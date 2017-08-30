Drew Scott Announced As Joining the Cast of ‘Dancing With the Stars’

On tonight’s live episode of Good Morning America, a celebrity contestant for the upcoming season of Dancing With the Stars was revealed and his pro partner is Emma Slater. Drew Scott from Property Brothers is confirmed as joining the show. Slater is a reigning champion from the show last year, winning the mirrorball with athlete Rashad Jennings. Because she won last season, Slater says she does feel a bit of pressure and she says that Scott’s height will definitely be a challenge.

The official reveal of this coming season’s contestants will be on September 6, 2017 on GMA and the new season premiere is set for September 18, 2017. But, the pro dancers have already been revealed:

Mark Ballas

Emma Slater

Lindsay Arnold

Keo Motsepe

Val Chmerkovskiy

Peta Murgatroyd

Maks Chmerkovskiy

Artem Chigvintsev

Gleb Savchenko

Sharna Burgess

Witney Carson

Alan Bersten

Previously, celebrity couple Nick and Vanessa Lachey were revealed as being on board by People. Plus, Nikki Bella was reported as joining the cast as well. But, E! News reports that even though Nikki Bella will be a contestant on DWTS, her twin sister Brie will NOT be joining the show.