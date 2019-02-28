11 Best Bridal Emergency Kits: Your Buyer’s Guide (2019)

I feel as though wedding days can best be summarized by Murphy’s Law. Simply stated, anything that can go wrong will go wrong. A well-stocked emergency kit has saved me both time and stress many times. While you may have hired a wedding planner who will come ready with all the stain removal, wardrobe malfunctioning, and pharmaceutical related goodies, it’s best to also come prepared yourself. If you’re not hiring a wedding planner, a properly assembled wedding day survival kit is necessary for — well, your survival.
Here are 10 great kits (five for the gals and five for the gents) with everything they might need. I’ve also included links to a few other items I think every bride and groom should have on hand on their wedding day, but that aren’t typically included in wedding day kits.
This is an all around great emergency kit to have by your side on your wedding day. It comes in various sizes, so while this one is for five to nine women, there’s an option for one to four women for smaller bridal parties, a single mini emergency kit, or even an extra large kit for bridal parties of 10 or more. The contents include: baby powder, bobby pins in various colors, three combs, a compact mirror, hairspray, clear lip gloss, nail files, clear nail polish, oil-absorbing blotting papers, cotton swabs, hair brush, dental floss, deodorant, hand lotion, maxi pads, mini pads, tampons, pre-pasted toothbrushes, Advil, Tylenol, Imodium, band-aids, antacids, hem tape, a lint roller, safety pins, a sewing kit, Shout stain remover pads, static guard, super glue, drinking straws, earring backs, Kleenex packs, and peppermints.
The pretty packaging on this wedding day emergency kit makes it a great option for gift giving. The necessities for the day come in a gorgeous “something blue” bag with a designer tag that reads “Bridal Emergency Kit”. This kit is a little on the smaller side, but still includes many of the essentials: sanitizing wipes, band-aids, a full travel mending kit, a compact mirror, floss, stain remover, makeup remover wipes, pain relievers, antacid, breath mints, tissues, a nail file, and bobby pins.
This kit is very fashion focused, but something all brides should have on their wedding day. I recommend purchasing this kit in addition to one of the other kits on this list. This emergency kit includes six strips of fashion tape, one deodorant removing sponge, one sewing kit, 30 lint removing sheets, instant adhesive buttons, stain wipes, one earring back, one hair band, one nail file, one blister pad, one shoe shine sponge, and one static guard. If you have a larger bridal party, stock up on some extra fashion tape as it always comes in handy. Hollywood Fashion Secrets also carries a great product called Haute Heels, which I recommend for every bride. You can browse some of their other genius products here.
This is the miniest wedding survival kit on the market and a great gift for any bride or bridesmaid. This tiny bag measures 3×2 inches and packs a punch. It includes one of each of the following items: band-aid, safety pin, earring back, deodorant towelette, nail polish remover pad, pain reliever, double sided tape, stain remover, breath freshener, clear elastic, mending kit, lip balm, dental floss, clear nail polish, nail file, tampon, and hair spray – which is seriously impressive. If you want to keep the mini theme going, I once again stress the importance of snacks. Grab some mini Larabars, and mini Pellegrino bottles for a mid morning snack emergency.
There are quite a few wedding day necessities in this adorable kit. The clear bag contains a manicure set with nail clippers, tweezers, scissors, nail file, four hair ties, 8 bobby pins, paper clothing tape, 12 oil absorbing wipes, and a mini sewing kit.
The sleek style of this bag makes it one of my favorite wedding emergency kits for grooms. You can check out all of the contents that come in this great bag. It's the perfect gift for a Best Man or Groomsmen as well.
With You in Mind has an equally great emergency kit for men, as it does for women. This kit has some of the more male focused emergency solutions included, such as cufflinks, shoehorns, shoelaces, disposable shoe shine cloths, and trouser socks, along with the other standard wedding day items. If you’re traveling for the wedding, I also recommend prepping for your shower and shave needs as hotels typically don’t offer the best options. I love this travel toiletry kit for men.
A great gift for your groomsmen, this pocket sized tin survival kit is filled with emergency essentials for your big day. Each tin comes filled with the following items: one package of Emergen-C, one package of Tylenol, one mini container of Tic-Tacs, one band-aid, one package of Pepto-Bismol, one pair of foam earplugs, one floss pick, one condom, and one dental brush. The small tin can be kept in your groomsmen’s suit pockets for easy access throughout the wedding day. You can shop the bridesmaids equivalent version here.
Another great option for destination weddings or any situation where you won’t be getting ready at home, this travel sized bag has many wedding day necessities all in TSA compliant sizes. It includes a razor, shampoo, conditioner, deodorant, lip balm, a comb, toothpaste, a toothbrush, mouthwash, dental floss, Advil, band-aids, a nail clipper with a file, baby powder, cotton swabs, and cotton balls. There’s also a women’s bag available if you’d like to get a matching one for your bride.
Even if you don’t need a wedding day emergency kit, your guests might, which is why a restroom basket is essential. If you’ve hired a wedding planner, this is something they might help you assemble or provide, but if not, this is a great pre-assembled option. If anything pops up during your wedding, your guests will feel well taken care of and can continue to enjoy the festivities without worry. This bathroom basket includes: 10 combs, hairspray, 10 nail files, Q-tips, 15 dental floss, deodorant, hand lotion, 10 pre-pasted toothbrushes, 15 Advil packets, 15 bandages, 10 Imodium packets, 20 antacid chewables, 15 Tylenol packets, a lint roller, shoehorns, shoe shine cloths, stain remover pads, static guard, super glue, tissues, and mints. You can also purchase the women’s version here.
If none of these kits are quite right, you can browse some additional options here.
