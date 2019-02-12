65 Unique Wedding Gifts: Your Ultimate List (2019)

While it’s easy to put some cash in an envelope and call it a day, cash gifts are not very unique or personal. If you’re shopping for a couple and would really like to put a little thought and effort into their wedding gift, we recommend shopping for something a bit unique that will stand out.

Here are 65 great ideas for unique wedding gifts that are sure to please.

