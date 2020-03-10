11 Best Wedding Umbrellas

Be prepared for rain showers, a bit too much sun, or simply add an umbrella as an adorable accessory on your wedding day. Shop the best wedding umbrellas below, which can either be bought in bulk or as single umbrellas.
Totes is one of the leading brands of umbrellas, and while these can’t be purchased in bulk, the current sale price is fairly reasonable for a well-made umbrella. The clear bubble canopy can easily accommodate two people, with a good amount of coverage and protection. The see-through exterior allows for visibility in both directions. Additionally, this umbrella comes with a lifetime warranty that protects against any breakage.
Just like with the rest of your wedding day attire, a backup umbrella is a fun way to accessorize your outfit. If you’re not a fan of plain white or clear, opt for an umbrella with a bit of texture and visual interest. This one is perfect, with a romantic floral pattern and a delicate lace edge that fits the wedding vibe well, and won’t detract from the rest of your look, especially in photographs. Check out some of the customer images to see these umbrellas in action on past rainy wedding days. Don’t forget to purchase some bridal rain boots for any outside activity on the big day. They’ll save your shoes from getting wet or muddy during travel.
If there’s one time to splurge on an umbrella, then your wedding day is certainly it. This Kate Spade wedding umbrella is absolutely adorable, making it the perfect addition to some rainy wedding day photos. It’s made of clear plastic for plenty of visibility both in and out and is easy to open and close for convenience and ease on your big day.
Buying in bulk with a set like this is a great way to save some cash when it comes to purchasing umbrellas for a wedding. It’s better to be safe than sorry, and spending a few hundred dollars will ensure that your guests stay warm and dry, even if the weather is unpredictable. These clear umbrellas come in two sizes, but there’s not a big price difference, so we highly recommend the larger size for more coverage. If you’re worried about the temperature, purchase some of these inexpensive pashmina scarfs to give anyone who’s unprepared a little bit of extra warmth and coverage.
These highly rated umbrellas come in both a dome shape as well as a more standard umbrella shape. The clear nature of these umbrellas makes them perfect for photographs, and won’t block the shot if you choose to take a few photos out in the rain. If you’re simply looking to purchase one for the bride and groom, you can grab a single umbrella for under $20. If you’re purchasing several for a group, save by selecting the bulk option, for over $50 of savings.
Maybe it’s not rain you need protection from, but the sun. Planning an outdoor wedding ceremony in a sunny spot? There’s nothing worse than guests baking in their wedding attire, which is why purchasing some inexpensive parasols like these is key. They’re relatively inexpensive, starting at just under $9, and priced as low as $6 each if you buy in bulk. You can opt to purchase the “Mr. and Mrs.” design pictured above, or go for some plain white parasols instead, also found under this listing. Either way, you can find these available in quantities of 1-60 depending on your needs.
This umbrella gives brides the best of both worlds, with an umbrella that can protect from both sun and rain. It also has a very attractive bridal look to it, featuring delicate and understated ruffles along the edges. The white umbrella also has a classic crook handle that’s easy to grip. The umbrella opens automatically with the touch of a button. The canopy size is 45 inches and can fit two people comfortably.
It’s the small and thoughtful details that seem to wow guests the most during weddings and truly stand out. Personalized umbrellas certainly fall into this category. If you’re worried about the weather, spend a little extra to provide umbrellas for your guests that are complete with your names and wedding date. Available in a slew of colors, you can choose the hue that best matches your wedding color scheme. Allow for some extra time for printing and delivery by ordering these about two months before the big day.
This umbrella is wonderful for shading you from the sun on a hot summer wedding day, and while it can take a few drops of rain, it isn’t truly meant for that. It opens to a span of about 31 inches and can be ordered in either ivory or white.
This all-purpose umbrella has everything a bride would want on her wedding day. It can shade from the sun, protect from rain, and it has some pretty details that make it wedding appropriate, even if it needs to appear in a photo or two. It opens to 45 inches so two people can fit under it comfortably if need be.
Consider getting this bride wedding umbrella specifically for the bride if her wedding day is looking a little iffy. Whether it rains or not, she’ll be prepared and ready to go. Don’t forget the groom. This groom’s umbrella is made just for him.