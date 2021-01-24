12 Best Wonder Woman Toys: The Ultimate List

‌With Wonder Woman being at an all-time popularity high, it’s no surprise that the DC Super Hero Girls animated series is a hit. While it’s not exactly the most accurate depiction of Wonder Woman out there, her costume, at least, rings true to the character. That’s why this DC Super Hero Girls Wonder Woman Shield is so incredible.

It looks great, with the Wonder Woman logo emblazoned on the front of the gold shield. The stars that you’ll find around the outer edge of the shield are a nice touch as well. This shield also shoots little discs, giving it another layer of fun.