11 Best Wedding Umbrellas

Just like with the rest of your wedding day attire, a backup umbrella is a fun way to accessorize your outfit. If you’re not a fan of plain white or clear, opt for an umbrella with a bit of texture and visual interest. This one is perfect, with a romantic floral pattern and a delicate lace edge that fits the wedding vibe well, and won’t detract from the rest of your look, especially in photographs. Check out some of the customer images to see these umbrellas in action on past rainy wedding days. Don’t forget to purchase some bridal rain boots for any outside activity on the big day. They’ll save your shoes from getting wet or muddy during travel.