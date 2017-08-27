Calvin Harris, VMAs 2017: Red Carpet Photos

Getty

DJ and record producer Calvin Harris, who seems to have worked with everyone in the music business by now, is not taking the stage at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards. However, the Scottish-born musician is a nominee, so he did walk the red carpet tonight. Check out photos of Harris arriving at The Forum in Inglewood, California for the show.

Harris has had at least one nomination for a track at every VMAs ceremony since 2012 and has already won three. He picked up his first for Best Electronic Music Video for “Feel So Close” in 2013. In 2016, he became the last winner of the Best Male Video category for “This Is What You Came For,” which featured vocals from Rihanna. He also won Best Electronic Video for “How Deep Is Your Love” with Disciples.

This year, Harris was nominated for Best Collaboration for “Feels,” which featured Pharrell Williams, VMAs host Katy Perry and Big Sean. He also has a Best Dance nomination for “My Way.”

“My Way” was released in 2016, but has not been featured on an album. His latest release is Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1, which came out in June. The album includes “Feels” as well as three other singles. “Slide” includes appearances from Frank Ocean, Quavo, Offset and Migos. “Heatsroke” included Williams, Ariana Grande and Young Thug. And “Rollin” included Future and Khalid.

Overall, Harris has released five albums. His most successful one to date remains 2012’s 18 Months, which included eight singles, plus “We Found Love” with Rihanna. All eight singles plus “We Found Love” reached the U.K. Singles Chart Top 10, making it the first album in history to achieve that feat.

Harris also has four Grammy nominations, winning in 2013 for Best Short Form Music Video for “We Found Love.” He also won the 2014 Top Dance/Electronic Artist award at the Billboard Music Awards.