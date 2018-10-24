10 Best Father of the Bride Gifts: Your Ultimate List (2018)

The father of the bride is such an important member of any wedding. There’s something so special about the bond between father and daughter, and giving away his little girl can be an emotional time for any dad. He also deserves a big thank you if he’s contributed to the wedding financially. Getting a gift for the father of the bride (even if it’s something small) should be a priority for every couple.
We’ve put together a list below of our favorite father of the bride gifts:
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Father of the Bride Whiskey Glass & Coaster Gift Set
Our Review
This gift set is an easy choice for a father of the bride, featuring a clear whiskey glass and coaster set. The gift comes packaged in a beautiful light brown gift box with the wording ‘Thank you for helping to make our day so perfect’, so you don’t have to add much to make it presentable. If you’re shopping for both dads, you can purchase the same set for the father of the groom here.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Father of the Bride Handkerchief
Our Review
Handkerchiefs are a popular option when it comes to wedding gifts for the parents of the bride and groom, but with so many options, you want to make sure you’re choosing correctly. This is one of our favorites due to the sentimental wording and gift ready packaging. It’s also made with soft cotton, that can withstand a few trips through the wash. This hankie measures 11.8″ square.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Father of the Bride Funny Coffee Mug
Our Review
How hysterical is this mug? More often than not, the father of the bride carries the burden of paying for the wedding, which is why this gift will give him a good laugh. If he wants to show off his gift at the reception, we love the idea of gifting him a beer mug or a rocks glass with the same humorous wording. All these options are affordable, priced under $15.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Copper Father of the Bride Tie Clip
Our Review
Gift the father of the bride something he can wear on the wedding day. These tie clips have a unique style to them and are great for a trendy dad (or a dad who’s trying to be trendy). The set of two copper tie clips are hand stamped, with one reading “Father of the Bride”, the other “Father of the Groom” so you can gift one to each dad. If these aren’t his style, check out some alternative highly-rated father of the bride tie clip options here.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Fossil Grant Men’s Watch
Our Review
Watches are an awesome gift for dads of the bride (and groom) especially because of the broad range of prices when it comes to men’s watches. You can purchase an awesome watch for under $50, or over $200, depending on your price point. This affordable option is priced somewhere in the middle, and we love the clean, sophisticated, and masculine design, great for dressing up or every day wear. The silver-tone watch features a textured black dial with Roman numerals and sword hands with white tips. The leather band is made with high-quality calfskin and comes in both black and brown.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Engraved Father of the Bride Cufflinks
Our Review
Surprise your dad with something special and personalized like these beautiful father of the bride cuff links. The cufflinks feature two different designs, with one reading “Father of the Bride” and the other showcasing your wedding date. The cufflinks stand out wonderfully against black or navy tuxedos. If these aren’t quite his style, check out these highly rated father of the bride cufflink alternatives.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Flask Gift Set
Our Review
Go with a gift that’s sleek, simple, and masculine with a high quality flask. These are great for the father of the bride, father of the groom, and even the groomsmen, with an affordable price point. If you’re looking for a flask that showcases his VIP title, check out these Father of the Bride specific flasks.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Calvin Klein Slim Fit Tuxedo
Our Review
Not many men can say that they own a quality tuxedo. Rather than having your dad rent a tuxedo for your wedding, we love the idea of treating him to his very own tux. While it might seem like an expensive gift, this option is relatively affordable and is something that will certainly stand out against other father of the bride gifts. With tons of high quality reviews, you can feel confident about purchasing this designer tux. It’s made of 100 percent wool and is single breasted with matching flat front trousers. If this option isn’t his style, you can browse alternative top rated men’s tuxedos to find the best option for him.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
sockprints Personalized Father of the Bride Socks
Our Review
Help your dad accessorize with these extra special father of the bride socks. They’re super soft and comfortable, made with 78 percent cotton, 20 percent polyester, and 2 percent spandex, giving them a good amount of stretch. Each pair of socks is made to be personalized with your wedding date. They’re available in men’s standard sock size 10-13, which fits a shoe size 8-12.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Father of the Bride Wedding Cards
Our Review
If your wedding budget is spent and you don’t have the finances to purchase a large father of the bride gift, a thoughtful note to your dad can go a long way in expressing your gratitude. This thoughtful card is blank inside and measures 4.25″ x 5.5″ when folded. Choose a colored envelope that coordinates with your wedding scheme or that represents his favorite color for a special touch. The card is printed on thick, premium card stock
Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.