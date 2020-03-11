15 Best 35th Wedding Anniversary Gifts

Even though 35 is not one of the biggest milestone anniversaries, it’s still worth celebrating with a great gift. The traditional gift for 35 years of marriage is coral and the modern gift is jade. Both stones symbolize longevity and strength, two traits that are certainly present in a marriage that has lasted this long. The gemstone for this anniversary is emerald, another gorgeous stone found in many pieces of jewelry.
While jewelry is the first gift that comes to mind for women, we’ve also included several home decor and fashion items on this list. If you’re lacking creativity, you can shop for something that’s either coral or jade in color, rather than for the actual stone. If you really want to wow, think about planning a vacation with your spouse where you can check out some actual coral reefs. Not sure where to go? Gift a travel gift card and pick a place together.
Shop our 15 top picks for the best anniversary gifts below:
The YETI cooler is a must-have cooler, keeping items cold for DAYS at a time. This color is perfect for the 35th anniversary where the traditional gift is coral and is also just really fun to look at. Whether you’re shopping for your parents or spouse, this is a wonderful, useful, and thoughtful gift that they can use for picnics, boating, tailgating, block parties, and more.
Gifts for couples are hard to find. What might interest and please one person not be the right choice for the other. This gift is perfect for golfers, made with jade for the traditional anniversary gift. They come in a set of four in an awesome gift box.
This gorgeous jewelry set features beautiful freshwater pearls alongside jade beads for a lovely 35th wedding anniversary gift for your wife. The pearls are considerably smaller than the jade, adding a bit of contrast but still allowing the jade to take center stage in the design. This set can be worn every day or saved for a special occasion, depending on her style. If you’re not a fan of the pearls, we love this jade necklace from Seta Jewelry, with gorgeous jade stones and tiny gold beads.
Think outside of the box with this 35th wedding anniversary gift. While you might not believe it, this entire chest set is made from coral stone and red onyx, incorporating the traditional 35th anniversary gift in a truly unique way. The chess set is great for any couple who loves the game, but also makes a modern and sophisticated piece of decor, pretty enough to sit out on a coffee table or end table.
If jewelry isn’t her thing, consider a different type of accessory for your 35th wedding anniversary. This bag is an awesome pop of color for spring or summer, making any outfit a bit more fun and festive.
Fill this pitcher with some coral floral for the best 35th wedding anniversary gift for her. The pitcher can be used for day to day beverages like water or lemonade or saved for special occasions and entertaining. It’s a beautiful color, well-made, and made of jade.
Coral gemstones are such a gorgeous option when it comes to jewelry, especially if you’re shopping for someone who enjoys wearing color. The bright coral stone in this ring is surrounded by several round cut brilliant diamonds (39 to be exact) and set with a four-prong setting on a 10k gold band. The ring can be ordered in sizes 5-10, including half sizes and is the perfect accent piece of jewelry for her right hand. If you’d like to browse some alternative coral ring designs, you can do so here. Keep in mind the rings with the deep red tones are the most valuable (as you can see from their price tag).
Jade and coral jewelry isn’t just for the ladies. You can find some really nice cufflinks with both jade and coral stones incorporated into their design. These cufflinks feature a modern design of various shades of green jade, set into rhodium plated brass. The set comes nicely packaged in a great gift box, ready for giving. If you’re shopping for a guy who isn’t a fan of bright colors, these tiger coral cufflinks are much more neutral.
You can find many awesome coral stone gifts from this online shop, including this awesome frame. Not only are all the items reasonably priced, but they make great gifts for couples. The colors and design are neutral, making it an easy choice for almost anyone. You can find coordinating pieces like a coral stone clock, a coral stone bowl, or coral stone coasters. Combine a few of these for a thoughtful and impressive anniversary gift.
The tranquil nature of jade is mimicked in this understated tranquil perfume, perfect for any women who enjoys experimenting with new scents. The roll-on perfume oil promotes both balance and happiness, with notes of Israeli blood orange, jasmine, magnolia and tuberose. Shopping for a man? Check out this jade inspired cologne which also ties into the modern 40th anniversary gift.
If you’re at a loss for ideas, purchasing something coral, jade, or emerald in color is a great alternative for a 35th wedding anniversary gift. For men, find an attractive tie in one of these gorgeous colors like the above coral paisley tie. For women, consider a coral colored scarf, a high-end coral purse, or even a gorgeous and comfy coral robe.
We’ve kept this list focused predominately on coral and jade, which are the traditional and modern gifts for the 35th wedding anniversary; however, there is also a 35th anniversary stone – emerald. This ring is great for stacking on top of existing jewelry or wearing solo, with a sleek and simple design. This ring is rose gold, but it’s also available in white gold and yellow gold if either is more her style. Keep in mind that the ring is blown up here so you can see the detail, but it’s actually very thin, about 3mm in width.
This jade necklace is a wonderful option for any woman who appreciates statement jewelry. The genuine jade teardrop stone measures 20 x 11mm and hangs from a high quality 14k yellow gold rope chain. The stone itself is secured on a 14k yellow gold bail. There are a plethora of gorgeous jade pendant necklaces if this one isn’t quite her style – this one is slightly more modern with a brighter green stone, while this one has a more crystal-like design.
Going for a gift that looks like actual coral for the 35th wedding anniversary? These coral bowls make the best 35th wedding anniversary gift, regardless of who you’re shopping for and is a gift they’ll actually use in their home every day. They can be filled with fruit, bread, flowers, and more.
Someone who is spiritual in nature will really love and appreciate this amazing buddha statue as their 35th-anniversary gift, bringing a little love and joy to any home. It’s completely hand-carved from real jade and comes with the wooden stand included.