21 Best 5th Anniversary Gifts: The Ultimate List

The traditional gift for the 5th year of marriage is wood. The fifth anniversary is an important milestone, marking half a decade of growing together as a couple and continuation of building a strong bond. Because of this, wood is the symbolic 5th wedding anniversary gift given traditionally. It represents all that has been built in the first five years of marriage as well as continued growth and stability.
While it might not seem like the most exciting gift theme, there are so many unique and cool gifts for both men and women that fit into this category. The below list spans every budget with 10 gifts for men and 10 gifts for women, all incorporating wood.
This wood watch is one of our favorites on the market. It’s priced really reasonably, especially now that it’s over 50 percent off the original price. The best feature about this watch is the high level of comfort, which comes from both the lightweight design and the comfortable genuine leather strap. Treehut is the designer to many wood watches for both men and women so if this one isn’t quite your style, check out some alternative options here for a great 5th anniversary gift.
If your husband loves to grill, this is a great anniversary appropriate gift. The gift set comes with three various wood chip samples including all natural apple, hickory, and cherry wood in addition to a stainless steel smoker box, a specialty meat thermometer, and hickory smoked sea salt. Everything is branded to perfection and packaged nicely in a presentable box. To go even further with this gift, purchase your husband a set of wood bbq utensils.
This gorgeous flask is made of real wood, comes in a variety of designs, and is personalized with a laser etching in dark wood. The flask itself is stainless steel, wrapped in the wood exterior, and holds 6 oz. of fluid. This same online shop is also home to another awesome 5th anniversary print – a custom wood canvas that can be engraved with your choice of text or initials. Check out this alternative print design, also printed on real wood canvas.
Currently on sale for 21 percent off, these awesome wood cufflinks are the perfect gift for any guy on your 5th anniversary. While they of course nod to the traditional wood theme, they’re also super fashionable and well made. Each pair of cufflinks is made from either walnut, wenge, maple, or merbau wood and takes one to three business days to create. Keep in mind orders being shipped internationally can take a bit longer for delivery. If you’re not a fan of this design, you can shop alternative wood cufflinks here to find the pair that best suits your husband’s aesthetic.
A great addition to any mans bar or man cave, these wood coasters are modern, sophisticated, and masculine in design. The set of four thick, laser cut hardwood coasters measure four inches in diameter and are just under a half inch thick. Each set is made with excellent craftsmanship and attention to detail in the USA. Cardtorial has a number of awesome wood gifts, so don’t miss out on shopping the rest of their products before you made a final decision. They also have a number of laser cut wood cards, which are certainly a step up from a standard paper card for your 5th wedding anniversary.
If your guy is a fan of spirits, this awesome handcrafted American white oak barrel is the perfect place for him to age some of his own spirits at home. With black steel hoops and a medium charred interior, you can age whiskey, beer, rum, tequila, or simply keep it as a piece of home decoration. Since it’s completely customizable, you can choose the message on the barrel top as well as the barrel size. If you’re looking for a more comprehensive aging kit, check out this option. While the barrel can’t be customized, it has everything you guy will need for his first go at spirit aging.
At 44 percent off, these awesome headphones are quite the steal. Models with similar capabilities retail for more than double this price, if not more. In addition to the sleek and modern design (of course made with real wood), these wireless headphones have nine hours of music play time and exceptional audio quality. The padded ear cushions are specifically designed for comfort and noise isolation. They also come with a spare cord and a charging cord. You have the ability to answer or end calls, activate Voice Control, skip tracks, and change volume, all with just these headphones. In addition to all generations of the iPad and iPhone, they’re compatible with all Androids, tablets, mp3 players, and related devices. If you’re interested in a different design or price point, you can shop a ton of top-rated wood headphones here.
If your husband is a kid at heart (or if you have kids at home) why not get a gift that everyone can enjoy? These yard dice are handmade and a fun way for everyone to enjoy the outdoors together. They’re great for camping, picnicking, barbecues and more, and are easily transportable. Either play with family or invite some friends over for a game. The set comes with six solid wood 3.5″ dice that fit nicely in the custom storage box. Attached to the back of the lid is a dry erase score sheet with room for up to eight players. The soft rope handle makes it easy to take the party wherever you go. If your husband is into card games, consider purchasing a nice set of wood dice or even some wood cards.
Music lovers will really enjoy this portable speaker, and to fit the 5th anniversary traditional gift theme, it’s made of real wood. Originally priced at $200, this set is currently on sale for under $100 – a huge steal. It measures 9 inches wide by 5 inches high, so it doesn’t take up a considerable amount of space on your shelf. It features dual 5W drivers, which deliver crystal clear high quality sound. It also last about 11hrs when at 50 percent volume. The sleek and simple design is great for any room of the home, or to be used on the go, with a convenient carrying case.
This unique wallet is made out of genuine wood and is an awesome alternative to a thick and bulky leather wallet. Each wallet is hand-crafted from carefully selected planes of wood, white the sides are lined with top-grain leather. The design has been refined to withstand sitting and dropping without any damage. The wallet holds up to eight credit or ID cards or several credit cards, business cards, and cash. If you’re looking for something a little bit thicker, this option can hold up to 15 cards.
This wood clock is not only a great timepiece but a beautiful piece of home decor that’s made entirely of real wood. If this design isn’t your style, you can browse the alternative design options to find the one you like best. They’re all affordable at under $30 so you don’t have to worry about spending a fortune for a really thoughtful and special anniversary gift. If you’re looking for something even more unique and sentimental, check out this skyline wood clock, which is available in fifteen different cities. For additional options, check out these awesome handmade wood clocks.
If your wife loves jewelry, then she’s sure to love these modern and fun high fashion earrings, great for any time she wants to add a unique element to her look. The contrasting wood tones make these a unique pair that she can dress up or dress down and that will bring some visual interest to an otherwise simple look.
This special wood ring is great for both men and women, and is a really fun option to be worn on the right hand. The smooth wood finish makes it extremely comfortable, while the optional engraving makes it truly special and sentimental so there’s no question that your wife will notice the extra thought you put into her gift. The minimalist style ring is available in a slew of sizes including size 3-16 in half size increments. It can also be made in varying widths depending on your preference. Each ring is made to order in 2-3 days. Check out all of the awesome jewelry made from Cool Natural Jewelry to find the perfect wood 5th anniversary gift.
Marriage can be stressful, especially five years of it. If your wife isn’t the type to pamper herself, consider gifting a cool aromatherapy diffuser to help her wind down and enjoy some of the many natural benefits that essential oils offer. This natural wood diffuser has over a thousand five star reviews and is super sleek and zen looking, fitting into any workspace or home. To get your wife started, grab one of these essential oil starter kits so she can start diffusing right away.
Plants make such fun and unique gifts. We love this sleek, simple, and modern planter, great for both indoor and outdoor use. While the only wood in its design is the base, you can make this 5th anniversary gift even more special by doing a little bit of extra prep at home. The flower for the 5th anniversary is the daisy. Grab some daisy seeds or daisy seedling plants and present this gift with a little garden already started. If you prefer a simple wood vase filled with daisies, you can shop some beautiful options here and pick up some floral from your local florist or garden center.
If you’re the kind of couple that doesn’t exchange extravagant gifts but you still want to honor your 5th anniversary, go above and beyond with an awesome card. This one is made entirely of sustainable wood, is laser engraved with a romantic message and will last for years to come. Each wood card measures 4″x 6″ and is 1/8″ thick. All cards also come with a 100 recycled brown craft envelope. Fine tip permanent markers are recommended for writing your personal message. If you would like to browse other wood cards, you can find additional inexpensive options here.
If your wife is in need of a cool new set of shades, these modern wood sunglasses are a unique option and will definitely earn her a few compliments for being fashion forward. With wood sunglasses being ever so popular right now, there is not a lack of options. If these aren’t your style or if you’re looking for something a bit more high end, you can browse a number of wood sunglass options here for both men and women.
A handmade journal is a nice gift that will surely be used and this one is made completely of wood. It’s handcrafted and measures 5.25″x 7.25″, filled with 80 blank 5″x7″ sheets of 24lb. paper. The fun and unique cover is laser cut on certified, sustainable wood, measuring 1/8″ thick. To make this 5th anniversary gift even more thoughtful, incorporate an additional wood item like these inexpensive wood colored pencils.
Making a house a home takes a lot of time and is an ever evolving process. A special piece of furniture or artwork can really transform a room and any piece of decor with a story behind it is that much more special. Gifting a fun end table like this one is not only a great gift, but every time your wife sees it she will think about your wedding and anniversary. This awesome table is hand-crafted in Indonesia and created using natural, eco-friendly plantation Teak Wood. If you use a lot of white in your home decor, consider this option with both white and natural wood as part of its design.
If you want to give a gift especially made for you 5th wedding anniversary, this cool plaque is a great piece of home decor and something your wife will treasure forever. It’s available in a slew of different wood finishes, all engraved with five years of marriage in days, weeks, months, years. It measures 12″ wide x 15″ high x .5″ deep and can be displayed on tabletop or wall. If this isn’t for you, another great option is a wood frame, specially marked with “our 5th anniversary”. You can shop 5th anniversary wood frames here to find your favorite.
This inexpensive 5th-anniversary gift is the perfect option for a bookworm. It’s designed on all natural, eco-friendly wood. It’s ultrathin, perfect for placing between pages and is completed with a romantic engraved quote. It works for both a man or woman and is a great find under $10.