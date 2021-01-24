12 Best Wonder Woman Toys: The Ultimate List

Looking for some great Wonder Woman toys? We’ve got you covered with the list below containing 12 of the best Wonder Woman toys available in 2021.
Our Review
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
With Wonder Woman being at an all-time popularity high, it’s no surprise that the DC Super Hero Girls animated series is a hit. While it’s not exactly the most accurate depiction of Wonder Woman out there, her costume, at least, rings true to the character. That’s why this DC Super Hero Girls Wonder Woman Shield is so incredible.
It looks great, with the Wonder Woman logo emblazoned on the front of the gold shield. The stars that you’ll find around the outer edge of the shield are a nice touch as well. This shield also shoots little discs, giving it another layer of fun.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you’re looking for a more bendable and action-oriented Wonder Woman action figure, check out the DC Comics Multiverse Wonder Woman 12″ Figure by Mattel. This one obviously takes a less fashion-oriented approach and, instead, presents something a bit more useful, making it one of the best Wonder Woman toys for kids on Amazon right now. It’s highly rated —a whopping 4.5 out of 5.0 stars from 25 reviewers — so you know that you’re getting a quality toy.
This 12″ deluxe figure features 10 points of articulation and comes with a highly-detailed build, including her outfit. She also comes with a sword, two hand variants, her lasso, and more. It’s highly rated —a whopping 4.5 out of 5.0 stars from 25 reviewers — so you know that you’re getting a quality toy.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Cryptozoic Entertainment is one of my personal favorite toy companies, as they continually create some really cool-looking figures. Later this year – on August 28, 2019 – they’ll release one of the best-looking, highly-stylized Wonder Woman figures: the Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman Vinyl Figure.
This 7″ figure is designed by Pedro Astudillo, and it features Gal Gadot’s likeness as Wonder Woman, in her icon new dark red, gold, and blue outfit.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Wonder Woman’s sword doesn’t get a lot of attention in comparison to other nerd culture swords, but it’s definitely awesome. Check out the DC Comics Wonder Woman Battle-Action Sword, which features authentic details and realistic sounds. The sounds are activated by movement, so when it’s swung, the sword will play clanging and blocking sounds. It’s a great addition to any Wonder Woman dress up collection, or if your kids just want an incredibly cool replica sword to play with.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This DC Super Hero Girls Wonder Woman 12″ Action Doll has a cool look inspired by the original Wonder Woman, and it has bendable elbows and knees so that they’re able to pose the doll just how they want to. It comes with her iconic lasso and some fierce boots.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Let’s not forget about Steve Trevor, despite him being quite forgettable in the film. This DC Comics Wonder Woman & Steve Trevor Action Figure 2 pack will give your kids two heroes to play with. They stand at 12″, and it has more articulation than a standard Barbie. They can also stand on their own and they’re posable.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Of course, FunKo has a line of DC superhero pops, and one of which is this Wonder Woman Movie FunKo Pop. This highly stylized figure is made of PVC and features a highly detailed outfit, complete with her sword, lasso, and shield. These figures are great for both displaying and playing with.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Rubie’s is a company that’s well-known for their quality costumes, and this Wonder Woman pull-over costume dress for kids is no exception. It features a Wonder Woman tiara, removable cape, belt, gauntlets, and the tunic with a blue tutu.
We recommend throwing a pair of leggings on underneath, as it’ll make it a bit more comfortable for your kids. Unfortunately, it doesn’t come with the shoes shown in the picture. However, you can easily find a similar pair or a pair of red boots to complete the look for their roleplay time.
It’s available in three sizes: Toddler, Small, and Medium.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Dolls have always been super popular among young girls, and so has Wonder Woman. When you put those two powerhouses together, you get an awesome Wonder Woman-inspired doll outfit.
It fits all basic 18″ dolls. The doll obviously isn’t included, but if you’ve already got an American Girl doll at home, this is a great addition, which is why we’ve included it on our list of awesome Wonder Woman toys in 2018.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Mattel’s Wonder Woman Doll comes with a beautiful black horse, complete with its own gold armor. What’s more, this version of Wonder Woman comes with a black cape. It’s a highly collectible item, as those 12″ Mattel fashion dolls tend to be. But what’s really great about this Wonder Woman figure is that it doesn’t sacrifice on what makes the hero look strong, despite it being a ‘doll’ and not an ‘action figure’.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you’re looking for a collectible-grade Wonder Woman doll for your kids, check out the Barbie Wonder Woman Doll. Sure, it’s slightly higher-priced than the rest on this list, but with that higher price tag comes higher quality and better design. It’s inspired by the Wonder Woman movie that just hit theaters, featuring the Amazonian warrior armed for battle and ready to go with her lasso, sword, shield, and a black cape that would make Jon Snow jealous. It’s going to be hard to not take her out of the box.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Again, the DC Super Hero Girls animated series gets Wonder Woman’s superhero costume right. This Gauntlets Accessory pack comes with two child-size wearable Wonder Woman gauntlets that feature lights and sounds that are activated by motion. What’s more, it comes with a golden tiara complete with a bright red star to complete the look.