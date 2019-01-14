21 Best Bridal Shower Favor Ideas: The Ultimate List (2019)

21 Best Bridal Shower Favor Ideas: The Ultimate List (2019)

  • Updated

While bridal shower favors are not a requirement, they can help set the tone and reinforce the theme of the bridal shower. Delight your bridal shower guests with a delicious treat or a special personal item that they will be sure to use at home. While personalized favors leave a lasting impression, bridal shower guest lists can tend to fluctuate, making that option a bit more stressful. Instead, you can choose to hone in on one item that every guest will enjoy, making sure to purchase a few extras in case you have last minute RSVPs. If you’re planning on playing some bridal shower games, you may also want to purchase a few various prizes to gift to each winner.

If you’re hosting a bridal shower for someone special, here are 20 bridal shower favor ideas that no guest will want to leave behind. With a range of prices, styles, and themes, there’s something for everyone. If you want to keep browsing, you can check out some other suggested favor ideas here.

Sort
Recommended Low to high High to low
Price: $ – $
21 Listed Items

See Also:

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.

  • Published
Read More
, , ,