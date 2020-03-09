19 Best Handheld Retro Consoles: Compared and Reviewed

Nothing beats playing retro games while on the go. That’s why we’re here to bring you the best handheld retro consoles you need in your life.

Our Unbiased Reviews

Why You Should Buy - The RG350

Out of all the consoles I've had hands-on time with, the RG350 is my current pick of the crop.

It just does everything you could want, you know? And it does it with such style.

With thousands upon thousands of games, I can't test everything on my RG350. But what I have played runs exactly how I remember it. Even the PS1 titles work without any major issues, which, given the lower price of the console, is astounding.

I have no idea how Anbernic managed to juggle the cost with power, but they did, and the result is currently the hottest handheld on the market.

The UI may be ugly and a little cumbersome, but as soon as you load a ROM, and the screen's quality takes center stage, you'll fall in love with this little device.

Is Hacking a Console Legal?

In short, no. It's not. And whatever that guy on some message board told you, it's still very much illegal. That said, it's a little more complex than most would make out.

Let's first take a look at Section 1201 of the Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA), which states:

"...it unlawful to circumvent technological measures used to prevent unauthorized access to copyrighted works," before listing off video games and software as two areas that are protected by law.

What that means in laymen's terms is it is considered illegal to modify software. In the case of emulation, that'd be the console's operating system.

So, we can all agree it's illegal. However, when platform holders do prosecute, it's rarely the person downloading a hack to modify the console's software. It's normally the person who created the hacking software or those freely distributing it.

Does that mean you won't get in trouble? No. You could. And as a responsible person, it's my job to make you aware of the facts. Conversely, it's your choice as to whether you completely ignore my advice. Free thinking and all that.

Is Downloading ROMS Illegal?

Short answer: Yes. Very. But as with the above, it's not quite as simple as that.

Nintendo has actually answered whether it's illegal to directly download a Nintendo ROM from a website. Here's what the house of Mario said:

"There is a good deal of misinformation on the Internet regarding the backup/archival copy exception. It is not a 'second copy' rule and is often mistakenly cited for the proposition that if you have one lawful copy of a copyrighted work, you are entitled to have a second copy of the copyrighted work even if that second copy is an infringing copy.

"The backup/archival copy exception is a very narrow limitation relating to a copy being made by the rightful owner of an authentic game to ensure he or she has one in the event of damage or destruction of the authentic. Therefore, whether you have an authentic game or not, or whether you have possession of a Nintendo ROM for a limited amount of time, i.e. 24 hours, it is illegal to download and play a Nintendo ROM from the Internet."

I know. Legalese is the worst. When I worked for IGN, I got in trouble for discussing hacking and ROMs. At that time, the legal team informed me making a back up of a game I own is legal, but downloading a game from the Internet, even if you own it, is illegal.

Basically, I can back up my games, but I can't download a back up of someone else's copy of the same game, because that person's copy isn't my game.

Again, it's always best to play it safe when it comes to copyright law. If in doubt, don't do it.

However, historically, as with hacking, it's the sites distributing the ROMs that companies go after. This isn't to say a company won't come after you, and the risk isn't worth it, but those are the facts. Make of them what you will.

