11 Best Squishmallows to Cuddle Up to at Night

11 Best Squishmallows to Cuddle Up to at Night

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated

Squishmallows are the current craze. Thanks to a huge out-of-nowhere boom on TikTok, kids and adults alike have fallen in love with these cuddly critters. So you bet we’re going to countdown the very best Squishmallows you need in your life right now.

Also of Interest: The Best Refurbished Computers

Sort
Recommended Low to high High to low
Price: $ – $
11 Listed Items

What Are Squishmallows?

Originally released in 2017 by plushie maker Kelly Toys, Squishmallows rose in popularity, in part, to the social media video site TikTok. 

It's not just the collecting element of Squishmallows that people love. It's being able to find your own critter that's unique to your interests. 

In short, Squishmallows are designed for cuddling. Whether that's at night or when you're feeling down, nothing is more theraputic than cuddling up to an over-sized plushie. 

Seriously, if you haven't tried it, you're missing out. 

How Much Do Squishmallows Cost?

The beauty (as a parent anyway) of Squishmallows is being able to adapt a budget depending on how much you want to spend. 

Prices start as low as $10 for the smaller key-chain Squishies and go up to around the $40 mark depending on the size and how rare it is. 

Squishmallows that are no longer in circulation will generally cost more, but there's normally always a suitable alternative within the $10 to $40 price range (so long as you don't have your heart set on one!). 

What Ages Are Squishmallows For?

Any age! As Kelly Toys themselves say, Squishmallows are for any age group. 

That said, I would always advise against buying plushies of any kind for babies. Although Squishmallows are much safer than traditional teddy bears due to their lack of breakable parts, you should never leave something that could cover a baby's mouth or nose near them when they sleep. 

Once they're a little older, though, feel free to get them all the Squishmallows they could ever want. 

See Also: 

Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and other affiliate advertising programs and may receive a commission if you purchase a product via a link on this page.

Read More
,