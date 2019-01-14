21 Best Bridal Shower Favor Ideas: The Ultimate List (2019)

While bridal shower favors are not a requirement, they can help set the tone and reinforce the theme of the bridal shower. Delight your bridal shower guests with a delicious treat or a special personal item that they will be sure to use at home. While personalized favors leave a lasting impression, bridal shower guest lists can tend to fluctuate, making that option a bit more stressful. Instead, you can choose to hone in on one item that every guest will enjoy, making sure to purchase a few extras in case you have last minute RSVPs. If you’re planning on playing some bridal shower games, you may also want to purchase a few various prizes to gift to each winner.
If you’re hosting a bridal shower for someone special, here are 20 bridal shower favor ideas that no guest will want to leave behind. With a range of prices, styles, and themes, there’s something for everyone. If you want to keep browsing, you can check out some other suggested favor ideas here.
Stainless Steel Manicure Pedicure Set
Manicures and pedicures are a guaranteed way to feel fresh and put together. While heading to the nail salon is a treat, it can get costly and time consuming. Every woman should have a tool set at home for DIY manis and pedis, as well as touch ups in between trips to the salon. This one has everything your guests will need, all stored neatly in a beautiful floral case. If you also want to treat each guest to a new bottle of pretty polish, opt for one with a catchy name. We like this ella + mila brand soft pink, called “Lust In Love”.
Mason Jar Ceramic Measuring Spoons Set
If you’re hosting a kitchenware themed bridal shower or are using mason jars in any part of the shower decor, these adorable measuring spoons would be a perfect favor for your guests. The shiny ceramic finish and textured cloth bow holding these together makes them a bit more special than your standard stainless steel measuring spoons. If you’d like to bundle this shower favor with some other kitchen themed items, this mini baby blue whisk is a perfect match. Use these matching gift tags on your packaging and label each gift “Something Blue For You”.
Gold Foil Wine Glass
Mix and match these three gold foil wine glasses for an amazing shower favor for your guests. This is sure to become their favorite wine glass between the gold foil and the sassy sayings. Easy Tiger makes a bunch of great gold foil glassware options, so if wine isn’t your thing, you can check out this great tea cup with various text options or this fun rocks glass. If your guests are beer drinkers or you’re hosting your shower at a brewery (so fun), this is the glass for you.
Mini Homemade Soap Bars
What’s more catchy than a shower gift that guests can use in the shower? We never knew that soap could be so adorable until we saw the packaging on these mini natural soap bars. Each tag can be customized with your bride’s name so it reads “From ______’s Shower, To Yours!” You can also customize the color of the packaging and choose your preferred scent of soap – a great customizable gift all around. Each soap nets out to $2.50 a pop, so you can add some other shower themed items to your favors. How about a lace loofah and a wine glass shower caddy?
Gold Glitter Bridal Shower Lip Balm
We love a shower favor that pokes a little fun at the fact that the bride’s days as a single lady are numbered. Made from soybean oil, sunflower oil, beeswax, hemp oil, avocado oil, jojoba oil, cocoa butter, shea butter, vitamin E, and aloe vera, your guests will have the most nourished lips around – plus the cherry flavor is pretty great. Each order comes with 12 chapsticks so you can easily order in bulk. The chapstick can also be ordered in this wrapping design if you prefer.
Individual Forget-Me-Not Seed Packets
This favor involves a little bit of work on your end, but for the reasonable price tag and presentation, it’s worth it. The seeds come packaged in bulk, along with the empty envelopes and a small spoon, so you’ll need to devote a small amount of time to filling and sealing each envelope. If your bride prefers another type of flower, or if another colored flower might match your theme more, these can also be ordered with poppy seeds, sunflower seeds, or milkweed seeds.
Gold Pineapple Bottle Stopper
Pineapples are having a moment right now, and it’s a trend we can get behind. We’re seeing pineapples on clothing, jewelry, accessories, and kitchenware. If you’re throwing a summer shower or are considering a shower with some tropical flare, these bottle stoppers are cute beyond compare. They’re a symbol of hospitality that your guests will surely love. If you want to play up the pineapple theme, you don’t have to look far. Check out these pineapple oven mitts, a pineapple cookie cutter, an amazing (and relatively inexpensive) pineapple cutting board, or a pineapple spoon rest.
Rose Porcelain Tea Cup & Saucer Set
Tea parties are a popular bridal shower theme, especially since the majority of bridal showers are thrown during the daytime hours. Choose to send guests home with either one or four of these gorgeous porcelain tea cups, each with a matching saucer and pretty rose motif. Each cup has a delicate gold trim, which is safe in the dishwasher. For a lovely presentation that will further the rose and floral theme, purchase some of this organic rose loose leaf tea, and fill one of these individual tea bags for each guest.
Diamond Ring Trinket Dish
Trinket tray is just a fancy name for a little plate to keep your tiny sized crap, but every gal needs one. A couple paper clips, earrings that aren’t quite ready to be put back into a jewelry box, a ring that needs a safe place between showers and workouts, or just some loose change, are all appropriate items for a trinket tray. If this one isn’t quite your style, browse some other relevant options here, most of which are very reasonably priced for favor giving.
Rifle Paper Company Tapestry Notebook
For floral themed showers, here’s another great favor option with a pop of color. We love the organically designed floral motifs from Rifle Paper Co. Each notebook is stitched and measures 6 inches × 8.5 inches, with 64 ruled pages. Grab one of these floral gel pens, or these floral pencils so your guests have a matching writing utensil.
Kate Spade Tumbler With Straw
One of our favorite favor ideas is a great tumbler filled with a few treats. You can of course gift the tumbler alone, but guests will be excited to open it up and find a few candies inside. This Kate Spade option comes in a variety of colors and patterns, so you can choose which best matches your shower theme. If you feel like being brave and taking a stab at a personalized favor, these initialed tumblers come in an assortment of fun colors and are quite adorable.
Macarons Signature Flavors Gift Box
Macarons are a popular favor, and for good reason. Bright colors? Check. Cute packaging? Check. Tasty treat? Check again. There are a lot of macaron options out there, but this one falls high on our list. It comes individually packaged with four signature flavor macarons, which means everyone gets a nice sampling of flavors and you don’t have to wrap or package anything. If this pricing is too much of a splurge, but you’d like to gift individual macaron favors, this company also offers a single macaron favor box, for a fraction of the cost.
Brunch Because Mimosas Tote Bag
Calling all brunch aficionados. This tote is a great favor on its own, or to hold some mimosa themed goodies. If you’re serving brunch at your bridal shower, we love the idea of draping one of these bags over each one of your guests’ chairs so they see it when they arrive. Fill it with items like a bar of handmade mimosa soap, a bottle of OPI nail polish (appropriately named “Mimosas for the Mr. and Mrs.”), or some mimosa jam.
Clinique Seven Piece Gift Set
Favors that include mini cosmetic items are sure to please any bridal shower guest. This one includes makeup remover, moisturizing lotion, repair serum, mascara, a four color eyeshadow palette, and long last matte lipstick all wrapped up nicely in a beautiful floral cosmetic bag. If you’d like to get creative, you can personalize a cosmetic bag for each guest, and fill it with your favorite essentials.
Custom Bridal Hair Ties
When’s the last time you thought to yourself, “I really have way too many hair ties?” Probably never, because although they cost pennies, they’re a rare commodity that women are always on the hunt for. This adorable hair tie packet of two can be customized with the bride’s name and the date of the bridal shower. The best thing about these ties is the elastic band, which promises not to leave any ponytail indentations while holding your hair back.
Personalized Iced Tea Favors
I scream, you scream, we all scream, for iced tea? … or something like that. Each iced tea bag can be personalized with the bride’s name and shower date. We recommend gifting these darling tea bags with an engraved spoon so guests can mix it up at home. This online shop has a number of existing options or you can customize your own engraving with something personal.
GODIVA Chocolatier Two Piece Favor
Chocolate is one of those items that goes with any bridal shower theme under the sun… unless you’re throwing a veggie themed bridal shower. (However, chocolate comes from cocoa beans, which grow from the ground, so basically a vegetable). Another favor which involves zero work, these mini boxes include two flavors of famous Godiva chocolate, all wrapped up with a pretty bow. If you prefer a box with four chocolates instead, you can opt for a larger size box here. We bet that your guests will be munching on these goodies before they even make it out of the door.
Glass Jars With Chalkboard Labels
These glass jars make a great base to a DIY favor that you can easily personalize (and adjust if/when your guest list changes at the last minute). You can write each guest’s name on one of these 8 ounce jars and leave it at their place setting so it serves both as a favor, and a place card. You can choose to throw in one of the other items on this list like the hair ties, the iced tea bags, and the lip balm, or fill the jars with the bride’s favorite candy instead.
Natural Silk Sleep Mask
If you’re looking for a practical favor that’s different from your typical bridal shower favor, this sleep mask makes a great option for your bridal shower guests. Everyone can use a little bit of help falling and staying asleep, which is exactly what this mask does. It’s made from a lightweight silk that’s breathable and protein rich, and when pulled over your eyes, results in a total blackout. You can pair each sleeping mask with a bottle of Sleep Pillow Mist, which helps relax the mind and body before bedtime.
Coffee Face & Body Scrub
This bridal shower favor falls into a few categories. If you’re hosting a shower at a coffee shop or cafe, or if you’d like to gift everyone with a unique bath and body themed favor, this is a great option. We also love the presentation of the clean branding and packaging. Next time your guests are in the shower they can scrub this all over to smooth rough spots, detoxify skin, and to promote a clear, even complexion.
Mani Thanks Tags
Grab a few mini bottles of nail polish (or regular size if you're feeling generous) and treat eat bridal shower guest to a new bottle of nail polish! This is a great, creative, and thoughtful favor that's sure to be used.