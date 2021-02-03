Browse All Squishmallows on Amazon Here

To say Squishmallows have taken over the world would be the understatement of the century. If you’re looking to find out where to buy Squishmallows in 2021, we’ve got everything you need to know right here.

As of writing, the best place to buy Squishmallows is Amazon. That’s due to Amazon having not only the latest releases, but also some of the older Squishmallows collectors may be searching for.

Some of the highlights from Amazon include the super adorable Valentine’s Day Heidi the Husky, the always-popular Bunnycorn, and my personal favorite, the Star Wars The Child Squishmallow.

What Are Squishmallows?

Since their release in 2017, the Squishmallow craze has gone from strength to strength, thanks in part due to the craze exploding on TikTok. And with over 500 (!!!!) Squishmallows characters, there’s bound to be a Squishmallow for everyone.

In short, Squishmallows are super-cute plushies designed for cuddling. They also work as pillows but I’m pretty sure that’s not one of the official selling points. If you’re buying one for a kid, maybe don’t sit on it, yeah? They won’t appreciate that.

In terms of size, Squishmallows start at 3.5-inches for the clip-ons and go all the way up to the extra-large 24-inchers. It’s those 24-inchers that people are going crazy for. They are massive, which makes them even more cuddly.

What Are Flip-a-Mallows?

Whereas the regular Squishmallows are designed purely as plushies, the Flip-a-Mallows have a neat little twist: You can turn them inside-out and transform them.

Take the Sharie the Sloth toy, for example. This Squishmallow is a cutesy sloth, but turn it inside out and it becomes Hans the Hedgehog.

It’s a really cool little twist, and if your child loves their Squishmallows, they’re going to have a lot of fun transforming them.

How Much Do Squishmallows Cost?

This all depends on which Squishmallow you’re after. As a broad rule, around the $20 mark seems to be about right, but – again – that depends on who you’re after.

The 3.5-inch squishers come in at around $10 while the giant 24-inch retail for around $30.

Comparatively, with other plushies on the market, these are solid price-points. They’re very affordable. They’re on-par with Mattel’s Baby Yoda plush, which is the current price-point to beat.

Who Are Squishmallows For?

As with all cutesy plushies, young girls are going to be the target demographic. That said, more and more boys are getting into cuddly toys, so don’t limit yourself by thinking ‘for girls’ or ‘for boys’. If it’ll make them happy, that’s all that matters.

In terms of age, and this is pretty wild, the age recommendation is for everyone of all ages. That’s, in part, due to the lack of arms or legs that a young child could pull off.

Of course, I’d always advise caution when buying for babies, and keep in mind size when buying for toddlers, but on the whole, the company behind Squishmallows, Kelly Toys, says they’re for everyone.

