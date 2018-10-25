10 Best Bachelor Party Gifts: Your Ultimate List (2018)

While you’re not expected to bring a gift to a bachelor party, coming prepared with a token gift is the thoughtful thing to do. If you choose right, your gift can add to the festivities, as most bachelor gifts tend to be gag gifts, novelty items, or something that can be used during the weekend.
You’re there to celebrate the soon to be groom, and there’s no better way to do it than by poking a little bit of fun at him. Bachelor party games are a great way to make sure everyone can partake and are an inexpensive option. Another great bachelor gift is novelty attire – bachelor shirts, bachelor hats, or even some novelty sunglasses are a great gift for the group (i.e. favors) or the groom. If you prefer something that’s a bit more serious in nature, consider gifting some personalized drinking glasses, a flask, or a personalized cigar case.
Shop below for a list that includes some of the above ideas and more for the best gifts for bachelors.
Ideal Inflatable Wife Blow Up Novelty Gift
If you’re looking to buy a gag gift for a bachelor party, this hilarious inflatable wife is the perfect gift to poke fun at the groom. Give her a proper name, blow her up, and for a real laugh, handcuff her to the bachelor for the night to really embarrass him (you can purchase some inexpensive handcuffs here). The Ideal Wife is 34″ tall with blonde hair, blue eyes, and red lips. This blow-up doll is about twice the size, measuring 60″ for another funny blow-up doll option.
Glass Etched Custom Engraved Beer Mug
This is a high quality, personalized gift, that ships fast. If you’re looking for an impressive last minute gift, this is a great option. The custom 16 oz. beer mug comes engraved with the grooms first name, and a wedding date. The etched engraving will not wash, rub off, fade, or peel. If the groom isn’t a big beer drinker, consider gifting some personalized whisky glasses instead.
Novelty Love Dice
There’s nothing like some novelty sex dice to keep a relationship exciting. If you’re looking to gift something a bit risqué without going over the top, these inexpensive novelty love dice are an awesome bachelor gift that the groom is sure to appreciate down the road. The set comes with nine dice, a soft velvet bag, a simple storage case, and easy to follow instructions with the rules of the game. There are thousands of possible combinations so the bachelor and bride or groom will never get bored. Check out these other kinky gifts for the groom here.
Pair of Schwetty Balls
Bachelor gifts are all about the laughs and you’ll be sure to get a few with this gag golf gift. If you’re playing a round of golf with the groom and other bachelor party attendees, this gift will surely be at the heart of many jokes throughout the day. The golf balls come in a set of two in several various colors including purple, yellow, pink, orange, blue, and white. The golf balls aren’t just a gag gift – they’re great for playing with, too. They conform with U.S.G.A and R & A rules with a mid-height trajectory. Check out some of the alternative gag golf gifts here, or our post on some more serious golf gifts for a bachelor.
Flask With Monogrammed Leather Case
Go the classy route with this attractive flask and monogrammed case that the groom can use during the bachelor festivities, on the wedding day, and after the wedding. The moderate price point makes it a great choice for a bachelor party, where you won’t want to spend a fortune; however, it looks well-made and expensive. If you’re not a fan of this design, check out some of these other personalized flask options.
Beer Coolie Bachelor Party Bundle
The groom can choose to share these with the group or keep them for himself, but either way, everyone will have a laugh. The bundle includes 12 total beer koozies, with two of each design pictured. Each koozie can hold a 12 oz. can or 12-16 oz. bottles. They’re made with thick high density open cell polyurethane foam. In laymen’s terms – your beer will stay cold. Each design features a silly saying, perfect for a bachelor celebration. Make this gift even more personal with one of these personalized koozie designs.
Tipsy Tubes Hidden Alcohol Secret Flasks
If you’re celebrating the bachelor on the beach or by a pool, these secret flasks are an awesome must-have gift that will come in handy. With tons of five star reviews, and affordably priced around $10, this is an easy gift to get any bachelor. The three flasks can be used beyond the pool – at sporting events, concerts, or even on the golf course, and will go under the radar without a problem. Each flask holds 8oz. of liquid. Check out some of these alternative sunscreen flask designs and choose your favorite.
Bachelor Boy Trucker Hat
As seen on the popular television show Parks and Recreation, this hat was originally worn by the character Ben Wyatt during his bachelor bash. While we certainly recommend this gift for any fans of the show, it’s also just a fun hat that any guy would love to wear around during his own bachelor celebrations. While he might be embarrassed to wear it around at first, we’re sure that all the attention (and free drinks) will have him loving this hat in no time. The hat is made of 65 percent cotton / 35 percent nylon, and features an adjustable snap closure for a comfortable one size fits all style.
Accoutrements Emergency Underpants
This product is self-explanatory and one of our favorite gag gifts around. It’s always best to be prepares as accidents can happen at any age. The emergency underpants are packaged in a small container so no one will know that you are carrying them. They’re a unisex pair of underwear that fit most adults. We’ll hope the bachelor doesn’t have to use them, but if he does, you’ll have him covered with this awesome gift. Check out some of these other hilarious novelty gifts for guys here and purchase a few favorites for the bachelor.
Wheel of Shots Drinking Game
Bachelor parties typically involve a good amount of debauchery. Get the party started with a game that’s destined to lead to trouble (but not too much). The game will get everyone at the party to participate. The rules are easy. Just pour a shot into the shot glass (which is provided), spin the wheel and do as it says. You can make up your own rules if you want to get creative. Buy two games for a bigger crowd so everyone has the chance to participate. Don’t miss our post on the best bachelor party games for some other crowd pleasing game options.
