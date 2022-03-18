7 Best Steam Deck Alternatives You Can Buy Right Now

While very pricey, the OnexPlayer 1S is PC powerhouse you can play from the comfort of your couch.

We’ll get into the power, but it’s the stunning 8.4-inch, 2.5K display that really brings this monster to life. Yes, the screen size, and therefore the overall size, is massive. This won’t be to everyone’s flavor, but if you’re after the best, this is it.

In terms of power, things are wild. The 11th Gen Tiger Lake I7-1195G7 sits at the center, backed by 16GB of LPDDR4 RAM and a 1TB NVMe M.2 SSD. If it’s speed you’re after, the OnexPlayer 1S is a stupidly fast system.

On the graphics side of things, the OnexPlayer 1S utilizes Intel IRIS XE Graphics, which is a smart choice when it comes to a handheld device.

Powering the device is a 10,455mAh battery, which results in around eight hours of video playback. Of course, you’re not going to be buying this device for watching YouTube, are you? For games, expect somewhere in the region of two to three hours total playtime.

That’s not much by any means, but given this monster will play the latest PC games, there has to be a trade-off to accommodate this much power. For comparison, the original Nintendo Switch pulls around 4.4 hours of playtime, so it’s not a massive difference when you factor in what the OnexPlayer is capable of.

Finally, if you do want to use the OnexPlayer for more than just gaming, it ships with three modes: game mode, desktop office mode, and large-screen TV mode.

Sure, there’s no getting around the price here. This thing is expensive. That said, it’s high-end tech capable of playing the latest games, so the price does make sense in a roundabout kind of way.