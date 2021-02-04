11 Best Squishmallows to Cuddle Up to at Night

Squishmallows are the current craze. Thanks to a huge out-of-nowhere boom on TikTok, kids and adults alike have fallen in love with these cuddly critters. So you bet we’re going to countdown the very best Squishmallows you need in your life right now.
Our Review
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Whether you know him as Baby Yoda, the Child, or simply Grogu, everyone has fallen in love with this little guy.
Given how difficult to get hold of The Child Animatronic has become, opting for the Squishmallow The Child Plushie is the smart way to go.
This Squishmallow comes in at 5-inches in height, and is the best way to jazz up a boring shelf, sit at the end of the bed, or become your child’s new travel companion.
Recommended Ages: 0 Months and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Can you ever go wrong with pink? I didn’t think so.
The Bunnycorn 12-inch plush is super-cute and perfect for young girls who love everything pink. Not only is this Squishmallow a cutesy bunny, it’s also part unicorn, hence the name Bunnycorn.
This one is perfect for cuddling up to when they’re sad, sleeping with, or even as a buddy to play games with.
Recommended Ages: 2 Years and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Can an octopus be cute? It turns out yes, it totally can.
Violet the Octopus is one of the 12-inchers, meaning she’s perfect for cuddling up to, not so much for shoving in a pocket, not that you’d want to.
Like her name, she comes in a bursting violet color that’s really easy on the eyes. She’s got style, cuteness, and is super soft; everything you want from a plushie.
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
One of the best Squishmallows, or at least in my opinion, is the adorable Lexi The Yellow Cheetah.
Cheetahs aren’t something you’d normally associate with the word cute, yet here we are. She’s so cute!
Lexi is one from the 8-inch range, which is the perfect size to jazz up a shelf or whack in a bag when they’re out and about. It’s not too big, and not too small. The perfect size.
Recommended Ages: 3 Months and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Is your child a fan of Star Wars? If so, the Star Wars Chewbacca Squishmallow is a must.
It’s Chewbacca in plushie form? What more could you ask for?
This little guy comes in at 5-inches, which as I’ve mentioned before is the perfect size for shelves, or more importantly, pockets for when they’re outside.
Recommended Ages: 0 Months and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Ralof of Riverwood once said dragons were the “harbingers of the end time.” Don’t worry, though, Desmond the Dragon isn’t here to scare anyone. He’s here to cuddle.
This adorable green dragon even has three hearts on his chest to let kids know he’s not scary. All together now, d’aww!
Recommended Ages: 3 Months and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Dogs are cute. That’s just a fact of life. But a Squishmallow dog? That’s just sickeningly cute.
Mateo The Black Dog is cuteness personified. It’s those floppy ears that seal the deal. They’re so adorable!
Combine that with his goofy face and you know kids are going to fall in love with this pup. Who wouldn’t want to snuggle up to this 12-inch guy?
Recommended Ages: 1 Month and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Raquel The White Pegasus has a fluffy mohawk and cutesy pink wings. Honestly, that’s enough of a reason to get this thing.
I can’t help but see a pig face, though. Maybe they should have called her Pigasus? Either way, she’s still really adorable.
Recommended Ages: 3 Months and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Hear me out. A lion. With a rainbow mane. Genius or what?!
Leonard The Rainbow Mane Lion is one super stylish lion. it kind of makes me wish real lions had rainbow manes. Oh well.
Leonard is another from the five-inch range, making him smaller than the giants but still nice and fluffy. Especially the mane! It’s sooooo soft!
Recommended Ages: 1 Month and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
One of the best Squishmallow toys to date is the Sharie The Sloth Flipped into Hans The Hedgehog Plushie.
You see, this isn’t just one Squishmallow, oh no. Turn Sharie the Sloth inside out and she magically transforms into Hans the Hedgehog.
It’s a cool twist and adds another dimension to an already beloved toy line. You really can’t beat them.
Recommended Ages: 3 Months and Up
-
Shop now at amzn.to From amzn.to
Easter is the best holiday after Christmas and Halloween, so why not celebrate bunny day with a 12-inch cuddly bunny?
Bubbles the Purple Bunny comes with a rather fetching sequin area that you know kids are going to play with. Running your hand up and down the sequins is strangely relaxing it turns out.
Recommended Ages: 3 Months and Up