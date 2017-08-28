‘Game of Thrones’ Season 7 Finale: Best Memes & Tweets About the Episode

HBO

The Game of Thrones season finale was epic, and that is a pretty major understatement. Fans loved certain parts and were absolutely horrified by others. But however you look at it, this was an amazing episode.

Here are the best memes, tweets and reactions to many scenes that happened tonight.

This one’s actually kind of funny. Bran missed something really important until Sam pointed it out to him:

Bran: I see all, I am the three eyed raven. His name was Sand… Sam: …actually they were married… Bran: ….#gameofthrones #got pic.twitter.com/dsJv1RKAZs — Samantha Bourne (@Sami8585) August 28, 2017

We also learned that Bran’s powers have grown immensely, and now he can actively choose where to go and what to see.

And wow… Lyanna and Rhaegar’s wedding was so sweet and so touching.

this was the most beautiful wedding scene i have ever seen in my life #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/5sPXg0dLE4 — ever (@sebaastan) August 28, 2017

And fans are happy that Jamie is finally free of Cersei… But wait, what about Bronn?

Did Jaime leave Kings Landing without Ser Bronn of the Blackwater? #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/wmlMfP9R5r — Krystal Marquis (@KrystalMarquis) August 28, 2017

Although fans loved the episode, the wait is going to be really tough to handle.

Can't believe we will have to wait until 2019 to get season 8 #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/kvrG7xl8y3 — NOUF (@badxangle) August 28, 2017

And then there was Jon and Dany. Fans absolutely loved seeing them together…

If the boat is rockin, dont come knockin #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/kG84tfGPwH — Tyrion Lannister (@GoT_Tyrion) August 28, 2017

Until they remember that they’re aunt and nephew.

When you're against twin incest but find yourself rooting for an aunt and nephew tandem… #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/Yc0nEEPsaC — Top Meme Queens (@topmemequeens) August 28, 2017

But nothing will beat that scene at the end. Viserion, we were hoping you’d somehow overcome that dark magic…

I remember this next one. Do you?

Remember when this happened & we thought it was the most epic thing ever? We were all so cute then. #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/JxamtaWU8D — nikko viquiera (@niknokviquiera) August 28, 2017

And when winter came to King’s Landing, just when Cersei kicked Jamie out… What a fitting way to showcase what may be her demise.

When the snows fall and the white winds blow, the lone wolf dies, but the pack survives. #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/iBV7ePhMWj — Elisa González (@Elisa_Glz) August 28, 2017

We just hope that Tormund and Beric survived.