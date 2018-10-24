10 Best Bachelorette Party Favors: The Ultimate List (2018)

There’s really nothing more fun than getting a group of your best friends together and celebrating your upcoming nuptials with a little bit of debauchery. Let’s face it, once you’re married, things tend to change and it’s important to solidify and celebrate your friendships at this time in your life.
Bachelorette parties are getting more extravagant, and rather than a simple night on the town, are often full fledged, weekend long affairs, sometimes to exciting destinations. Whether you’re planning a fancy dinner with friends or a weekend long getaway, you’ll want to thank your friends for joining with some fun party favors.
Don’t forget to purchase a glittery sign for decoration from this amazing selection and grab the perfect bachelorette bridal sash so everyone knows who the VIP is.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Women’s I Do Crew V-Neck T-Shirt
Our Review
These are a great gift for your bridesmaids and anyone who’s attending your bachelorette party. If you’re planning a casual daytime outing for your bachelorette party everyone can wear these immediately for some great photo ops. If you’re not into the matching look for bachelorette parties, these are also great for lounging around or as sleepwear. These come in several different colors and fit true to size. The poly cotton blend makes these super comfortable and reduces shrinking when washed. If you prefer a trucker hat over a t-shirt, we love these hats designed with “BRIDE” and “SQAD” on the front. Shop other bachelorette party apparel here to find the perfect piece for your group.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Bachelorette Metallic Flash Tattoos
Our Review
Gold temporary tattoos always seem to be a big hit. It might have something to do with the nostalgic feeling of blotting a tattoo on with water, the awesome gold sparkle, or knowing that the tattoo will only last a few days, but a bachelorette party is just not the same without some gold body ink proudly displayed. The best part is, you’ll reduce the chances of one of your girls having a bit too much to drink and opting for the real deal. This is the perfect tattoo pack for a group, with several different designs to choose from and over 40 tattoos total. They go on easily and stay in place without fading. If you want to keep shopping for some alternative bachelorette tattoo designs, you can do so here.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Gold Glitter Bachelorette Party Lip Balms
Our Review
Custom wedding themed lip balms are a great item to gift to your girls as part of a hangover kit or on their own. These are handmade in North Carolina with a delicious cherry flavor that soothes the lips. If you’re assembling some hangover kits for your bachelorette party attendants, some wedding themed elastic hair ties, hangover prevention packs, and some funny water bottle stickers are the perfect additions.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Bachelorette Party Hangover Kit Favor Bags
Our Review
How adorable are these bags for your hangover kit assembly? Gift one of these to each of your girls to make sure they’re prepared for the morning after. If you don’t have the time to assemble your own kit, these well thought out preassembled bags have a similar design and are already stocked and ready to gift. If you know that some of your guests are going to be flying home after a night (or weekend) of partying, grab one of these carry on cocktail kits for your favor bags for an awesome pick-me-up on the plane.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Bachelorette Microfiber Bride Sleep Mask
Our Review
For destination bachelorette parties, these are a great way to ensure that everyone still gets their beauty sleep. The price is low, especially considering that you receive one mask specifically for the bride as well as five for the bridal party. You can of course order more if you have more people attending. The sleep masks are super soft, made with high quality microfiber. If your crew is a bit more rowdy, this sleep mask reads “Buenas Noches Bitches” and is hilarious.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Destination Bachelorette Party Beach Bags
Our Review
If you need something a little bit larger than a small favor bag, these are great to pack full of goodies for all of your attendees. Especially if they’re traveling a long way for the party, it’s nice to throw together a favor bag that goes beyond the few standard token items. You’ll be surprised that these are just around $10 each given the high-quality and personalization that’s included. You have the ability to order these with a different initial on each and in over 10 various colors. Include a fun beach towel, some bachelorette party sunglasses, and some of these team bride hats to complete the gift.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Pecker Candy Necklace
Our Review
It’s not a bachelorette party without a phallic favor. Even the classiest of brides need to include something along these lines for a little giggle among her girls. This necklace is both funny and nostalgic, nodding to the common childhood candy but with a bachelorette party twist. Each necklace comes individually packaged so you can easily add it to an existing favor bag or combine it with other goodies. If you’re not comfortable with everyone wearing a silly necklace but want to include something for a laugh, this pecker shaped confetti can be included in everyone’s favor bag.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
That’s What She Said & I Said Yes Custom Bachelorette Koozies
Our Review
A cute koozie for your celebratory drinks is a great favor idea that can be used right away. If you’re looking for a specific color, these can be ordered in over 20 different colors. Each koozie is hand pressed so the black writing won’t fade over time. The block font makes these modern and trendy. If this design isn’t your style, check out these “Bride Tribe” koozies instead or shop some alternative bachelorette koozie designs here.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Smuggle Your Booze Hand Cream & Hand Sanitizer Flasks
Our Review
These aren’t just funny favors but they’re practical, too. If you’re celebrating somewhere where drinks might be pricy, your gals can BYO in the most stealthy way possible with these clever flasks. Smuggle Your Booze has a few genius designs such as sunscreen lotion flasks and tampoon flasks so you can choose your favorite gag gift for your friends and include them in their favor bags.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Personalized Gold Name Shot Glasses
Our Review
Personalized gifts make awesome favors and bachelorette party attendees will know that you went the extra mile to purchase something that they can use forever. These festive shot glasses are about four inches tall and hold two ounces of liquid. The gold lettering is complete with each person’s name in vinyl cursive. If your group isn’t into shots (hello anyone over 25) a personalized gold lettered tumbler is a great alternative so they can sip their beverage of choice.
If you’re in need of some gifts for your bridesmaids, either as part of a gift to ask them to participate or as a thank you on the night before your wedding, check out our guide with 50 great gifts for bridesmaids here. Don’t forget to pass along this list of 100 groomsmen gifts to your fiance!
Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.