10 Best Travel Accessories for Women: The Ultimate Guide

When traveling, whether for work or on vacation, there are a few products that can make or break a trip. Bottles of lotion leaking over your clothes can put a damper on a vacation, while having a product to effortlessly remove wrinkles can enhance a trip. Not having to dig for toiletries and never wasting another moment searching for your passport are small things that combined can make travel less stressful.

These ten travel accessories for women, listed in no particular order, are our top picks to make any trip better by keeping you organized and comfortable throughout. Say goodbye to cold airplanes, noisy seatmates, tangled jewelry, and plastic bottles, and hello to stylish, functional travel.

1. Hanging Toiletry Kit

This hanging toiletry bag makes getting ready on the road simple. Unfold it to find four zippered, clear pockets that are spacious enough to store numerous toiletries and make it easy to see what’s inside.

The pockets fit travel sized shampoos, deodorant, lotions, face wipes, and more. Users said it also fits some full-size products, though if you want to fit it in a carry-on you’ll have to make sure your products are TSA compliant. You can separate items by cosmetics, shower supplies, etc., and the leak-free pockets mean you don’t have to worry about things seeping into other areas. Reviewers were impressed that the leak-proof claims actually held up. Use the hook to hang it from the back of any door and help display everything and give easy access.

At 34 x 11 inches the bag is spacious enough to pack everything you need for a long trip. The only downside is it will take up some space in your bag. However, the bottom pocket is detachable, which can help save space.

Price: $29.97

2. Vlando Travel Accessories Jewelry Box

Tangled jewelry is one of the most annoying things, especially when traveling. I used to throw necklaces in small jewelry bags along with earrings and rings, then waste time untangling them at my destination, or would end up with multiple bags scattered throughout my luggage. Then I found this travel jewelry box, which made everything much easier.

At 7.3 x 4.5 x 2.4 it’s easy to stash in your bag, yet fits enough jewelry to wear different pieces every day of a week long trip. It has two closing compartments on each side for bracelets, necklaces, or larger earrings; a stud earring holder that holds two pairs of earrings; and ring rolls that fit up to eight rings. One user said the compartments were big enough for a watch too. There’s also a small pouch for extra pendants or other jewels, and a small mirror. If you wear bigger jewelry however, it might not fit as much.

The smooth velvet material stops chains from getting tangled, and the harder synthetic exterior keeps everything from getting damaged during travel.

This case also makes a great travel gift. As one reviewer said: “It came in a classy box, well wrapped and was in excellent condition. The materials seem to be of great quality and the craftsmanship durable and well done. I literally looked and compared for hours before making this purchase and could not be more pleased!” It also comes in five colors, in case you don’t like pink.

Price: $16.99

3. Soft Cashmere Shawl

A nice travel shawl is one of the most versatile and useful travel accessories for women out there. Stay warm on chilly airplanes or trains, or use it to dress up a basic outfit. As one reviewer said, “I bought this as a wrap for a long-haul flight, but ended up wearing it all the time in France! It was so warm, yet not too bulky.”

This cashmere blend is extremely soft and warm, and is made to be breathable and prevent itchiness. That said, it’s probably a bit too warm to use in hot weather places.

It’s 76 x 27 inches, so you can wrap it around your shoulders, use it as a blanket, fold it into a scarf, or even fold it up into a pillow on long flights. Users like that it could be used so many different ways, and said the color held up through multiple washes. (Note that the white is actually more of a beige). It comes with a 100 percent satisfaction guarantee 30-day refund.

Price: $15.99

4. Zoppen Multipurpose RFID-Blocking Passport Wallet

This passport wallet is great for the traveler who carries more than just credit cards. It has a passport pocket, a boarding pass compartment, three credit card slots, one ID slot, a sim card pouch, a coupon or ticket slot, a 5.8 inch cellphone pouch, a zippered coin pocket, a key holder, a pen holder, and an extra pocket. Basically, it fits everything you need while traveling.

The wallet is made from eco-friendly PU leather, which has passed both European and California eco-friendly leather standards. It’s 7.5 x 5 x 1 inches and has a plush feel.Plus, it comes in 34 different colors. Zoppen offers a No Hassle Replacement or Refund if the product is defective on arrival.

Reviews of the wallet are overwhelmingly positive, though some did lament the fact that there’s no strap, so you’ll have to put the wallet in a purse or hold it like a clutch. Users also said even with an iPhone 6 inside, the wallet snapped shut. However, the coin pouch received criticism for being too flat and difficult to remove coins from.

Price: $15.99

5. LiquiSnugs Travel Bottles

Unzipping your toiletry bag only to find your face wash or lotion has leaked all over your belongings is one of the most annoying things that can happen after a long day of travel. Luckily, these no leak bottles from LiquiSnug ensure that never happens again.

The BPA-free silicone bottles come in both two and three ounces, so you can mix and match to fit whichever products you use more or less of, while not having to worry about TSA. Most importantly though, they’re guaranteed leak proof. Fill these bottles with cleansers, gels, or lotions and try shaking them around. You’ll see that not even a drop leaks, and if it does the company guarantees a full refund.

Users love the bottles for travel and the gym, with the only complaint being that they can be difficult to clean. They also come with adjustable labels, so you can tell your products apart even if they’re all the same color. Use the included suction pads to stick them to the side of less than clean showers while traveling.

Price: $14.95 for a pack of three

6. Bose QuietComfort 35 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones

These headphones are a splurge, but they’ve been consistently rated among the best by CNET and other reputable publications. They’re lightweight, adjustable, effectively cancel noise, and have a long battery life of 20 hours of play time.

Often headphones work well for listening to audio, but not for speaking on the phone. Bose says it’s solved this problem by using a noise-rejecting dual microphone that kicks in during phone calls, making them clearer.

The headphones also pair with NFC and Bluetooth so you can talk or listen from different devices without having to deal with a cord. Some users have had issues connecting devices, but they seem to be solved after a bit of trouble shooting, and Bose has reliable customer support.

One reviewer said the headphones are “incredibly lightweight and comfortable. Completely surrounds your ear instead of sitting on top of your ears.” Over the ear headphones could be a problem for people who like to lean on windows or use certain types of pillows during flights, and for those travelers Bose does offer an earbud option.

Price: $349

7. Trtl Travel Pillow

The Trtl pillow’s tagline is “Sleep when you travel, be awake when you arrive.” That’s a hefty promise, but one that they say is scientifically proven and has gained it thousands of four and five star reviews on Amazon. The pillow was tested by the Institute of Motion Analysis and Research at the University of Dundee, a process that involved simulated aircraft seating. During the trial, nine out of 10 participants chose the Trtl pillow over a memory foam pillow.

This pillow is great for those who sleep with their head to the side. It uses a ribbed support system covered in fleece and foam that rests on one shoulder. Then, it wraps around your neck like a scarf to hold it in place. The design is meant to fit any neck, jaw, and shoulder shape. An Amazon reviewer who had three neck surgeries said it was “the first travel pillow that helps.” Another called it one of the “great travel inventions of the 21st century.”

Aside from neck support, the pillow is extremely lightweight and folds up small, which is great for light packers. Some users noted that it’s not embarrassing to wear because it looks like a scarf and comes in muted colors. It’s also machine washable.

The pillow is best for those who sleep with their head to one side. If you prefer to sleep in another position, it won’t work for you. Some reviewers also complained that while the fleece material is great in cold weather destinations, in other places it is much too hot and uncomfortable to use. One complaint is that it folds up, but doesn’t lie flat, which could be an issue if you’re really tight for space. It can attach to the outside of your bag, though.

Price: $29.99

8. Anker PowerCore Portable Charger

This small black box is life changing for frequent travelers, especially those who use their phone often for photos or work and find themselves recharging at the airport or in coffee shops. I didn’t realize this was a travel item I needed until my brother gave me one for Christmas, and now every time I use it (which is often) I’m thankful I don’t have to search around for open outlets.

Though it’s about the size of a deck of cards and weighs only 6.35 ounces, it can charge an iPhone three and a half times, and a Samsung Galaxy S8 two and a half times. For someone who drains their battery by using Google Maps and updating Instagram Stories constantly, like me, it’s a huge help. It also charges quickly, which is nice on the go.

The charger comes with a micro USB cable, a travel pouch, and an 18-month warranty. There’s a lightning cable option sold separately. Anker is known as one of the most reliable portable charging brands, topping lists from TechRadar, Digital Trends, and more.

Price: $29.99

9. Bizond Mini Steamer

Travel steamers are one of the best travel accessories for women, as they’re easier to use and faster than irons and can make your dresses and shirts look freshly pressed in a matter of seconds.

This one is small, fitting in even small carry-ons without adding weight or bulk. It’s 8.5 x 6.1 x 3.9 inches and weighs a slight 1.69 pounds. It works from all angles without leaking and leaving water marks, so you can flip your hand upside down to reach wrinkled spots without worrying. It also filters tap water, which protects it from calcification but also protects your clothing.

The steamer heats up in about 25 seconds, but the handle is never too hot to hold. One user called it the “little engine that could.” This is one of the most useful travel accessories out there, especially those who find themselves packing work or formal clothes for most trips.

Price: $39.90

10. Summit Modern Water Bottle

A nice reusable bottle saves both your wallet and the environment. These Summit stainless steel water bottles are perfect for travel, as they come in six sizes–great for stashing in your purse or bringing on a more intense hiking trip.

The bottles are vacuum sealed and insulated with copper, so they keep beverages hot or cold for hours. One extremely impressed Amazon reviewer said ice lasted for 52 hours! The BPA-free material will never rust, and the outside is powder coated giving it a nicer feel while holding it. The lids either flip open, which makes drinking hot beverages easy, or can be unscrewed to take bigger sips of water. Multiple types of lids are available for each bottle, and every lid doubles as a handle. The three smaller sized bottles (10 oz, 14 oz, and 18 oz) fit easily in cupholders.

Ten percent of the profit from each bottle sale goes toward natural disaster causes. Users seem to love the bottles for their insulated heat/cold keeping abilities and variety of sizes. However, a few people reported leaks from the flip-top lids.

Price: $10-$35.99 depending on size

