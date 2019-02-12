65 Unique Wedding Gifts: Your Ultimate List (2019)

While it’s easy to put some cash in an envelope and call it a day, cash gifts are not very unique or personal. If you’re shopping for a couple and would really like to put a little thought and effort into their wedding gift, we recommend shopping for something a bit unique that will stand out.
Here are 65 great ideas for unique wedding gifts that are sure to please.
Are you a bride or a groom? Start your registry here
Professional Series Stainless and Enamel Steel Pizza Oven Box
Pizza lovers (aka everyone) will love the ability to make homemade pizza on the grill, giving it that wood fire charred taste. The oven isn't just useful for pizza - you can also make bread and dessert, or roast veggies and meat.
Vitruvi Stone Diffuser
Essential oils have become a popular way to find relaxation, ward of germs, bring fresh smells into the home, and more. This diffuser is super sleek, with a very clean and modern design. It works well - diffusing up to 500 square feet and is made of high-quality ceramic.
Stone & Beam Cozy Cable Knit Chunky Weave Throw Blanket
This is a gift for the homebodies. The couples who love movie nights, binge-watching their favorite shows and cuddling on the couch with a snack and a drink. The blanket is worth the price point, made with soft and chunky yarn.
Greenhouse Garden Tool Gift Set
Does the bride or groom love to garden? This toolset goes beyond the one you might find at your local hardware store. The special set is hand-crafted and comes with a large planting trowel, a square hand hoe, and a three-tined rake. Every piece is hand-forged with high quality steel.
Oscar Hand-Carved Natural Wood Wall Clock/Solid Walnut
If you know the couple who you're shopping for well enough, a unique piece of decor for the home makes a lovely wedding gift. This clock is best suited for a couple with modern taste and contemporary decor. It has geometrical lines, cool colors, and a unique shape.
Nest Security Camera
Home safety should be a priority for every couple, and while security cameras might not top many couple's gift registry, they're important to have in the home. You can gift these in sets of one or three (recommended).
The Newlywed Cookbook: Fresh Ideas and Modern Recipes for Cooking With and for Each Other
Couples who love to cook (or are trying to be better about sprinkling some homemade meals into their weekly routine) will appreciate this awesome cookbook. It's filled with great recipes for two with tons of new fresh ideas.
Crosley CR6231A-GR1 Sterling Portable Turntable
This gift is as much about looks as is it about function. The cool vintage style will look awesome in any home. It's great for a couple who has a record collection ready to go, but you could also purchase for a music lover who would appreciate this vintage style of playing music. It plays two speeds - 33 1/3 and 45 RPM records and can play 7", 10" and 12" records.
Great Northern Popcorn Red Matinee Movie Theater Style 8 oz. Antique Popcorn Machine
Movie nights are nothing without a good batch of popcorn to go with the film. This machine is so fun and there's something so fun and nostalgic about the smell of fresh popcorn. This machine can make roughly two to three gallons of popcorn per batch, making it great for parties and entertaining too.
Best of Warner Bros. 100 Film Collection
How fun is this unique gift for movie buffs? It's super unexpected and unique but will give a couple the gift of movies for many many movie nights to come. While Netflix and Hulu are of course options, there's something special about playing movies from a DVD. This set has tons of classics from the past several decades.
Celebrate Everything!: Fun Ideas to Bring Your Parties to Life
The wedding is just the first of many celebrations. Couples who like to entertain will love this book - packed with planning strategies and original ideas for all future occasions.
Southwest Airlines Gift Card
Help the couple with their next airfare with a Southwest gift card, available in $50, $100, $200. They can fly to close to 100 destinations, and even if they wait to use your gift, the gift card never expires. There are also no hidden fees associated with this gift so the couple can use every penny you gift to them.
Homesick Scented Candle
Do you know the bride and groom from childhood? Perhaps they've moved away from home since. If that's the case, they will love this sentimental gift that's specially designed to smell like each state. You can use the drop-down menu to find the candle of your choosing.
Canon IVY Wireless Bluetooth Mini Photo Printer
Get photos off your phone and into your hands with this photo printer, which is very reasonably priced. This is a great gift for newlyweds who will have tons of honeymoon and wedding photos to get off their smart phones and into frames ASAP.
TUMI – Travel Accessories 3 Pouch Set Packing Cubes
I'm sure most readers will agree, there's nothing more frustrating than a disorganized suitcase. With these TUMI travel organizers, there's a place for everything including accessories, toiletries, and undergarments. The high quality and name brand makes them a special gift, perfect for a wedding.
Umbra Gridart 4×4 Picture Frame – DIY Gallery Style Multi Picture Photo Collage Frame
Thanks to Instagram, it seems as thought photos are being taken and saved in a square format more often than not. This frame is a perfect home for all those square photos, with space for 16 unique memories.
Cuisinart Advantage Color Collection 12-Piece Knife Set
If you know a couple who likes color, then skip the regular old knife set and get this for them instead. There's a knife for everything you'll need to do in the kitchen, the price is awesome, and the colors are fun and unique.
Oliver Gal Parque Del Retiro | Premium Canvas Print. the Abstract Wall Art Decor Collection
Original artwork is one of the most unique and special wedding gifts you can buy for a couple. This modern but eclectic piece is full of color and life. Although it's bright, the abstract style makes it an easy addition to any room. The large size makes it perfect for over a bed or couch.
Fossil Women RFID Passport Case
This beautiful fossil passport cover is great for men and women alike. As a wedding gift, we recommend purchasing two. You can choose two of the same color covers, or vary the color options for bride and groom. They're sure to use these for their honeymoon and for many trips to come.
15″ – Metal – LED – Lighted “LOVE” Letters
Give the gift of L-O-V-E as a wedding gift - in the form of these cool decorative letters. They can be hung in a bedroom, kitchen, above a home bar, and more. Each letter measures 15", making a great statement.
Dachshund Wind Chime, Dachshund Wiener Dog Mobile Windchime
Wind chimes are such a fun addition to any outdoor space, adding both ambiance and a lovely melody. This design is fun for dog lovers, but if it's not the couple's style, check out these other wind chimes instead.
Southern Enterprises Terrarium Display Cocktail Coffee Table
If you're looking for a very original and unique wedding gift, look no further. This gift needs to be for the right couple, but it's a real winner. It's a coffee table, conversation piece and piece of art all in one. It can be used as a fish tank, but if that sounds a little intense, a terrarium with some cool succulents works too!
Workshop Japanese Tetsubin Tea Kettle Cast Iron Teapot
This teapot certainly stands out among the rest. Tea lovers will appreciate the unique design and functionality of this cast iron teapot. The cast iron material can improve the water quality by releasing iron ions and absorbing chloride ions in water. so the finished water is sweeter softer, great for tea brewing.
Bloomingville Metal “Bread” Bin with Bamboo Lid
Is it just me or is hard to find a place to store bread? It doesn't belong in the fridge, or pantry, or anywhere else. This is why everyone needs this bread bin, which is the perfect home for keeping bread fresh and edible before the expiration date hits.
Catan
Every couple needs this game in their game night arsenal. It's favorited by many adults and children alike and never gets old. It's one of the most requested games in my home and makes an awesome moderately priced wedding gifts that any couple will love.
Diptyque Roses Candle
Buy something special for the bride and groom that they wouldn't necessarily want to splurge on themselves. This candle is made in France and comes in a variety of fragrances; however, for a wedding gift, we're a fan of this rose scent. It's the perfect price point for a wedding gift and is sure to impress.
Soma Sustainable Pitcher & Plant-Based Water Filter
This filter delivers fresh water with an elegant and modern design. It delivers reduces harmful contaminants frequently found in tap water like chlorine, mercury, copper and more. The design makes it nice for both casual use as well as more formal entertaining. It comes in two sizes with two price points.
Acacia Wood Countertop Wine Rack with Natrual Bark
Looking for a unique approach to a wine rack. This rustic design is made with eco-friendly acacia wood with a natural bark edge. It's a wonderful addition for any bar or kitchen counter.
Nooky Massage Oil with 100% Premium Natural Ingredients
Keep the romance alive with some high-end massage oil. Pair this along with a book about massage that couples can use to learn the best techniques in reducing stress and connecting through touch.
Fire TV Stick 4K bundle with all-new Echo Dot
The Amazon fire stick is one of the easiest way to watch your favorite shows. This bundle includes a Fire TV Stick 4K and an all-new Echo Dot, both of which work with voice control. Newlyweds can choose from 500,000 movies and TV episodes from Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu, YouTube, STARZ, SHOWTIME, CBS All Access, and others.
Bladerunner by Rollerblade Advantage Pro
Rollerblading is such a fun activity for a couple to do together. They can hit the boardwalk, a local park, or simply the streets around their neighborhood. It won't feel like a workout, even though it burns tons of calories, which is an added bonus.
Samsung Digital Door Lock
This keyless lock is great for forgetful couples. As someone who is constantly forgetting to lock the door, or leaves my keys inside, this is a perfect solution. It has both an automatic and manual lock mode, fire alarm and emergency system. It's completely pick-proof for the best safety and is very highly rated.
52 Free Romantic Date Night Ideas Jar
With a date idea for every week of the year, newlyweds will love the fresh approach to planning date nights. The jar makes a great unique wedding gift that the couple is sure to use when their in a date rut.
Personalized Wooden Wine Gift Box
Giving a bottle of wine is a nice gesture, but you can make this unique wedding gift even more special with a beautiful wood engraved box that will serve as a keepsake. Splurge on a nice bottle and consider gifting it with some hand painted wine glasses, too.
Mr. and Mrs. Couples Ceramic Coffee Mug Set
It takes a little while to get sick of hearing Mr. and Mrs. as newlyweds. This mug set is a great way for the bride and groom to start every morning, made with a beautiful marble design and quality materials that are dishwasher safe.
Multi-purpose Blocking Travel Passport Wallet
Staying organized while traveling is so important. Between important travel documents, cash, credit cards, and more, it's easy for things to get misplaced when you're constantly shuffling through bags. This is the perfect wedding gift, keeping couples organized on their honeymoon and during all future travel plans. There are tons of colors to choose from for every style.
Tile Pro Key Finder With Replaceable Battery
The newlyweds will never lose their keys again with this awesome invention. It simply slips on to your key ring and is paired with your smartphone. Next time you can't find your keys OR your phone, you can use the other to ping the lost object. The device works even when your phone is on silent.
Embracing Lovers Couple Sculpture
Art doesn't always come in the form of a photograph or painting. This sculpture is a beautiful piece of artwork and a lovely option for a unique wedding gift. It's made by hand in Los Angeles and is a limited edition piece. It's made from cast stone and finished with artists' waxes, paint and varnish for a smooth finish.
Tripod Camera Stand
Sometimes a selfie just doesn't cut it. If you're looking to get in the perfect shot, a tripod is the best way to do it, while ensuring a great quality photo. This tripod is inexpensive and can be used with your iPhone in addition to other cameras.
Wedding Forks With Engraved Mr. & Mrs.
The cake cutting is a festive and fun tradition honored by many brides and grooms. You can make a couple's cake cutting a bit more special with these beautifully engraved forks. They'll be able to take them home as a keepsake and perhaps use them for a shared anniversary dessert in future years.
Three Hands 22.5″ Metal Vase – Distress Silver in Silver
Couples with traditional taste in decor will absolutely love this statement vase, which can be used to house flowers or stand on its own. It's an elegant timeless design made of high-quality metal and a silver finish. If you like the idea of gifting a vase but aren't a fan of this style, you can shop alternative vase designs here.
GO DREAM Open Experience Gift Card
Materials gifts are cool, but some couples would much prefer a unique experience together. With this company, couples can sign up for awesome experiences (over 300 total) like cooking classes, hot air balloon rides, a Broadway show, and more.
Now House by Jonathan Adler Grid Frame
Consider the simplicity of a framed photo of the couple if you're looking for a unique wedding gift. The frame is from a special Jonathan Adler collection with a glossy ceramic black and white grid design. Print a photo from the couple's early days together or even from their engagement for a very special gift.
Ember Temperature Control Ceramic Mug
With this ceramic mug, you'll never have to microwave your coffee again. It keeps coffee warm for hours and using your smartphone, you can remotely adjust to your ideal temperature. mug comes in both white and black. We recommend purchasing two for a unique wedding gift.
Clarisonic NEW Mia Smart Bluetooth
This dermatologist recommended product is a must-have in every home. If you're looking for a unique and fresh approach for a wedding gift, we highly recommend a Clarisonic for both bride and groom. In addition to deep cleansing, it helps with anti-aging, exfoliation and more, resulting in younger looking skin.
Bormioli Rocco Engraved Monogram Decanter
Set this beautiful personalized decanter on top of your home bar or on a decorative table in your dining space. Fill it with a bottle of your favorite spirit and you’ll automatically reminisce about your wedding every time you pour a glass.
Creative Letter Art – Personalized Framed Name Sign
Grace your entryway or decorate your bedroom with a one-of-a-kind piece of artwork that you’ll treasure forever. Each order is made custom, with a photograph that corresponds to the letters of your last name. The print also comes with a great frame for a finished look that’s ready for hanging. Names with three or four letters will be on an 8″x16″ size print, while names with five letters and more will measure 8″x20″ to keep them proportionally correct.
Worldwide Experience Tinggly Voucher
If you’re shopping for a couple who loves adventure and trying new things together, consider registering for a Tinggly voucher. Once you receive the voucher, you’ll have the opportunity to choose from hundreds of unique and extraordinary experiences. There’s options for the brave and bold (like swimming with sharks and bungee jumping) or something a bit more low key (like having dinner with a NASA astronaut).
Copper French Coffee Press & Tea Maker
This copper french press would be a beautiful addition to any home. Don't forget to add this cool place to store coffee beans. For easy access each morning, this matching copper jar is the perfect place.
Custom Order Branding Iron
Not only is this gift incredibly unique but it’s also very personalized, the best kind of gift. The custom made monogram branding iron will certainly make a statement at any cookout.
Tequila Cantina Gift Set
Tequila lovers will appreciate this beautifully crafted gift set, which includes everything needed for a tequila tasting. Simply add a bottle of your favorite tequila. The gift set comes beautifully wrapped and ready to be gifted.
Let’s Get Fizzical: More than 50 Bubbly Cocktail Recipes
Weddings typically involve a little champagne to toast to the newlyweds. This gift keeps the party alive with tons of champagne based recipes that the couple can make at home. Grab a set of beautiful champagne glasses to gift with this unique book.
Matching Hidden Message Bracelets
Looking for a unique wedding gift? Consider some couple's jewelry that the couple can wear daily after the big day. These unique leather bracelets are engraved with a hidden message of your choosing - consider their vows, their wedding date, or something else with sentiment.
Artisan Cheese of the Month club – Three Months
I'm not sure what's better than the gift of cheese. And this gift keeps on giving. It's a three-month cheese of the month club, where each month, the couple will receive a great selection of artisan cheeses from around the world totaling in 1 1/2 to 2 pounds of cheese each month.
Marcato 8334 Atlas Machine
Made in Italy, this pasta machine is the best of the best. It can make all types of pasta shapes, perfect for entertaining or just a special date night at home. The machine comes in tons of cool colors if you're not a fan of the red.
Shiatsu Foot Massager Machine
Wedding planning can be stressful. Allow the couple to relax and unwind with a brand new foot massager that will help melt the stress away. It's heated, has three levels of intensity, bi-directional massaging modes and washable pockets that makes it easy to keep clean.
LSA International Mother of Pearl Tumblers
The uniqueness is in the very cool looking iridescent finish of these tumblers. They're handmade glass with a beautiful exterior that resembles mother of pearl. They come in a set of four and are perfect for special occasions.
Wall Mounted His Hers and Paws Leash and Key Holder
Dog lovers consider their pets a member of the family and there's no reason their leashes shouldn't be hung and organized right alongside their keys. This gift isn't too expensive but is thoughtful and unique, serving both functionally and as a piece of home decor.
Push Pin Travel Maps
Shopping for a couple of parents who love to travel? This push pin map is a winner for a great gift, allowing them to document their destinations in an awesome piece of artwork. It's available in several colors and can be personalized, making it even more special.
22″ Tall Black Vine Monogrammed Personalized Sign
One of the most exciting parts about getting married is a new monogram. If the couple has a new home (or even if they don't) this is a great unique wedding gift. The custom sign comes in three sizes and ships in just a few days.
Mubasel Gear Insulated Hydration Backpack Pack
If you're looking for a gift that will stand out among the rest, consider a hiking backpack for outdoor enthusiasts, those who love to bike, hike, or walk outdoors. This backpack houses tons of great features at an affordable price. It has tons of compartments, a hydration bladder that can be kept cool for five hours and is very comfortable to wear.
Renee Redesigns Round Hand Painted Rose Gold Slate Drink Coasters
This rose gold coaster set tops or gift list. Home bars are becoming a piece of decor in the home, with styled designer glassware and liquor/wine bottles on top of them. These rose gold coasters would also make the perfect addition to a bar cart display, made with stylish and practical slate. Enjoy free shipping on this handmade product.
Italian Black Truffle Sea Salt
Encourage someone to get creative in the kitchen with some fancy sea salt like this truffle flavored option. It's not super expensive and is sure to result in something tasty for two to share.
Urban Legacy White Bookends or Sconces
This versatile gift can be used as either a sconce or a bookend - with two decorative options for the couple to use these in their home. The wooden pieces can also be used as bookends, sconces or shelf brackets and measure 11" H x 9" D x 4.5" W each.
Go Play Golf Gift Card
Treat the couple to a round of golf on you! This gift card is accepted at tons of locations and a super unique gift they're sure to love.