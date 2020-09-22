17 Best Tractor Toys: The Ultimate List (2020)

If you’re shopping around for gift ideas this season, chances are there are kids on your list who are obsessed with tractor toys. We’ve pulled together the best tractor toys out this season to make the little farmers in your life very happy this Christmas.
This is a tractor they can really drive. They’ll love being able to ride around the lawn hauling their trailer full of “supplies” behind them.
It has two speeds: first gear is 2.25 mph and second gear is 4.5 mph. Neither is an unreasonable speed for this kind of toy plus there are parental controls that can lock second gear until you feel your little one has the hang it. Ground Force can also go in reverse.
The speeds are controlled by a gear shift and pedal on the floor, just like a real vehicle, and even has four-wheel drive, automatic breaks, and a working FM radio. The rechargeable 12-volt battery and corresponding charger are included, but you may want to consider picking up an extra rechargeable battery so when the truck runs out of power, you can swap out with a fully charged battery with less interruption to playtime.
It’s made for ages two to seven and can handle everything from pavement to grass to dirt.
This value playset comes with its own John Deere-shaped carrying case that stores all 18 pieces included in the set.
The case has 10 different compartments and adds a19th piece since it has big truck tires and detailed look of a John Deere tractor.
Included with the fun case are four 1:64 scale John Deere replicas (tractor, tractor with loader, Gator, and skid steer along with two farm wagons that can be hitched to the back of the vehicles.
There are also four sheep, four cows, and four lengths of faux wood fencing for your kids to set up their own little farm. The scale is accurate but a little smaller than some of the other toys, making this a good choice for some toys you can travel with.
It’s best for kids 36 months to five years old.
For kids who are ready to use their tractor toys to pick up cargo, check out this 1st Farm Fun 20-piece set.
It comes with four John Deere branded farm vehicles (two tractors, a combine, and a gator) as well as three interchangeable wagons, two farmers, five farm animal figures, fencing, and cargo for the tractors like a box of tomatoes, bale of hay, and block of soil.
The vehicles have functioning parts, like a moving front-loader and swinging grain pivot for more realistic fun that fosters imaginary play.
They’re best for ages 12 months to three years old.
This will keep your little farmer busy for hours.
Rocking horses are a classic gift for a little one. They prompt physical activity and help the child improve their balance all while fostering imagination. Unlike entirely hard, wooden horses, this tractor has a sturdy real wood base and a plush, huggable outer layer to make the toy more comfortable to use as well as safer in case of falls.
There’s a button where the steering wheel will be that plays fun tractor sound effects that they’ll love. The battery for the sound effects is included which is a nice plus.
It’s built to hold toddlers through around three years of age or 80 pounds.
This 1:43 sized model set comes with a tractor with removable trailer, flatbed truck, and crops to put in the vehicles.
For hauling, the set includes four hay bales (two round and two square), two bushels of corn, two bushels of potatoes, and two bushels of tomatoes. The vegetables have great small details on them down to the stems on the tomatoes.
They’re made with quality, durable plastic and are intended for ages six and up.
Rethink what a tire swing looks like with this John Deere tractor swing made of re-purposed tires carefully shaped and painted to look like a big John Deere.
The seat has a high back for safer swinging and a stabilizing bar that keeps the two ropes balanced and at the proper distance apart even though the swing mounts at a single connection for faster installation.
It’s rated for ages three years and up and has a weight capacity of 175 pounds so it’s something they can play with for years.
Get a lot of tractor for your buck with this value set from Ertl. the set comes with three John Deere vehicles: a 4WD tractor, John Deere pickup truck, and row crop tractor.
To give you a sense of size the vehicles range from six inches to eight inches long.
They’re built to last years of play from die-cast metal with some plastic parts. Each vehicle has free-moving tires and none of them need batteries so they’ll never run out of power.
As they’re made of durable metal, this is recommended for kids three and up.
If you’d like to give your little farmer good, hefty-sized toys, check out this 10-piece Hay Baling set from Big Country Farm Toys.
At a scale of 1:20, the largest piece in this set is 19.25 inches long.
In the set you get the green tractor (13 inches long) with interchangeable hay baling arm and bucket attachments, flatbed trailer for the tractor (19.25 inches long), pickup truck with hay squeeze (12.5 inches long), hay trailer (17 inches long) and five hay bales (three inches cubed).
These are not your typical matchbox-sized trucks and allow for some really intricate detail in both appearance and moving parts. The two trailers can be hitched to the back of the pickup and the flatbed trailer and fold down ramps so you can drive the tractor straight up onto the flatbed to tow it around. The doors of the tractor and truck both open and the hay bales rotate in the hay squeeze just like in real life.
You can see the size of these toys in this YouTube video.
While page states it’s for kids three months and up, I would say it would take older kids to appreciate the working parts of these large toys.
This 175-piece set comes with everything you need to build a forest tractor with three-joint moving arm and opening and closing claws.
The vehicle has great detail from the maximum weight listed on the claw to the gear shift in the cabin.
It also includes a logger mini-figure, a chainsaw, two segmented logs that can be “sawed” into smaller pieces, mini pine tree, shovel, log stand, and two chains for dragging the logs behind the tractor.
This Lego set is recommended for ages five to 12.
This tricycle-style ride on tractor is great for any John Deere fan.
It’s entirely powered by peddling and exchanged normal bike handles for a black steering wheel.
The included hauling trailer is detachable and lets your little farmer transport “supplies” to their heart’s content. With durable construction, this should last you a while and with two-position adjustable seat, the tractor can grow with them.
The tricycle is for kids aged 30 months to five years old.
For little ones, this set doubles as a fun farm playset and a puzzle toy with lots of fun sounds and lights.
Your little farmer can press the steering wheel to honk the horn, press down the farmer in his seat for a song to play, and the orange button on the front of the tractor will trigger engine sounds and make the tractor roll forward on its own for 10 seconds.
As a puzzle toy each of the five farm animals have their own seat in the trailer and the toy will play their animal sounds when they’ve been placed in the right slot. Gabriel Guyton writes that both shape recognition and puzzle toys are important to cognitive development.
It’s recommended for ages 12 months to three years old.
This plush toy of Otis is perfect for any child who loves the Otis the Tractor book series about a friendly tractor working on the farm.
It’s a nice size at seven inches tall and without any hard parts. I like that this is a nice, soft option that can be cuddled compared to the majority of hard plastic trucks available.
Pair it with An Otis Christmas for a fun set. Plushie Otis is recommended for ages two to six.
Indulge their love of farm equipment and foster their learning skills with this John Deere Matching Game.
The game comes with 28 sets of cards (56 total cards) all with images of tractors, other farm and construction equipment, and farm animals. It’s a game that’s fun and helps them practice their memorization and organization skills at the same time.
It’s best for kids aged three and up.
If there’s a kid in your life who loves to play farm, then check out this 20-piece playset by Tomy.
The 1:64 scale set comes with six vehicles including tractors, trucks, and a combine.
There are many different style trailers in this set including a horse trailer and a tank labeled anhydrous ammonia for fertilizing plants with nitrogen. You can mix and match trailers and vehicles connecting them by their working rear hitches.
You also get four to scale horses and some white fencing. There’s so much here for their imagination to run wild with.
It’s meant for ages five years and up.
This is a 1:16 scale, plastic, die-cast replica of the classic John Deere 4020 Tractor.
It’s built with great detail while also being tough enough for indoor and outdoor play. It has a working rear hitch that attaches to the included rear blade and rotary mower.
The tractor lights up and plays diesel engine sounds with a touch of a button for an even more realistic effect. It runs on three AAA batteries which come included.
It’s recommended for kids 36 months old through six years old.
Okay, not exactly a toy, but it does make for a nice gift for kids who love tractors.
This LED night light is only 0.15 inches thick from the side, but gives the appearance of a floating, glowing 3D tractor shape from the front.
The lamp has seven different color options and you can select different functions to have the truck be steady on any of the color or to have the light cycle through the seven different colors.
Part tractor, part monster truck with ligh- up color-changing tires–You can probably think of a kid or two in your life who would love that.
Powered by three AAA batteries (included) the monster tractor has an on and off button near the back. When you press it on nothing happens because it’s motion activated so as soon as the truck is manually moved forward or backwards it plays engine sound effects and the wheels light up.
The lights in the wheels cycle through several colors and change faster as the truck is moved faster. It’s not a small toy at about 10 inches long and it’s durable enough to hold up to playtime.
It’s made for ages three and up.