has two sides. One is a dartboard while the other is a monster. This is cool because it’s a game you can play with kids or with other adults when you can guests over.
Those Giggle ‘N’ Go darts are great, too. You throw them up in the air, then the clever aerodynamic design will level them out so they always land the right way up.
Whether it’s playing on the lawn or down the local park, Flarts is a lot of fun for the whole family.
Whenever I take the kids to see their grandparents, one of the first things they ask is if we can get the chess set out.
Despite being invented in the 6th century, chess is one of the games kids and adults will always enjoy. It’s timeless.
But how do we take this game and turn it into something you can play in the sun? We super-size it with the EasyGo Giant Chess Mat.
This three-feet by four-feet mat folds up easily when you’re finished and is made from rip-resistant plastic. And yes, it comes with giant chess pieces!
Picture yourself sitting in the back yard with a cold drink in hand as kids battle each other in a giant game of chess? Sounds like bliss, right?
At the risk of sounding old, back in my day, we had Scatch, and it was awesome.
Nowadays, you can pick up an equivalent of Scatch, like this Paddle Catch Ball Set, fairly cheap, and it’s still a lot of fun.
Kids suck at catching. I don’t know why, it’s just a thing. With this set, you don’t need to worry about being able to catch a ball from far away. Just extend your hand and the paddle does all the work.
The beauty of this toy is it’s kind of an autopilot kind of game. It doesn’t require thinking. You can just play and relax without needing to worry about working up a sweat. It’s perfect for those lazy Sunday afternoons.