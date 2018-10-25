20 Best Personalized Wedding Gifts (2018)

Giving cash for a wedding is fine. It’s easy and convenient but it’s certainly not the most personal or thoughtful option, and it shows. Going above and beyond with an actual gift on someone’s wedding day is an act that won’t go unnoticed. It doesn’t have to be out of the box, expensive, or big – it just needs to show some thought.

If you’re stumped on what to gift someone, personalized gifts are an easy way to show that you put some effort into choosing what to give. The joining of last names is one of the most symbolic parts of a wedding and something that couples get very excited about. Showcase this fun part of the wedding with a gift that features their last name, and perhaps their wedding date too.

Below you’ll find 20 awesome gifts, all personalized to be given to a couple on their wedding day.