9 Best Wedding Cowgirl Boots for Your Big Day (2019)

If you’re planning a western-themed wedding, enjoy a more rustic style, or are getting married in a barn or outdoors, you might want to consider wedding cowgirl boots over fancy heels. Not only does it fit the look of the day, but you’re guaranteed to be more comfortable on the big day.
There are so many awesome styles that cater to this exact need, and we’ve rounded up the best of the best. Check out our top picks of the best wedding cowgirl boots below.
From the structured cowboy boot silhouette to the special gold threading, there’s no question these wedding cowgirl boots are perfect for a western bride. They’re made with genuine leather throughout, leather lining, and have a cushioned sole for comfort that will last the entire wedding day. Check out Pinterest for more cowgirl wedding inspiration.
Perhaps you’re looking for a less structured cowgirl boot for your wedding. This option is a bit shorter, with a slouchy more loosely fitted style. It still has a solid heel and comfortable lining. The lower price point makes this perfect for brides shopping on a budget.
It doesn’t get more special than a cowgirl boot like this. We’ve honestly never seen a cowgirl boot (or any boot for that matter) designed quite like this one. It has a beautiful floral textured design, complete with a few sparkly details that are sure to stand out against the more rustic style. They’re a bride’s dream in many ways.
Sequins are often a part of a bride’s dress as well as wedding decorations, so why not also include a bit of bling on her footwear? While most cowboy boots are rustic, with a leather finish, these have a bit more sparkle to them. They come in a few colors, including an awesome bright pink, gold, silver, and white.
These boots are sure to wow. Perfect for a bride who loves a little sparkle, these cowboy boots are complete with glitter inlay and crystal accents. They’re made with genuine leather that will last for many years and many wears, and keep you comfortable on your wedding day. Looking for a western-style wedding dress? Check out these styles.
A white cowboy boot is not for every bride. If you’re looking for a very classic cowgirl boot, then you’re likely going to want to check out a brown boot option instead. This boot comes in two different traditional colors, complete with beautiful embroidery and a comfortable rubber sole.
How cool are these embroidered cowgirl boots? The price makes them extremely affordable, especially if you’re only planning on wearing them for part of the wedding day. They’re made with genuine distressed leather, which is a huge upgrade given the lower price point. They’re available in tons of sizes and additional colors if you’re not into the white.
You don’t have to spend a fortune on some really cool wedding cowgirl boots. These are under $50 and a very solid pair of white cowgirl boots. Instead of real leather, they’re made with synthetic materials, a great option for those environmentally friendly shoppers. They’re about 10 inches from the arch to the top of the heel and are very comfortable according to tons of past reviews.
With a floral rose inlay, these are certainly wedding appropriate. We love the contrast of the white boot, the gold flowers, and the beautiful cowboy boot structure. There’s tons of detailed embroidery throughout the boot, making it even more special for a wedding.