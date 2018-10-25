10 Best Bachelor Party Gifts: Your Ultimate List (2018)

While you’re not expected to bring a gift to a bachelor party, coming prepared with a token gift is the thoughtful thing to do. If you choose right, your gift can add to the festivities, as most bachelor gifts tend to be gag gifts, novelty items, or something that can be used during the weekend.

You’re there to celebrate the soon to be groom, and there’s no better way to do it than by poking a little bit of fun at him. Bachelor party games are a great way to make sure everyone can partake and are an inexpensive option. Another great bachelor gift is novelty attire – bachelor shirts, bachelor hats, or even some novelty sunglasses are a great gift for the group (i.e. favors) or the groom. If you prefer something that’s a bit more serious in nature, consider gifting some personalized drinking glasses, a flask, or a personalized cigar case.

Shop below for a list that includes some of the above ideas and more for the best gifts for bachelors.