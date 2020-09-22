14 Best Octonauts Toys: The Ultimate List

If you’re looking for a great deal on Octonauts toys that they’ll love, check out this Fisher-Price Bundle of the Gup-W and Gup-P – an Amazon exclusive bundle. It comes with a mega Gup-W vehicle that also has a removable light-up rescue tank, which also unfolds into a medical station for the Octonauts to rescue sea creatures.

It also comes with a smaller Gup-P vehicle that also turns into a medical station with the price of a button. The set comes with a couple figures (Peso and Kwazii) as well as three different creatures (a leatherback sea turtle, a hammerhead shark, and an electric torpedo ray).

It’s a great deal that gives you two super cool Octonauts vehicles that are frequently used in the series.