20 Best Personalized Wedding Gifts (2018)

Giving cash for a wedding is fine. It’s easy and convenient but it’s certainly not the most personal or thoughtful option, and it shows. Going above and beyond with an actual gift on someone’s wedding day is an act that won’t go unnoticed. It doesn’t have to be out of the box, expensive, or big – it just needs to show some thought.
If you’re stumped on what to gift someone, personalized gifts are an easy way to show that you put some effort into choosing what to give. The joining of last names is one of the most symbolic parts of a wedding and something that couples get very excited about. Showcase this fun part of the wedding with a gift that features their last name, and perhaps their wedding date too.
Below you’ll find 20 awesome gifts, all personalized to be given to a couple on their wedding day.
Personalized Mason Jar Cutting Board
If you are looking for the perfect personalized gift, this cutting board is quality made and has a quick delivery time. You can enhance the gift with some cheese and wine and a set of cheese knives or gift it on its own. The wood cutting board is custom engraved with the couple’s first names, last lame, and their wedding date. You can choose between two sizes – 16 x 11 or 12 x 9 inches. You can also choose between four various wood finishes including cherry, maple, bamboo, and sapele. If this design isn’t quite your style, purchase one of these alternative personalized cutting boards for a couple who loves to cook.
Personalized Wedding Champagne Flutes
You might be skeptical about the quality of these glasses given the low price point, but check out the pages of five star reviews from past purchasers and you’ll be reassured that they’re nothing short of amazing. The two glasses are completely personalized with the last name of the bride and groom and their wedding date. The glass is high quality, laser engraved, and sturdy so breakage and wear over time is not a concern. They’re also packaged and shipped with care and can be washed in the dishwasher for easy maintenance.
Personalized Wedding Wine Box – Love Reserve
This creative gift is sure to wow and is the perfect choice for wine lovers. The wood box is handcrafted with high quality plywood and can fit bottles measuring 13 x 3.75 inches. It’s then engraved with the couple’s name and the year of their wedding for something that they can display in their home for years to come. The wine is not included but you can purchase a bottle of your liking to include. For an even more generous gift, this personalized wine box includes space for three distinct bottles. Made specifically for a wedding, this option has room for three bottles as well, all marked with a specific purpose – one for a quiet night together, one for a night of celebration, and one to share on their anniversary.
Personalized Latitude Longitude Coordinates Sign
The reclaimed wood used to create this gift adds to the special and unique nature of the sign. All the reclaimed wood is inspected, cleaned, and sanded before the customization process begins for a professional and high quality finished product. Not only can it be personalized with the location of your choosing, but you can also customize a personal message on the back of the sign (such as the couple’s names and their wedding date) for a special touch. Love Built Shop is home to many well-decorated signs, but if you’ve got something in mind that you don’t see, they also accept custom orders. Simply message them to learn more.
Personalized Framed Heart Map
A couple’s first home together will always hold a special place in their heart. Commemorate that place with a pretty custom map like this one, personalized with their names and their wedding date. The digital print is customized to any location worldwide and comes already framed in a 13”h x13″w x 1.5″d solid wood shadow box frame (in either white or black) with the print measuring 12”x12”. Alternatively, if the couple is getting married somewhere unique, we also love the idea of tailoring this print to their wedding location. Check out the handmade section on Amazon for some other cool map inspired wedding gifts.
Personalized Happily Ever After Lumbar Throw Pillow
Along with marriage often comes decorating a new home together. While the couple may have registered for the standard home items like kitchenware and linens, personalized items typically aren’t included in wedding registries and make for an awesome wedding gift. This throw pillow can be used either on a bed or couch for a personal touch in any couple’s home. We love the mix of fonts and simplistic design, for a look that matches either a more traditional or contemporary style. The font can be printed in several colors if navy isn’t your first choice. The customize now button on the top right corner allows you to see a proof with your color selection and customized text before ordering, which is a comforting feature to make sure you order arrives just right. You can check out other customizable pillows here to find your favorite style.
Personalized Mr. & Mrs. Coffee Mugs
While plain old mugs might already be on a couple’s wedding registry, there’s nothing wrong with throwing a few fun mugs into the mix that they can use to enjoy their morning cup of coffee or tea. The mugs are made of high quality porcelain, making them completely wedding gift appropriate. They’re also dishwasher and microwave safe for easy and convenient care. Since this gift is super affordable, consider purchasing them in conjunction with another unique coffee focused gift like this Nespresso machine or a nice mahogany tea box.
Custom Engraved Wedding Coaster Gift Set
Slate kitchen gifts are extremely popular given their clean and sleek appearance and ability to withstand the test of time. Complete with personalization, these slate coasters make an great wedding gift. This set includes four 4 x 4 inch slate stone coasters, all engraved with the same custom text. Slate is super absorbent, so even drinks with a considerable amount condensation won’t drip past the slate base. The coasters feature rough edges for a more natural look. The set comes already packaged for easy wrapping and gifting. Check out some other slate coaster designs as well as alternative slate wedding gifts here.
Personalized Rose Gold Mr. & Mrs. Stemless Champagne Flutes
For a couple who likes a little sparkle, these contemporary rose gold stemless flutes are great to adorn any home bar or bar cart are completely customized with the couple’s last name. The set includes two flutes that each hold 8.5 oz. and are customized with rose gold foil. Keep in mind the flutes should be hand washed only. To add to this gift, this shop also sells matching white and gold dish towels that can be personalized as well. We love the idea of combining both items into one amazing wedding gift that’s sure to impress.
Handcrafted Burlap Monogram Pillow Cover
This pillow is available in nine different sizes and customizable with every single color burlap and thread you can think of. The price reflected below is for a 24×24 inch pillow, a relatively common size for both a couch, a bed, or even an oversized chair for a perfect accent. You can choose the color accordingly to match the couple’s existing color scheme. If you’re not sure what colors would work, you can go for something neutral and simple like the tan burlap and white thread combination pictured above.
Custom Travel Push Pin World Map
If you’re shopping for a couple that loves to travel, this is one of the most unique wedding gifts and is something they will cherish for a lifetime. Not only will it hold sentimental value, but they’ll have fun making it their own, pinning all their travel destinations on the map as they check them off their list. The order also includes a kit of pushpins, flags, and string to pin each destination. This same shop also includes custom pushpin maps, meant to be hung on a wall and a bit less expensive if you prefer that format.
Personalized Soy Candle Wedding Gift
Candles are a fun and inexpensive way to spruce up your home decor and add some coziness. If you’re shopping for a couple who likes to spend time relaxing at home, or if you’re on a bit of a budget, this personalized and inexpensive candle is a great option that they’ll certainly use. The candle can be customized not only with the couples name, but also with a map of the state they’re getting married in, and their wedding date. If you’re feeling like this gift isn’t enough on its own, pair it with some cozy Mr. and Mrs. robes.
Personalized Wooden Monogram Initial Clock
At just about $100, this clock makes an amazing wedding gift and is right in the sweet spot when it comes to the appropriate wedding gift amount. Available in several different designs and wood finishes, this clock is customized with a laser engraving of any monogram or family name as well as the brides name, grooms name, and the wedding date. It measures 12 x 12 inches and includes a built-in easel for tabletop display or can be displayed on the wall with a tooth hanger on the back.
Personalized Wedding Wood Family
Personalized decorative pieces with the couple’s last name are easy choices when it comes to a wedding gift. There’s such a high level of excitement around the prospective of finally sharing a last name that couples love anything displaying it. This reclaimed wood family plaque can go just about anywhere from an entryway or a patio to a kitchen, hallway, or living room. The price below reflects the cost for a 12 inch sign, but it’s also available in 15″, 18″, and 24″ diameters, all made of high quality .75″ thick birch wood. If this design isn’t for you, check out some alternative personalized last name signs here.
Engraved Slate Cheese Board Tray With Handles
Everyone loves cheese. It’s a fact. For serving purposes, entertainment, and general cheese enjoyment – a cheese plate is an awesome wedding gift. If you’re thinking about gifting the slate coasters above, this is a lovely gift to pair with it for a cohesive wedding gift that’s budget appropriate. It measures 13.5″ x 10″ and features thick with twine handles with a free engraving. Another great add on would be a cheese book (which is basically like a cookbook but instead of instructing you on how to cook, tells you how to best eat a lot of cheese. Sounds good, right?).
Personalized Leather Passport Cover
If you’re getting a gift for a wedding it’s likely that a honeymoon for the couple is soon to follow. These are some of the most gorgeous passport cases we’ve ever seen, and anyone would be proud to tote one of these around on their upcoming trip. The passport cases are of course personalized with the couple’s initials, but you can also choose 20 various high quality genuine leather colors for both the main case and the initial tag. If the world map imprint isn’t your style, check out all the other passport designs from this company here. We love the idea of gifting a different design for each individual to make these even more personal and to tell them apart.
Personalized Milestone Wine Label Set
If you know the couple that you’re shopping for well, then you probably know their taste in wine. Grab several moderately priced bottles in conjunction with these personalized labels for a fun gift that will keep them celebrating for life’s big milestones. The labels include the big moments like their first baby and first anniversary in addition to the not so momentous moments like their first fight (where wine is absolutely necessary). If these labels aren’t quite your style, browse some other designs available for an inexpensive cost and quick online delivery.
Personalized Whiskey Decanter With Wood Gift Box
Whiskey and bourbon aren’t just for old men anymore. Growing in popularity, especially in many trendy cocktails, more people are keeping a bottle of bourbon in the home. If you’re shopping for a foodie or someone who likes to keep an attractive and well stocked bar, a personalized decanter is a great gift. The art deco inspired decanter nods to a more vintage style and features a sealing top to restrict evaporation and air. The decanter measures 9 inches high by 3.5 inches in diameter (holding 28 oz. of liquid) and is packaged in a gorgeous natural wood box. Both the decanter and the box are finished with free engraving in the monogram of your choice.
Custom Stained Personalized Monogram Cornhole Boards Set With Bags
This gift would definitely win you the best wedding gift award if there was such a thing. It’s one of the more pricey items on this list, but still falls reasonably within the appropriate wedding gift budget. All the boards are completely customized and made to order. The full size board measures 2′ x 4′ x 4″ while the smaller tailgate size measure 2′ x 3′ x 2″ for easier transport. The boards are made entirely of cabinet grade oak and birch plywood and feature a single folding leg. This set also comes with the bags needed to play, which are 6 inches square and available in several different colors. The monogram design here is just one of the many designs available. Some of the options even include full last names instead of initials or monograms. You can check out the other options here to choose your favorite.
Personalized Rustic Wood Plank Look Family Key Hanger
It’s a shame more people don’t own one of these nifty key holders as they do help avoid a lot of early morning stress. Help your newly married couple out by purchasing one for them, personalized with their last name designed with beautiful reclaimed wood so it’s more of a decor piece than an organizational aid. The key holder measures 5″ x 11″ with four hooks already on the back for easy hanging.
