50 Best Bridal Shoes in 2019 for Every Budget & Style

Shoes have forever been at the forefront of my fashion decisions. I actually bought my wedding shoes before I bought my wedding dress – true story. I saw them and knew it was a done deal. They had to be mine. Some brides don’t get quite as excited about shoes, but that doesn’t mean they can’t have some fancy footwear to pair with their gorgeous gown.
Comfort is KEY on your wedding day, so even if you get googly-eyed about a pair of stilettos, keep in mind that you’re going to wearing those bad boys for many hours (likely more than a full eight hour work day to be precise). You’ll want to make sure that your tootsies can remain somewhat happy through pictures, the ceremony, and (at least part) of the reception.
Many brides grab a second, more comfortable pair of shoes for later in the night so that they can dance to their heart’s content without worrying about their feet. Tom’s has a line of wedding shoes that’s really popular for a late night shoe swap. A simple pair of white flip flops is another great choice.
Your wedding shoes are a special pair that you’ll treasure forever. Even if your dress covers them up, you want to be confident knowing that you love whatever pair you choose. Just like your dress, this is a purchase where a tiny splurge is completely valid. We’ve found our favorite 20 pairs of wedding shoes and divided them below into the following categories: ivory and white wedding shoes, metallic wedding shoes, flats and sandals (great for anyone who just cannot do a heel or doesn’t want the added height), and cheap wedding shoes (all $25 and under for those on a budget).
Badgley Mischka is known for their gorgeous line of formal shoes, with many of them meant for bridal wear. These are one of the most classic pairs, with a very elegant and clean look and a gorgeous broach for some sparkle. The satin shoe is designed with a beautiful peep toe and is comfortable to wear. The heel measures 3.5 inches, keeping the height modest and wearable for hours on end without discomfort. You can find a number of peep toe designs from Badgley Mischka here if you want to browse alternative options.
If you’re looking for a unique option that’s fashion forward with a lot of visual interest, this is a fun choice. The white shoe features a bootie style design, with a higher ankle for additional support. The shoe itself has a laser cut design and gorgeous silver studded embellishments. The shoe is available in ivory leather, ivory satin, and black satin, so you can choose based on the rest of your look. This same laser cut look is also available in a more traditional stiletto shaped heel if you prefer that look or a flat if you’re trying to avoid a heel all together.
You really can’t go wrong with these Kate Spade heels. They’re classic, elegant, and the bow on the heel adds an adorable feminine touch that’s still sexy and chic. The shoes are a great shade of ivory, not too white and not too dark. The approachable heel height and ankle strap also help to keep these comfortable and wearable for long periods of time. This alternative Kate Spade bridal shoe has the same elements of comfort, but has a bow over the toes rather than the heel. It also features a white glittery heel for a subtle pop of sparkle. If you’re looking for a design with more support, check out this awesome Kate Spade wedge, designed with white satin and a chunky glittery heel. If you like a really classic and simple white look, these Ted Baker bowed stilettos might be for you.
Sometimes glitter and sparkle can be tacky and overwhelming, but not if they’re done the right way. The heel height is on the taller side, but not unmanageable, especially given the support from the rest of the shoe. The while leather is covered in tiny clear crystals for a look that resembles Cinderella’s glass slipper and that’s absolutely stunning. If you’re a fan of that sparkly glass slipper look, you can shop other options here, many of which are available at very affordable prices.
If brooches, crystals, and embellishments aren’t your style, there are other ways to make a simple heel feel special. This leather sandal is on the strappy side and would be a nice choice for a spring and summer wedding since it doesn’t offer much coverage. The scalloped edges are a subtle design that keeps the shoe relatively simple but still special. Chinese Laundry has a similar style, available in both silver and gold and designed with a lower heel. Loeffler Randall has a similar style, but in a flat shoe design that would work nicely for anyone who doesn’t want to wear a heel.
This classic pumps are sharp and sophisticated, perfect for a traditional bride. The pointed toe helps to elongate the leg, and does the D’Orsay cut, which is great for all seasons. This shoe comes in a slew of colors if you’re looking for a pop of color, but our favorites are the white (pictured above), and a beautiful soft shade of blush.
With a unique lace fabric overlay, this shoe is different then the rest and really stands out. It has a sturdy leather sole for comfort as well as an approachable three inch heel that keeps things comfortable on the wedding day. It’s also a great shoe to pack on your honeymoon.
These sandals stand out, with an extremely comfortable design that will keep you on your feet for hours. The wedge design means you won’t sink in gravel, dirt, or grass, and you’ll have more arch support than with a standard heeled pump. The wedge has an embellished design, perfect for any bride. You can purchase them in half sizes for the best fit.
Brides can choose from a slew of appropriate colors with these beautiful and sophisticated wedges, perfect for a more formal affair. They’re available in nude, ivory, platinum, and silver, made of laser cut leather and embellished with a touch of sparkle throughout.
With high ratings and an extremely affordable price tag, it’s hard to walk away from this bridal shoe. While they are designed with glitter, the overall look is subtle. The open sandal is best suited for summer months, since most of the foot is exposed.
There are so many elements of this shoe that we just adore. From the textured wedge, to the embellished and sparkly ankle strap, it has a mix of everything. It’s available in nude and ivory in half sizing. If you’re a bride who prefers a more classic and sophisticated style, this is the wedding shoe for you.
With a more modest wedge, and a strap that goes around the entire foot, you’ll notice a good amount of support with this shoe. All selections are under $100, with some colors and sizes on sale for even less, which is great if you’re shopping on a budget. Check out this similar style dress pump with a bit more support along the heel.
This wedge stands out among the rest, quite literally. It’s embellished with beautiful beading throughout for an unexpected design. The top portion of the shoe has a contrasting design, with delicate lace fabric that exudes femininity. Hidden underneath is a beautiful blue sole, great for the bride’s “something blue”.
While most wedges are in the 3″ – 3.5″ range, adding a few inches of height isn’t for everyone. Whether you’d like to keep your stature on the shorter side, or you’re just not comfortable walking in higher shoes, this modest wedge offers a great alternative. The shoe is still sophisticated and formal, made with stain fabric and sparkly embellishments. It goes a step above a flat sandal, while still being super approachable.
Elegant from top to bottom, these wedges are perfect for any bride. They have a classic, sleek and elegant design, with simple satin ivory fabric from top to bottom. With a beautiful criss cross design, there’s no need for glitter or sparkle to make these the perfect bridal shoe.
If even a moderate heel is intimidating to you, this wedge is the perfect solution, offering an almost undetectable amount of height. Comfort is at the forefront of this shoe’s design, with tons of support. There’s no question you can last for hours and hours with these on your feet, which is echoed in many of the product reviews.
Open toe shoes are not for everyone, which is why we’ve included this gorgeous closed toe wedge. The espadrille design makes it perfect for a beach or destination wedding, or even a daytime wedding, since it is a bit less formal. The shoe is available in this muted blush as well as a beautiful dull blue tone, both which are perfect for a bride.
These bridal heels are available in several gorgeous colors so if you’re not a fan of the gold, you can also purchase them in silver, dusty blue, and a ballet pink. The self-tie ankle strap is adjustable depending on the width of your ankle, a nice feature if you’re worried about the strep being too tight or too loose. The metallic sparkle on the fabric is minimal, but enhanced by the crystal studs around the ankle strap. The heel is modest, measuring 3.5 inches. Nina has tons of bridal shoe options, not just in metallic, but also in every other color under the sun.
This chunky heel is awesome for additional support if you're not a huge fan of a thin heel. The sparkle and glitter is an awesome way to add some visual flare to your bridal look.
You cannot go wrong with this pair of Kate Spade heels. Every time we see them we feel like the heart eye emoji. They are simply stunning in every way possible – from the gorgeous gold glitter that covers every inch, to the fun and festive bow, these are sure to turn heads. They’re well designed so you don’t have to worry about glitter falling off as you wear them as you might with cheaper similar pairs. If you’re obsessed with the sparkle but you’re not a fan of the gold, these also come in silver, black, and rainbow glitter. Similarly, if you’re not a fan of the sling back style, these peep toe Kate Spade glitter heels have a bit more support in the back.
It’s no surprise that this shoe has tons of high ratings. They’re fabulous from toe to heel, designed with mesh lining that peeks through to your toes, a scalloped glitter design, and an adorable bow that sits perfectly at the ankle. The bow also provides some support around the ankles, helping with overall comfort. The heel height is high at four inches, but the support from the design of the shoe makes the height a bit less noticeable. This beautiful heel is available in a champagne glitter (pictured above) as well as silver.
Rose gold is such a fun way to add an unexpected element into your look and we love a bit of a pink hue in any bridal look. This modest heel is doable even for those who hate wearing heels, measuring only 2.75 inches. The straps along the top of the shoe help keep the foot in place and help to maintain comfort even for long periods of time. There are so many gorgeous rose gold heels to choose from so if this one isn’t your style you can keep shopping here.
Go after some serious sparkle with these highly rated and affordable glitter pumps, that are bound to make you feel like a true princess on your wedding day. Even if you only wear these for a portion of the day, you won’t regret the purchase given the extremely low price point. These fit true to size and can be purchased in both gold and silver sparkle.
There’s something about these shoes that reminds us of Cinderella’s glass slippers. With the uniquely cut side and the beautifully embellished toe, there’s no question that these will have you feeling like a princess, ready to marry her Prince Charming.
You can skip the stiletto heel without missing out on style and sparkle. Just because you’re not a fan of heels doesn’t mean that you have to sacrifice a bridal look. These flats are just as special as many of the heels on this list, with an ivory base, tons of sparkly embellishments, and a beautiful pointed toe that keeps them feeling dressy. The sides of the shoe feature a delicate ivory mesh lining that gives the illusion of a d’orsay flat, while still providing full coverage and support. You can check out other flat and sandal styles from Badgley Mischka here if this one isn’t quite your style.
It’s neither necessary or logistical to wear high heels in many venues. Brides planning a destination wedding or those getting married in an outdoor venue with uneven grounds should definitely consider a sandal or flat. If you’re planning to say “I do” on the beach, these sandals are the perfect choice. They’re embellished with a number of gorgeous stones on the top of the foot with a beautiful ivory satin base. They do run a little bit large so considering sizing down half a size when you order. If the white isn’t for you, they’re also available in dark silver, which is equally as stunning.
While your wedding is certainly a special occasion, you don’t need to break the bank (or your feet) to look the part. These deliver on both comfort and cost, priced at only $36 and made from soft metallic lace. There’s definitely a fine line between comfortable and casual but these are still dressy enough for a bride. Dessy has a number of bridal shoe options that are all very reasonably priced. If you’re not a fan of these you can check out some alternative options.
David’s Bridal isn’t just about the wedding dress. Shoes are an equally important aspect of the wedding day look and they have quite a few bridal shoes to choose from. This particular pair is designed with an easy sling back adjustable strap and a slew of crystal embellishments that sparkle and shine. You can shop David’s Bridal’s entire shoe selection here to find the perfect look.
This basic rounded toe flat is made special with its beautiful champagne fabric and crystal embellishments. Sometimes the best fitting flats can slip of the back, which is something you’ll definitely want to avoid on your wedding day. The ankle straps on these keep them securely in place. If you’re not sure how long your feet will hold out for you, you can always order the heeled version of this shoe for pictures and then change into the flat version once dancing starts for the best of both worlds.
For a very small fraction of the price, these simple flats mimic the more expensive Chloe flats, which retail at department stores for close to $500. The scalloped trim detailing is feminine and special, with a comfortable rubber sole for lots of time on your feet, and a heel that won’t alter your height.
The mesh fabric and beautiful embroidery on this shoe makes it the perfect choices for any spring or summer wedding. With the lack of a heel, this shoe is an approachable option that’s well made. You’ll find a hidden baby blue sole on the bottom of the shoe, perfect for any bride’s “something blue”.
These ballet skimmer flats are perfect for a more casual affair, with a canvas cutout design that’s comfortable and stylish. The flats are available in full sizes 6-11, and if you’re between sizes, it’s recommended to size down for the best fit.
Fairly similar to some of the designer shoes on this list, these are available for under $20, which is a great bargain if you’re not looking to spend too much on your wedding shoes. They still have all of the bridal elements – white base, sparkly embellishments, and a feminine bow so you don’t have to feel like you’re making too much of a sacrifice. While the white is likely the most bridal, this shoe is also available in a champagne color, which is also gorgeous for a more subtle look. Consider sizing down a half size for a more accurate fit.
These are almost identical in style to the Kate Spade heels listed above, but cost hundreds less. While you’ll miss out on the band name, a few things will stay the same. Both are designed with white satin, feature a classic a clean silhouette, and have the fun accent of the bow on the heel. This heel is just slightly higher than the Kate Spade pair and a touch more white. If you’re looking to save a little while still wearing a fashionable heel, this is a great choice.
On sale for 62 percent off their original price, these heels are a great way to save on some gorgeous wedding shoes. They’re available in the ivory color (pictured here) as well as a true white, in addition to several other colors. The bow on its design is a bit more structured than some of the other bows on the list, making it very elegant and tailored looking. Elegant Park also has a copycat version of the classic Badgley Mischka heels first listed on this roundup, if you’re looking to save a bit of money with that style.
If you’re looking for an inexpensive, simple bridal shoe, this one delivers. They’re comfortable and stylish, with a metallic finish that keeps the otherwise simple design looking special. The ankle strap helps the shoe stay in place, while the shorter and thicker heel makes walking easier than some of the taller options. The cushioned foot bed will also be a lifesaver, especially on the dance floor.
Inexpensive shoes can lack visual interest and often appear boring and cheap. That’s not the case with these fun sandals; designed with crisscross, braided, and embellished straps. If you’re not a fan of thong sandals, this is a great alternative design that will stay securely on your foot and keep you on your feet all day and night. If you’re not a fan of the silver, these are also available in a beautiful gold color instead.
Let’s be honest, with most wedding dresses, you can’t even see the shoes, so if fancy footwear isn’t a priority for you, this is a great place to save. These shoes fall somewhere between a flat and a heel, with a small wedge that will give you a couple of inches of added height without killing your feet. The ankle strap also helps with support.
One of the most popular styles and brands when it comes to flat wedding footwear for the bride, is this line by TOMS. If you are someone who’s already a fan of this brand, then you know just how comfortable their shoes are, and how noble their mission is. Either way, with a beautiful design and an affordable price point, you can’t go wrong.
Pearls aren’t just meant for jewelry on your wedding day. This unique spin on a classic pump incorporates pearls into their design, with a gorgeous and noticeable ankle strap, complete with a bow. They’re available in both white and ivory satin, so you can choose the shade based on your wedding dress.
These shoes are at a great price point for a wedding sneaker, and blend the comfort of casual footwear with something that’s dressy enough to be worn with your wedding gown, especially on the dance floor. The white on white embroidery offers a beautiful feminine touch, and the versatility of this shoe makes it great for packing on your honeymoon.
Nothing says bridal flare quite like the bow on top of this sneaker. It’s certainly a statement shoe, perfect for displaying with a reception dress later in the evening on your wedding day. The embellished bow snaps open and closed, making it easy to slip into this ivory satin sneaker. If you’re a fan of bows, check out this alternative option, available for under $30.
This shoe is almost as fancy as any heel out there, making it the perfect option for brides who don’t want to feel like they’re walking on stilts on their wedding day. The wow factor is there – with high end gorgeous silk, a sparkling embellishment, and an overall beautiful design. If you’re not a fan of the creamy ivory, you can purchase this shoe in a few alternative soft tones as well as a bold and bright fuchsia.
While slip on style sneakers like the option directly above are a bit more tailored looking, this option is great if you’re looking for a true sneaker style shoe to wear on your wedding day, laces and all. The silk fabric and embellished heel keeps it wedding appropriate, especially for when it’s time to party on the dance floor. Looking for a fabulous and unique gift for your bridesmaids? Consider these in the slew of pastel colors, perfect for a spring or summer wedding.
If you’re looking for all glitter all over, we’ve got a few options for you in this roundup. This option from Keds is quite sparkly, with a deep silver glitter that truly shines. Given the all-around texture on this shoe, be mindful of the length and fabric of your dress to avoid any snagging or pulling.
The classic Converse All-Stars get a serious bridal upgrade with these iridescent sequins. With tons of great reviews, and available in half sizes, it’s no surprise these are a popular choice for a wedding. If you’re more of a high-top gal, you can check out the silver version of this shoe instead.
If the Converse sneakers are out of your price range, these alternative shoes have a similar style, for about half the price. Each of these shoes is handmade to order, with the same low ankle, iridescent sequin finish as the converse. Since they are handmade, you’ll want to order them about two to three weeks ahead of time to allow for assembly and delivery.
Snag these wedding appropriate slip on sneakers for only $25. The entire top of the shoe is elastic and expandable, which is exactly what you’ll want to change into after being on your feet all day long. These are available in gold, silver, and black, all with the same unique sparkly mesh design.
If you’re simply looking for a sleek and classic white sneaker to wear on your wedding day, this one comes athleticism and fashion into the perfect design. The price point means this doesn’t have to be your only wedding shoe, and you can simply change into this option when your tootsies tire during the night.
Adding some lace fabric and embroidery to a simple sneaker goes a long way in making it wedding appropriate. Similar to other options on this list, the cost of this shoe is reasonable, making it a great option to change into at your reception.
