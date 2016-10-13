Top 10 Best Wedding Cake Serving Sets

While a lot of wedding traditions have been skipped in recent generations, the cutting of the wedding cake is still something that newlyweds are opting to include in their reception rituals. There have been a number of rituals and traditions surrounding the wedding cake, many of which have evolved and changed throughout the years. In the most recently recognizable tradition, the bride and groom both cut and share a slice of their wedding cake.

The cake was originally intended to be distributed to guests by only the bride because consuming the cake would ensure fertility. Soon weddings grew, the number of guests increased, and cakes went from simple pastries to elaborate, multi-tiered extravaganzas (also in part to symbolize wealth and fertility). It became virtually impossible for the bride to cut the cake alone so the groom began assisting the bride in the process. Once this tradition began, the bride and groom would share a piece of cake before distributing it to the guests to symbolize their union and their promise to forever provide for each other.

Long story short, if you’re opting to follow this timeless tradition, you’ll want to consider the knife and server displayed alongside your beautiful cake. With the cake acting as a centerpiece, and likely costing hundreds of dollars, ordinary serving utensils simply won’t cut it – literally.

We’ve rounded up 10 of the best, most beautiful, and most importantly, functional wedding cake serving sets. If none of these are quite your style, you can browse some additional top-rated sets to find your favorite.

1. Lenox True Love Dessert Set

It would be difficult to find another cake knife and server set that’s this high quality at this low of a price. With the Lenox brand name, gorgeous two-heart design and silver plated metal, you’ll be getting quite a bit more than what you’ll pay for. Both pieces are 13 inches long and come packaged nicely in a Lenox box – a nice touch if you’re looking to gift these. If you’re looking to purchase matching flutes, you can find them here. We also love this matching picture frame for a photo of the big day. If this style isn’t for you but you know and trust the Lenox brand, you can browse some other Lenox cake knife and server sets to find one that better suits your style.

Price: $22.46 (48 percent off MSRP)

2. Vintage “Love is Sweet” Cake Server & Forks Set

The beautiful intricate detail on the knife handle reads ‘love is sweet’, while the two coordinating forks read ‘mr. and mrs’. The set is boxed to showcase the lovely set, making it an excellent gift for a bridal shower. If you like a server set with some sweet text but want to browse some other options, this one reads ‘just the beginning of a beautiful forever”, this birch-like set reads ‘LOVE’ , and this one reads ‘Mr. and Mrs.’

Price: $72

3. Lyndon Dessert Set With Knife & Server

If you’d like a cake knife and server set that’s sophisticated, timeless, and classic, this set is for you. It’s made of 18/10 stainless steel with a beaded border design. It’s dishwasher safe, which is a huge bonus. It’s also packaged nicely in a gift box. If you like the look of a clean, beaded edge, check out this cake stand or this cupcake stand with a design that would complement the cake servers nicely.

Price: $26.42

4. Waterford Cake Knife & Server Set

Wedding cake knife and server sets are one of the most popular bridal shower gifts and engagement party gifts. If you’re planning on gifting a set to a loved one, we recommend choosing a set that they can cherish in their home for years to come. Waterford is another trusted brand, known for high quality tableware that has been passed down through generations. This set comes with a 14 inch serrated cake knife and a 12 inch cake server, both with crystal handles and brightly polished metal blades. They’re designed with two swans that come together to form a heart at the end of each handle – a subtle sweet touch. If you’re purchasing these as a gift, we recommend also gifting matching Waterford flutes. They’re another timeless piece that can be used on the wedding night and in any couple’s home.

Price: $184.96

5. Golden Vine Cake Knife Set

There are so many things that we love about this gorgeous cake knife set. The gold offers a perfect pop of color and shine that every wedding should have. If you’re getting married in fall or winter, we especially like this gold hue over silver to bring a little warmth to the (cake) table. The leaf design also ties into the autumn season. They’re more unique than many standard sets, with a whimsical design. They also appear much more expensive than they are in reality. Keep in mind that these should be hand washed and dried to keep them looking like new. If you’re planning on doing a formal cake tasting in front of your wedding guests, grab these matching gold vine forks to keep the whole look cohesive.

Price: $33.93

6. With Love Cake Knife and Server

You’ll find this beautiful designer set in department stores with a much higher price tag, so purchasing it here is certainly the smarter choice. There’s no question that these look and feel durable, long-lasting, and high-quality. They’re simple in their design, with just enough embellishment to keep them looking special. While they might be originally purchased to cut your wedding cake, they can certainly be used for holiday treats and birthday cakes for years to come. You can find the matching, highly-rated, toasting flutes here for an added touch.

Price: $39.61 (34 percent off MSRP)

7. Kate Spade Rosy Glow Dessert Set

Mixed metals are an extremely popular design element, frequently used on wedding tablescapes. The trend started with the abundant use of mercury glass, and has grown with the popularity of rose gold over the past couple of years. If you’re a fan of the mixed metal look, or if you have touches of dusty rose or blush pink incorporated throughout your wedding, this wedding cake server set is a wonderful option. The contemporary two-piece cake knife and server are crafted from silver-plated Lenox metal under license by Kate Spade New York. If you’d like to incorporate your “something blue” into your cake server set, this option from Kate Spade would be the perfect choice.

Price: $84.90

8. Lillian Rose Rustic Country Burlap Wedding Cake Knife Server

If metallic serving utensils aren’t your style, or if gold and silver seem a bit too stuffy for the wedding you’re hosting, there are tons of other materials that can be used to produce gorgeous cake server sets. The handles on this set are made with soft burlap and a stainless steel blade. The ribbons are a nice touch for a more rustic look. For other options with the same rustic look, check out this set made of burlap and lace or this set wrapped in twine.

Price: $24.87 (14 percent off MSRP)

9. Gold Color Wedding Knife Server Set

There’s something so lux about gold, even if it’s not the real deal. This cake cutting set is a true yellow gold tone, and doesn’t look too gaudy, shiny, or brassy – keeping them looking real and expensive. The design has several unique touches, straying from the traditional shape of cake servers. The scalloped and curved edges, along with the vintage handles, are both beautiful touches. The knife measures 14 inches and the server measures 11 inches. If you’re looking to incorporate gold touches elsewhere throughout the wedding, consider these Mr. and Mrs. flutes, this gold card holder, and this gold guest book.

Price: $39.06

10. Glitter Galore Wedding Cake Knife & Server

The affordability of this wedding cake knife and server set is just one of its many positive attributes. If you’re a bride (or know a bride) who loves anything that sparkles and shines, this set will not disappoint. The set is well made and sturdy, with each rhinestone set individually in the handle. An acrylic overlay prevents any of the rhinestones from falling out over time and gives the piece a finished look. With this set, and many others on the list, you can add a message or date from a local engraver at a low cost to make the set even more special. Decorate your cake table with these sparkly Mr. and Mrs. wooden letters or adorn your cake with this Mr. and Mrs. sparkly cake topper.

Price: $28.99

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.