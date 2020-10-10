101 Best Cool Toys for Girls: The Ultimate List

101 Best Cool Toys for Girls: The Ultimate List

On the hunt for cool toys for girls? Whether you’re looking for unique Christmas toys or a gift that works for another special occasion, we’re here to help.

The Most Popular Toys for Girls in 2020

If you're wondering what the most popular toys for girls in 2020 are, we'd say two things: cutesy collectibles and Barbies. Yes, we're starting to see Barbies make a resurgence in popularity that will likely continue throughout 2020 and into the holiday season.

As far as cutesy collectibles are concerned, think about what has been the most popular toys for girls over the past few years: Hatchimals, Kindi Kids, L.O.L. Dolls, etc - these are all collectibles!

These are the top 3 most popular toys for girls right now:

  1. L.O.L. Surprise! Glitter Globe Winter Disco Series
  2. L.O.L. Surprise! O.M.G. Candylicious Fashion Doll
  3. L.O.L. Surprise! O.M.G. Busy B.B. Fashion Doll

As you can see, L.O.L. Surprise! dolls are dominating the market right now.

What Are the Best Toys for 10 Year Old Girls?

Admittedly, 10-year-old girls are the toughest to shop for when it comes t toys, because they're at that age where they're starting to veer away from "toys" and towards more teenie bopper things.

Luckily, you've got me to make recommendations for you. Here are the 3 best toys for 10 year old girls right now:

  1. Virtually ANY karaoke system with LED lights
  2. Just about anything from the Cool Maker brand (Nail Stamper, for example)
  3. Board Games (Like Monopoly Neon)

Toys are only as useful as your child's imagination. Toys can be magical, enchanting, educational, or simply just plain cool.

We all have our own fond memories of the great toys from our childhoods. For example, when I was a kid, I was all about cool Batman toys and fast RC cars. Now, it's time to help create new memories for someone else.

Above, you'll find the top 101 best cool toys for girls, including some of the hottest toys of 2020, a few toys from 2019, and some new twists on old classic toys. These great gift ideas for girls will provide you with some cool toys that girls will love, ranging from ages 4-15 years.

Of course, many boys will love some of these toys, too, and any gender can play with any toy. But we've separated the two to make your shopping a little easier (you can see the top 101 best cool toys for boys via the link).

