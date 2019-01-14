21 Best Bridal Shower Favor Ideas: The Ultimate List (2019)

While bridal shower favors are not a requirement, they can help set the tone and reinforce the theme of the bridal shower. Delight your bridal shower guests with a delicious treat or a special personal item that they will be sure to use at home. While personalized favors leave a lasting impression, bridal shower guest lists can tend to fluctuate, making that option a bit more stressful. Instead, you can choose to hone in on one item that every guest will enjoy, making sure to purchase a few extras in case you have last minute RSVPs. If you’re planning on playing some bridal shower games, you may also want to purchase a few various prizes to gift to each winner.

If you’re hosting a bridal shower for someone special, here are 20 bridal shower favor ideas that no guest will want to leave behind. With a range of prices, styles, and themes, there’s something for everyone. If you want to keep browsing, you can check out some other suggested favor ideas here.