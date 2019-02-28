11 Best Bridal Emergency Kits: Your Buyer’s Guide (2019)

I feel as though wedding days can best be summarized by Murphy’s Law. Simply stated, anything that can go wrong will go wrong. A well-stocked emergency kit has saved me both time and stress many times. While you may have hired a wedding planner who will come ready with all the stain removal, wardrobe malfunctioning, and pharmaceutical related goodies, it’s best to also come prepared yourself. If you’re not hiring a wedding planner, a properly assembled wedding day survival kit is necessary for — well, your survival.

Here are 10 great kits (five for the gals and five for the gents) with everything they might need. I’ve also included links to a few other items I think every bride and groom should have on hand on their wedding day, but that aren’t typically included in wedding day kits.