10 Best Engraved Wedding Gifts for 2018

While the bride and groom might have put together an amazing registry, there are tons of options when it comes to choosing something off registry that’s a bit more personal and thoughtful. Personalized wedding gifts speak volumes, showing that you really went above and beyond to select something just for this particular couple.

Choose something that’s engraved from the list below – with wedding-related gifts like cake knife and server sets and champagne flutes, as well as gifts that they will use well after the wedding.