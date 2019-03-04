9 Best Wedding Cowgirl Boots for Your Big Day (2019)

If you’re planning a western-themed wedding, enjoy a more rustic style, or are getting married in a barn or outdoors, you might want to consider wedding cowgirl boots over fancy heels. Not only does it fit the look of the day, but you’re guaranteed to be more comfortable on the big day.

There are so many awesome styles that cater to this exact need, and we’ve rounded up the best of the best. Check out our top picks of the best wedding cowgirl boots below.