11 Best Gifts for Kids Who Like to Draw in 2021

Finding gifts for kids who like to draw isn’t easy when you don’t know what to look for. Thankfully, we’re here with our expert knowledge to guide you through what their next gift needs to look like. We found gifts from easy drawing tablet solutions to items you may not have thought of, and everything in between.
One of the hardest things to master when it comes to drawing is perspective, especially when you’re drawing people.
The general rule of thumb is to always use a reference image. That’s great advice, and sites like Proko are a godsend, but what happens when you want to draw a pose that isn’t listed? That’s where gifts like the Body Kun Figure & Body-Chan Drawing Figure Set come in.
While this looks like a set of toys, there’s much more going on here. These figures have all the articulation. Shoulder swivels, hip joints, ab crunches – I’m pretty sure these things move better than I do. The brilliance here is you can really get them into the exact pose you’re visualizing with just a few turns.
What I tend to do is get the pose set up then take a picture and import it into my drawing app (Procreate in my case) then start drawing from there. It’s that simple.
These figures also come with a wide selection of interchangeable hands and a few accessories, namely a laptop, gun, and a katana.
Sure, this may seem a little out there for some, but if you’re looking to make drawing easier to visualize, the Body Kun Figures are definitely worth checking out.
Let’s get this out the way first, yes, this is an expensive gift. The thing is, though, there isn’t a better drawing tablet out there than the Apple iPad. In fact, it’s what I use to draw.
You see, on the Apple App Store is a program called Procreate. It is, in a word, the best drawing program for newcomers, and it’s exclusive to Apple’s operating system.
Why is it the best? As I say, it’s designed for newcomers. There’s a feature that can snap shapes together and it’s brilliant. As a rough example, say you’re trying to draw a circle with the intention of it becoming a head. I can’t draw circles. Well, I can, but they’re awful. With Procreate, I can draw a rough circle, hold the Apple Pencil still, and Procreate will make it nice and round. It’s the same for lines, squares, quadrilaterals, ellipses, and pretty much everything.
It’s also a ridiculously easy program to understand. Draw something, click a new layer, carry on drawing. The layer system is great if you get to the end of a piece and realize something is off. For me, it’s normally the eyes are too big. Having layers means you can select the eyes and either tweak them or redraw them without messing up the rest of the image. Neat, right?
Procreate only costs $9.99 as well, which is a bargain if you ask me.
The other thing to consider is you’ll need a good pencil. Now, I’ve tried budget pencils for this iPad and they are absolutely awful. I know it’s pricey, but please go with the official Apple Pencil. Again, this is what I use, and it works effortlessly. Even the pressure sensitivity (think how hard you press with a pencil) works naturally. You simply don’t get this level of quality with the budget options.
To close this out I want to point out again this is a pricey endeavor. There’s no way around it. But if the kid you’re buying for really wants to give digital art a real shot, they need the best available. Going cheap will result in frustration, especially when you’ve got a pen that won’t even write properly (I’m speaking from experience here). Plus this route is still plenty more affordable than the $1000 iPad, so it could be worse.
As someone who learned the hard way, you absolutely should invest in something to contain all your drawing supplies. Believe me, my desk used to be a mess.
The US Art Supply Walnut 2-Drawer Adjustable Storage Box is going to help you keep everything nice and neat. This box boasts two drawers for pens and pencils, with a depth of 10-inches, which is more than enough space for most drawing supplies.
But this thing isn’t just a storage chest. Flip the top up and angle it slightly and it’ll turn into an easel for drawing on. Don’t you just love when something has multiple useful uses?
Currently the best drawing tablet on the market is the Xencelabs Pen Tablet. But before we hop into why this thing is so great, let’s talk pros and cons.
Traditional drawing tablets (as opposed to tablets like the Apple iPad), don’t feature screens. They hook up directly to a computer and while the drawing takes place on the tablet, the actual image appears on the PC monitor. For beginners, this will take some getting used to. But for artists who’ve been drawing for a while, a proper graphics tablet is how they elevate their work to the next level.
It’s also worth noting, you’ll need some sort of graphics software on your PC. Photoshop is, generally, the best out there, but it’s also the most expensive. Other free programs like Gimp or Paint.Net will do the job without the high entry cost.
With that all out the way, what makes the Xencelabs tablet so dreamy? In short, it caters to almost every need an artist could ever want.
It’s completely battery-free, which is something the Apple iPad and Apple Pencil aren’t, meaning you don’t need to worry about charging anything or being forced to stop drawing because the battery life is a pain. Also, those pens feature 8192 pressure levels (how hard you push down on a pencil).
Not only that, the tablet also boasts a 60-degree drawing angle, which is perfect. That should accommodate pretty much every type of artist.
There’s also an add-on included in this set to control the PC software that negates the need to keep switching between tablet and keyboard. Once you’re set up, you can draw without ever needing to stop.
Two pieces of advice I need to stress, first, be sure the person you’re buying for wants a drawing tablet and not just a regular tablet. Secondly, don’t bother with the cheap drawing tablets out there. Though they will be cheaper, they are mostly a waste of money, and feature issues like awful pen-tracking and lack the features of the more high-end tablets. Trust me, I’ve been down that route and it’s infuriating.
For younger kids who are looking to get into drawing, you don’t want something overly complex. Keep it simple and go with something like the Crayola Light Up Tracing Pad.
Although some artists will harp on that tracing is cheating, it really isn’t. Tracing allows kids the chance to learn about different shapes, the way lines curve, and proportions without failing and becoming discouraged. Plus if they find something fun, they’re more likely to stick with it into adulthood.
The Crayola Light Up Tracing Pad works by pushing light through an image, which kids can then trace on top of. It’s really easy to understand as well, making it a much more suitable alternative to a drawing tablet. A drawing tablet, for the younger age group, would be way too complex.
The whole set comes with one pencil, 12 colored pencils, 10 tracing sheets, and 10 blank sheets. It also requires three AA batteries to operate.
And, best of all, it won’t break the bank. What more could you ask for?
For kids who like to draw, you won’t go wrong with the Mythical Creatures Drawing Game.
This game is all about creating completely unique monsters from different writing prompts, with cards are broken down into three sizes for the creature as well as detail and habitat.
Of course, the brilliance here is everyone will interpret the cards differently, leading to some really zany designs. And, best of all, you don’t need to be the next Van Gough to be able to contribute. Part of the fun is making something only you can draw, regardless of how new you are to the world of drawing.
Inspiration can come from anywhere. Sometimes, however, you need the good stuff to get the creative juices flowing.
The Art of Star Wars: The Mandalorian book is stunning. Seriously, seeing Baby Yoda or different spaceships in concept art form is just gorgeous.
Books like this are also good for working out what the pros do. Being able to hold something in your hand and see how they used different colors, or how they implemented highlights or lowlights is a really useful tool. There’s sure to be something even the most adept artists will learn from this book just by studying the artwork.
Never underestimate how much fun kids can have with a good airbrush setup. Whether it’s painting or spraying stencils, airbrushing opens up a whole new way to create.
The Master Airbrush Cool Runner II comes with a Master Airbrush quick start guide and Airbrush Resource Center access card, so you’ll be able to get up and running quickly. Just keep in mind, with airbrushing, you want a mask and a ton of space to keep from inhaling the fumes. Parental supervision is recommended with younger kids as well. I actually paint outdoors so I don’t need to worry about ventilation.
Now, there’s a lot of tech-speak to explain the specifics of what the Master Airbrush II can do. I won’t be boring you with that, but I will point out this beast has a great cooling solution to keep it from over-heating and features support for three types of Master airbrushes.
You’ve also got a pretty meaty guarantee. If you don’t like it within the first year you can request a refund. Likewise, if you’ve any issues with the compressor, you can also get a refund or replacement within five years of the purchase date. Nice!
Never underestimate the power of a good journal, especially when it comes to gifts for kids who like to draw. Not only can they write in this Leather Writing Journal, but they can also draw whenever the fancy takes them.
Not just drawing, either. You could totally practice calligraphy in this thing. The possibilities are endless.
This A6 size journal also features parchment-colored paper, which I think is a really neat little twist. It’s also available in nine different colors, so you’ll definitely be able to get it in a color they’ll love.
If there’s one art form that’s exploded in popularity it’s resin builds. Not only is working with resin surprisingly simple, it’s a lot of fun.
The 3D Animal Resin Molds set I’ve highlighted comes with eight different silicone molds, two silicone casting cups, and 10 wooden sticks. The only thing you’ll need to buy is the resin itself. Normally not including the resin in the set would be a bad thing, but to be honest, I prefer to buy the resin separately so I can choose the colors myself. I’m sure kids will follow the same train of thought.
For those who’ve never used resin before, it’s the most straightforward art possible. Mix up the resin in the silicone cup, add it to the mold, then leave it to set. Because we’re using silicone (which you should always use with resin), everything comes out easily and isn’t a chore to clean.
Once you’ve got the hang of it, that’s where the fun begins. Not only can you layer different resins into a mold, but you can also even place things inside the resin like glitter or stars to create something truly unique and awesome.
You don’t need to spend a bomb to get something kids are going to love. Just take this Squishy Painting Kit, for example.
Six squishy animals to paint, all the colors you need, and a paintbrush all for under $20. What’s not to love here?
In terms of which animals come in this pack, there’s a dinosaur, rainbow horse, hippo, parrot, alpaca, and a cow. Each of them are made from PU and are non-toxic and odorless, meaning they’re safe for younger kids.