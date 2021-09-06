11 Best Gifts for Kids Who Like to Draw in 2021

Let’s get this out the way first, yes, this is an expensive gift. The thing is, though, there isn’t a better drawing tablet out there than the Apple iPad. In fact, it’s what I use to draw.

You see, on the Apple App Store is a program called Procreate. It is, in a word, the best drawing program for newcomers, and it’s exclusive to Apple’s operating system.

Why is it the best? As I say, it’s designed for newcomers. There’s a feature that can snap shapes together and it’s brilliant. As a rough example, say you’re trying to draw a circle with the intention of it becoming a head. I can’t draw circles. Well, I can, but they’re awful. With Procreate, I can draw a rough circle, hold the Apple Pencil still, and Procreate will make it nice and round. It’s the same for lines, squares, quadrilaterals, ellipses, and pretty much everything.

It’s also a ridiculously easy program to understand. Draw something, click a new layer, carry on drawing. The layer system is great if you get to the end of a piece and realize something is off. For me, it’s normally the eyes are too big. Having layers means you can select the eyes and either tweak them or redraw them without messing up the rest of the image. Neat, right?

Procreate only costs $9.99 as well, which is a bargain if you ask me.

The other thing to consider is you’ll need a good pencil. Now, I’ve tried budget pencils for this iPad and they are absolutely awful. I know it’s pricey, but please go with the official Apple Pencil. Again, this is what I use, and it works effortlessly. Even the pressure sensitivity (think how hard you press with a pencil) works naturally. You simply don’t get this level of quality with the budget options.

To close this out I want to point out again this is a pricey endeavor. There’s no way around it. But if the kid you’re buying for really wants to give digital art a real shot, they need the best available. Going cheap will result in frustration, especially when you’ve got a pen that won’t even write properly (I’m speaking from experience here). Plus this route is still plenty more affordable than the $1000 iPad, so it could be worse.