Top 30 Best Wedding Gifts for Parents

At the core, your parents are the only reason you’re getting married today. Hear us out. We’ll skip over the whole part where they created and gave birth to you, because the real work starts after that. They taught you to be a (semi) respectable member of society. They supported you in all of your endeavors (at least those that didn’t conflict with becoming a respectable member of society). They were there for you during the best times, and also during the not so good times (ages 15-20). They were the most excited to hear the good news when you told them that you landed a mate. Most importantly, they’ve lent a helping hand and probably a considerable chunk of change to help plan and pay for your wedding day, so a thank you is certainly in order.

Sometimes the problem with gifting something to your parents is that they don’t need or want much – and that’s what they’ve told you repeatedly every holiday and birthday for your entire life. Luckily, there are so many items out there that they might not even know they need and that they will truly appreciate.

Another tricky aspect about giving a thank you gift to parents at your wedding can be the relationship between parents and in laws. In a perfect world, everyone would get along, there would be no comparisons made, and everyone would feel equally as special. For some unfortunate reason, this isn’t always the case.

Our advice for handling these somewhat sensitive situations? Be careful, and gift evenly. It might sound childish, but if you spent $100 on a gift for the bride’s mother, we suggest the same for the groom’s mother. If you’re giving the groom’s mother a beautiful piece of jewelry, don’t leave the bride’s mother hanging with something that can be construed as lesser. It’s the best way to avoid hurt feelings and to make sure that everyone has a positive gifting experience.

You don’t have to spend a fortune to come up with a genuine and sentimental gift for your parents. If you’re not sure where to start, here are 20 great wedding gifts for your parents. You and your fiance can purchase a gift together, or instead, choose personal items that you will each give individually. Either way, your parents will appreciate the thought and recognition behind your wedding day gift to them. If none of the items on our list are quite right, you can check out some other suggested handmade wedding gifts for parents here.

Best Wedding Gifts for Mothers

Moms are good at a lot of things, but putting themselves first is not one of them. We’re sure that during the planning of your wedding, your own mother sacrificed a few things to make sure that you were happy (i.e. not inviting her second cousin who you met once when you were two). Here’s your opportunity to show her that you noticed all of those small sacrifices along the way, not just during your wedding, but during your entire upbringing. We’ve rounded up several suitable items for a mother of the bride or mother of the groom.

1. Custom Handwriting Personalized Necklace

Sometimes personalized gifts are successful at being thoughtful and unique, but they aren’t subtle enough to be worn or used on a day-to-day basis. This gift is certainly special, but it is also something that your mother or mother-in- law might actually wear around her neck daily. To order this gift just send the seller a photo of your handwriting or signature and they will make it into a one of a kind gift. This necklace can be ordered in sterling silver, gold plated, rose gold plated or gold filled.

Price: $99

2. Monogrammed Cosmetic Bag

Monogrammed items can get pricey due to the customization that is required to create them. If you’re looking for that special touch of a monogram, this cosmetic bag is reasonably priced and is made from off-white cotton fabric for the top part and faux brown leather on the bottom. It’s on the larger side when compared to other cosmetic bags, so your mother or mother-in-law can fit all of her day-to-day makeup or travel sized toiletries in it without a problem. This designer has a number of beautiful handbag bags and purses if you’d like to combine this toiletry bag with another matching piece.

Price: $20

3. Chloe New By Chloe For Women Eau De Parfum Spray

Perfume is a great gift for a mother of the bride or mother of the groom, especially one with a clean scent and a beautifully designed bottle. While you can buy this at Sephora, Ulta or even most department stores, you’ll find it priced much lower here. If you’re looking to vary the gift between both moms, check out this alternative scent by Chloe called Roses. This feminine scent has notes of bergamot, tea, osmanthus, damascena rose, magnolia, white musk, and amber.

Price: $53.73

4. Willow Tree Mother and Daughter Memory Box

This is a lovely, thoughtful, and sentimental gift for a bride to present to her mother on her wedding day. The box features a mother and daughter embracing on the lid. It’s crafted with high-quality wood materials and each box is hand-painted with a hinged lid. The artist, Susan Lordi, hand carves the original of each figurine from her art studio in Kansas City, Missouri. When opened, the lid reveals the text “protect and cherish; give wings to fly”. Each box also arrives in a gift box with an enclosure card, making gift giving a breeze. Browse some other great sentimental gifts from the same designer.

Price: $20.22 (14 percent off MSRP)

5. Lolita Mother of The Bride Wine Glass

This hand painted glass will make any mother of the bride feel loved. She can show off her special title to everyone while enjoying her beverage of choice. The glass comes packaged in a signature gift box, and each glass has a unique drink recipe on the bottom of the stem. We also love this set of matching glasses for the mother of the bride as well as the mother of the groom, so no one feels left out of the festivities.

Price: $25.99

6. Rhinestone Mother of the Bride Satin Robe

If your mother will be getting ready with you on the morning of the wedding, we think this robe makes a great gift for a few reasons. With photographers snapping pictures at every moment, this robe is a step up from her standard Saturday morning pajamas and will photograph nicely. It comes in a variety of colors, so you can match your mother’s robe to the wedding scheme. There’s also a matching embellished version for the mother of the groom. Don’t forget to snag a bridal robe for yourself.

Price: $44.95

7. Man of My Dreams Coffee Mug

This coffee mug is an excellent choice for the mother of the groom. It will be sure to warm her heart and make her smile whenever she is enjoying her morning cup of coffee or tea. The mug is both microwave and dishwasher safe, so it’s easy to care for. If you like the messaging on this mug, but prefer to go a different route, this simple bar necklace is a great option and is packaged ready to gift.

Price: $16.99

8. Mother’s Garden Stone

If your mother or mother-in-law likes to spend time gardening, this is a lovely and sentimental gift to give on the day of your wedding. The details and colors are beautiful and the meaningful text makes it that much more special. Your mothers will have the option of either hanging the stone on a shed wall or garden gate, or choose to lay the stone flat in a place in their garden. If you want to gift each mother something slightly different, check out some alternative garden stones for moms here.

Price: $30.99

9. Earth & Sea Spa Essentials Bath Set

Moms are busy women and they don’t always take the necessary time to pamper themselves. For any mother who enjoys some time at the spa, you can give her the gift of bringing the spa to her. This set includes a soy wax candle in a clear glass holder, a luxurious cotton bath cloth, an exfoliating sponge, a palm-sized pumice stone, a handheld anti-cellulite wooden massager brush, a glass bottle with natural bath salts, and a glazed ceramic dish with handmade bath soap. Treat her feet to a pair of Turkish terry spa slippers like these, for the full spa experience.

Price: $34.95

10. Mother Square Keepsake Box

This lovely jewelry box would be a perfect gift for any mother and something that she will enjoy always. It’s made of earthenware clay and reads “All That I Am I Owe To My Mother.” The inside of the box reads “Thank you for your unending love, laughter and support on this day and all the days of my life”. It also comes with a complimentary gift box to present the box in. If you’re creative and would like to change the text, this seller does accept custom orders. If you have an idea, simply send them a message letting them know what you’re looking for. We love the idea of filling up this jewelry box with something that your mom can wear on the wedding day. This pair of gorgeous earrings is a great choice for a fancy evening.

Price: $35.99

Best Wedding Gifts for Fathers

Dads play a big role in the wedding day and it’s important that their hard work doesn’t go without recognition. They have a big walk down the aisle (no tripping or stepping on the wedding gown), they have an important toast to make, which should be both satirical and serious (be funny… but not too embarrassing… but also sentimental… and don’t talk for longer than five minutes). Then they have to deliver the father-daugher dance (again no tripping or stepping on the wedding gown). It’s a lot of work. Here are a handful of great gifts to give to fathers on your wedding day.

1. Engraved Wood Handle Steel Hammer

Is your dad your go-to guy when you need help with some handy work? Chances are, he’s also there for a good motivational pep talk, financial advice, or for a good (long) story. We love this gift since it’s just as functional as it is sentimental. This quality hammer is made with a polished steel head and a shock-absorbing hardwood handle that’s easy to grip and comfortable to hold. This hammer is consistent with ones available in any hardware store and can tackle all of the heavy duty jobs on your dad’s list. If you’re looking for another option, the messaging on this hammer reads “I Will Always Be Your Little Girl.” Either one is a wonderful gift to hand to your dad on your wedding day.

Price: $39.99

2. Cooko Wine Opener Kit

Real wine lovers can never have enough tools to open, serve, and store their wine. If your dad or father-in-law is a wine connoisseur, there’s no question that he will appreciate this little wine lovers toolbox that has it all – an aerating wine pourer, a corkscrews wine bottle opener, wine bottle stoppers, and a wine aerator. It all comes neatly assembled in a gorgeous wood box that he can leave on his bar to display between uses. This set is good quality so we suggest snagging it while it’s still on major sale (over 75 percent off).

Price: $47.99

3. Father-Daughter Dance Custom Canvas Print

How great would it be to gift your dad a personal piece of artwork that’s actually aesthetically pleasing and that he could hang in either his office or on a wall in his home? Take the memorable moment of your father-daughter dance and turn it into a piece of artwork that he can treasure forever. Every time he looks at it, he will think of the special minutes you spent together on the dance floor. This is a museum quality canvas print, created on cotton canvas. All canvases are produced by hand from start to finish. Just select the size and send a high-resolution picture of either the sheet music or lyrics from your song.

Price: $49.95

4. Lillian Rose Hankie

It always surprises us (although we’ve seen it so many times it probably shouldn’t anymore) when the fathers are the most emotional guests at the wedding. For example, you might need to stop him during your first dance and say “enough crying already, dad” – not that we speak from experience. When those emotional moments inevitably strike, this beautiful handkerchief will come in handy. There’s a version that reads “To My New Dad” for your father-in-law and a more generic version that just reads “Happy Tears”.

Price: $9.90 (10 percent off MSRP)

5. Personalized Tie Patch

You may be getting married, but there will always be a special place in your heart for your father. This personalized 2×2 inch patch can be sewn into his suit, vest, or on the back of his tie. It’s available in over 30 colors and will fit the back of most standard sized ties. If your dad needs help picking out a tie for the big day, we recommend getting him one ahead of time and having your local tailor sew on this label as a surprise. For a classic look, we like this black Calvin Klein silk tie.

Price: $24.57

6. Personalized Collar Stays

To keep your dad looking his best for your walk down the aisle, grab him a pair of personalized collar stays. Collar stays are small flat pieces of plastic or metal, which are inserted in special pockets underneath dress shirt collars. They keep the shirt collar in place by adding weight and crispness. This particular set can be customized with any 20 characters, including spacing and punctuation. You can stick with the date of your wedding and “Father of the Bride”, as shown above, or you can write his name or initials on each stay. Here’s another classically designed collar stay style with smaller font and a custom monogram.

Price: $35

7. Father of the Bride Cufflinks

It’s important that the VIPs in the wedding are set apart. Cufflinks are a sweet but subtle way to show your father and father-in-law just how special they are to you. There are identical options for the father of the groom, and even a pair for the groom himself, which read “I” and “Do”. You can browse all of the available options under this listing. If you’re not a fan of this design, you can check out additional dad specific cufflinks.

Price: $14.99

8. Father of the Bride Picture Frame

Grab one of the beautiful snapshots of your walk down the aisle and put it in this wood frame for a great wedding gift for your father. The natural wood is engraved, not printed, for a more luxurious finish. The frame can be ordered either vertically or horizontally, depending on which picture you select. There’s a similar version for the mother of the groom, the mother of the bride, the father of the groom, or a frame that can be gifted to both parents.

Price: $22.95

9. E.E. Cummings Leather Wrap Bracelet

This custom leather bracelet is etched with lines from a beautiful poem by E.E. Cummings and reads: “i carry your heart with me (i carry it in / my heart i am never without it (anywhere / i go you go, my dear; and whatever is done / by only me is your doing, my darling)”. The bracelets have a more masculine design and can be ordered in a number of colored leather bands. It will certainly tug at the heartstrings of any dad out there, especially on the day he hands off his child to be wed. If you recognize and love this poem but don’t know if your dad will sport a bracelet, this typography print of the same poem is a sentimental gift he can hang on his walls instead.

Price: $29

10. Set of Custom Father of the Bride Golf Balls

Many grooms organize a round of golf for the groomsmen and the father of the bride / father of the groom the day before the wedding. It’s a great way for everyone to bond before uniting as a family and a great activity for the guys to participate in while the girls are off finishing final beauty prep the day before the wedding. If this is something you’re considering, golf balls for the dads as well as the groomsmen are a great token gift. The three balls are customizeable with the date of your wedding so they will always be reminded of your special day when they play a round of golf in the future. Given the lower price point, consider pairing this gift with something else on this list for the dads and checking out this list for other groomsmen gift ideas.

Price: $19.99

Best Wedding Gifts for Both Parents

It can be tricky and cost prohibitive to purchase four separate gifts, each pertaining to a different parent. If you’re running low on funds or if none of the gifts previously mentioned in this post speak to you, we have a whole roundup of gifts that you can give to both parents. These items speak to the importance of family and love and are gifts your parents will cherish forever.

1. Personalized Family Tree Print

If you parents have a spot on their wall that could use a piece of artwork, this personalized tree print is a great gift. Before printing, a proof of this customizable art print will be sent to you for approval so you can make sure everything is to your liking. Good Night Owl designs has a number of different text and color choices, so you can choose which best represents your relationship and your parents’ aesthetic. You can swap out the standard text for a special quote of your choosing if you’d like as well.

Price: $20

2. Love is Patient & Kind Throw Blanket

Your parents will think of you and your wedding day whenever they wrap themselves in this beautiful throw. It’s designed and handmade with light weight and unbleached fabric. You can choose whether you’d like gray or tan stripes along the bottom of this throw, or choose to leave the stripes off all together. We especially like this gift choice if you’re planning on reading from the Corinthians during your wedding ceremony, as these are words that will eternally speak to your family.

Price: $30

3. Personalized Engraved Wood Serving Tray

Any item personalized with a family name makes a great wedding gift, including this rustic serving tray. It’s perfect to display on the kitchen table, as a living room accessory, an addition to the guest bedroom, or to serve a tray of snacks and drinks.

Price: $50.99

4. Mother & Father of the Bride & Groom Glasses

If the bride and groom are going to be drinking from special glassware on the night of their wedding, we don’t see why the parents should be left out of the fun. Each glass is hand-engraved with elegant font that reads “Mother of the Bride”, “Mother of the Groom”, “Father of the Bride” and “Father of the Groom”. The foot, base or back of each glass is engraved with the date of your wedding. You can choose from curvy pilsners, classic pints, round whisky glasses, or wine glasses this way each recipient has a glass to match their drink of choice. Grab the matching bride and groom set so that everything coordinates perfectly.

Price: $54.95

5. Two Person Wicker Picnic Basket

As we mentioned above, weddings can be bittersweet for parents. Part of this bittersweet feeling can also continue once the wedding is over, especially if they’re left with an empty nest. To help them focus on the sweet, we love the idea of giving parents something that they can do together. It’s a great way for them to focus on this new chapter of their lives, sans children. If your parents like spending time outdoors, gift them a gorgeous picnic basket. They can spend some time under the sun or in some shade, just the two of them. You can also help to get their first picnic started with some snacks – a highly rated meat and cheese sampler is a great option.

Price: $54.99 (39 percent off MSRP)

6. Lenox Wedding Figurines

Lenox is the creator of some of the most sentimental and timeless gifts. Lenox pieces are collector items for many people. If that’s the case for your parents, this makes an even better gift. Like all Lenox pieces, this one is made with care from fine china. You can choose to purchase only the mother and daughter piece or only the father and daughter piece. For avid collectors, gift both together. There are also various options of hair color so if you have blonde hair, there’s a more accurate option here.

Price: $168.75 for both

7. Custom Map Art Print

Is there a city that’s near and dear to your parents’ heart? Have you moved from your hometown but want to show your parents that home is where the heart is? This sentimental print makes a wonderful gift and can be customized to represent any state or country with a number of different digital textures including burlap, sand, wood or stone. Another option is to gift this dual state map, available in 16 different water colors. The two states are connected with a fine dotted line. We love the symbolic messaging that with family, distance doesn’t matter.

Price: $12

8. Waterford Cassidy Vase

A beautiful crystal vase is a wonderful wedding gift for parents and when it comes to crystal vases, Waterford is where it’s at. This particular vase has an intricately detailed cutting pattern and a contemporary shape. At 10 inches tall, it’s perfect for any large bouquet. If you’re interested in gifting another Waterford item, this crystal timepiece and this crystal frame are two of our favorites.

Price: $134.78

9. Custom Music Box With Any Song Choice

A musical box is a great option for any parent of the bride or groom and this one is completely customizable, making it extra special. Each song plays for one to two minutes, once it’s wound up to play. The wooden music box is made to order with your choice of color and song. You can also choose to add a short personalization to the bottom of the box (max 15 characters) such as your wedding date. Keep in mind that custom orders take four to five business days depending on the song of your choice. If you don’t love the design text on the top of this music box, there are plenty of other options to choose from, all customizeable as well.

Price: $69

10. Personalized Wood Coordinates Sign

With yet another opportunity to allude to home, your parents will love this coordinates sign created from 100 percent salvaged wood. You can use the longitude and latitude of your parents’ home, a favorite vacation spot that you grew up visiting, or something else meaningful. It’s a great conversation piece that your parents can display in their foyer, above their fireplace, or even on their front patio or garden.

Price: $44

