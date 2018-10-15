5 Best Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones for Travel

Wireless noise cancelling headphones are a game changer when traveling. Say goodbye to airplane noise or screaming kids in the airport, and hello to better naps, higher-quality work calls, and more ability to focus on music or podcasts.

Whether you travel for work or pleasure, noise cancelling headphones come in handy for watching television shows, working, listening to music, or chatting over the phone. You’ll also want something wireless, as dealing with wires while carrying luggage is a tangled mess waiting to happen.

This list ranges from luxury to budget, and includes a waterproof option for active travelers. Learn what makes each pair stand out to determine which pair of headphones to buy for your next trip.

These are some of our favorites, whether you want the best possible quality or simply need something decent and affordable: