Demi Lovato’s Ex-Boyfriend Guilherme Vasconcelos – Dating Before the Split

Demi Lovato is reportedly single right now, but her last relationship was with MMA fighter Guilherme “Bomba” Vasconcelos and the two split over this past spring. When the two broke up, a source told People:

It wasn’t a dramatic split. Bomba is a good guy, but the relationship just ran its course.

The couple were first announced as dating in January 2017, though they were romantically linked for the first time in the summer of 2016.

Prior to dating Vasconcelos, Lovato was in a six-year relationship with actor Wilmer Valderrama, but the two called it quits last June. In a joint statement, the ex-couple released the following statement upon their split:

This was an incredibly difficult decision for both of us, but we have realized more than anything that we are better as best friends. We will always be supportive of one another. Thank you to everyone who has offered us kindness and support over the years.

In the past, aside from Valderrama and Vasconcelos, she has been rumored to date or has confirmed dating several other Hollywood stars. WhosDatedWho has linked her to Joe Jonas, Luke Rockhold, Trace Cyrus, Alex DeLeon, Cody Linley, Rob Kardashian and Jonathan Fryar.

Tonight, Demi Lovato performs at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards and she is singing her song “Sorry Not Sorry”, which is a single off of her upcoming album Tell Me You Love Me. Lovato’s new album is set to drop on September 29, 2017.