5 Best Travel Backpacks for Women: Which Is Right for You? (2018)

This bag is expensive, but that’s because it does a lot. If you’re heading on a backpacking trip, you want a travel backpack that will be reliable no matter the conditions. This Osprey women’s travel backpack is made of tough nylon in a women-specific design with an anti-gravity back panel for light weight and maximum ventilation.

The anti-gravity design creates a suspension effect, making your load seem lighter even through miles of walking. It also has a trekking pole attachment, adjustable/removable sleeping pad straps, and dual ice tool loops. The stretch mesh pockets help you carry water bottles and other gear, and dual-zipper hip belt pockets give easy access to small items.

This bag isn’t only for outdoor adventure, though. Plenty of reviewers used it to backpack around Europe, staying in hostels and hotels instead of camping. They liked that it was spacious and had multiple compartments for stashing money and other valuables, and that they could access things like shoes from the bottom.