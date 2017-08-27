2017 MTV VMA Nominations: List of Nominees

MTV

The 2017 MTV VMA’s are finally here and everyone’s curious who’s up for the top award.

The VMAs honor music videos from June 25, 2016 to June 23, 2017. Tonight is the 34th annual show and it will air live from The Forum in California for the second time ever.

This year, MTV continued its recent tradition of eliminating gender-specific award categories (they did so at the 2017 TV Movie & TV Awards). The “Moonman” statue has also been renamed the “Moon Person” statue.

Read on for the list of nominees.

Video of the Year

Kendrick Lamar — “Humble.”

Bruno Mars — “24K Magic”

Alessia Cara — “Scars to Your Beautiful”

DJ Khaled (featuring Rihanna and Bryson Tiller) — “Wild Thoughts”

The Weeknd — “Reminder”

Artist of the Year

Bruno Mars

Kendrick Lamar

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Lorde

The Weeknd

Best New Artist

Khalid

Kodak Black

SZA

Young M.A

Julia Michaels

Noah Cyrus

Best Collaboration

Charlie Puth (featuring Selena Gomez) — “We Don’t Talk Anymore”

DJ Khaled (featuring Rihanna and Bryson Tiller) — “Wild Thoughts”

D.R.A.M. (featuring Lil Yachty) — “Broccoli”

The Chainsmokers (featuring Halsey) — “Closer”

Calvin Harris (featuring Pharrell Williams, Katy Perry and Big Sean) — “Feels”

Zayn and Taylor Swift — “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever (Fifty Shades Darker)”

Best Pop

Shawn Mendes — “Treat You Better”

Ed Sheeran — “Shape of You”

Harry Styles — “Sign of the Times”

Fifth Harmony (featuring Gucci Mane) – “Down”

Katy Perry (featuring Skip Marley) – “Chained to the Rhythm”

Miley Cyrus — “Malibu”

Best Hip Hop

Kendrick Lamar — “Humble.”

Big Sean — “Bounce Back”

Chance the Rapper — “Same Drugs”

DJ Khaled (featuring Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper and Lil Wayne) — “I’m the One”

D.R.A.M. (featuring Lil Yachty) — “Broccoli”

Migos (featuring Lil Uzi Vert) — “Bad and Boujee”

Best Dance

Zedd and Alessia Cara — “Stay”

Kygo and Selena Gomez — “It Ain’t Me”

Calvin Harris — “My Way”

Major Lazer (featuring Justin Bieber and MØ) — “Cold Water”

Afrojack (featuring Ty Dolla $ign) — “Gone”

Best Rock

Coldplay – “A Head Full of Dreams”

Fall Out Boy – “Young and Menace”

Twenty One Pilots – “Heavydirtysoul”

Green Day – “Bang Bang”

Foo Fighters – “Run”

Best Fight Against the System

Logic (featuring Damian Lemar Hudson) – “Black Spiderman”

The Hamilton Mixtape – “Immigrants (We Get the Job Done)”

Big Sean — “Light”

Alessia Cara — “Scars to Your Beautiful”

Taboo (featuring Shailene Woodley) – “Stand Up / Stand N Rock #NoDAPL”

John Legend — “Surefire”

Best Cinematography

Kendrick Lamar — “Humble.” (Director of Photography: Scott Cunningham)

Imagine Dragons — “Thunder” (Director of Photography: Matthew Wise)

Ed Sheeran — “Castle on the Hill” (Director of Photography: Steve Annis)

DJ Shadow (featuring Run the Jewels) — “Nobody Speak” (Director of Photography: David Proctor)

Halsey — “Now or Never” (Director of Photography: Kristof Brandl)

Best Direction

Kendrick Lamar — “Humble.” (Directors: Dave Meyers and The Little Homies)

Katy Perry (featuring Skip Marley) — “Chained to the Rhythm” (Director: Mathew Cullen)

Bruno Mars — “24K Magic” (Directors: Cameron Duddy and Bruno Mars)

Alessia Cara — “Scars to Your Beautiful” (Director: Aaron A)

The Weeknd — “Reminder” (Director: Glenn Michael)

Best Art Direction

Kendrick Lamar — “Humble.” (Art Director: Spencer Graves)

Bruno Mars — “24K Magic” (Art Director: Alex Delgado)

Katy Perry (featuring Migos) — “Bon Appétit” (Art Director: Natalie Groce)

DJ Khaled (featuring Rihanna and Bryson Tiller) — “Wild Thoughts” (Art Director: Damian Fyffe)

The Weeknd — “Reminder” (Art Directors: Lamar C Taylor and KID. STUDIO)

Best Visual Effects

Kendrick Lamar — “Humble.” (Visual Effects: Jonah Hall of Timber)

A Tribe Called Quest — “Dis Generation” (Visual Effects: Brandon Hirzel of Bemo)

KYLE (featuring Lil Yachty) — “iSpy” (Visual Effects: Max Colt and Tomash Kuzmytskyi of GloriaFX)

Katy Perry (featuring Skip Marley) — “Chained to the Rhythm” (Visual Effects: MIRADA)

Harry Styles — “Sign of the Times” (Visual Effects: Cédric Nivoliez of ONE MORE)

Best Choreography

Kanye West — “Fade” (Choreographers: Teyana Taylor and Guapo)

Ariana Grande (featuring Nicki Minaj) — “Side to Side” (Choreographers: Brian and Scott Nicholson)

Kendrick Lamar — “Humble.” (Choreographer: Dave Meyers)

Sia — “The Greatest” (Choreographer: Ryan Heffington)

Fifth Harmony (featuring Gucci Mane) — “Down” (Choreographer: Sean Bankhead)

Best Editing

Future — “Mask Off” (Editor: Vinnie Hobbs of VHPost)

Young Thug — “Wyclef Jean” (Editors: Ryan Staake and Eric Degliomini)

Lorde — “Green Light” (Editor: Nate Gross of Exile Edit)

The Chainsmokers (featuring Halsey) — “Closer” (Editor: Jennifer Kennedy)

The Weeknd — “Reminder” (Editor: Red Barbaza)

Song of the Summer

Ed Sheeran — “Shape of You”

Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee (featuring Justin Bieber) — “Despacito (Remix)”

Lil Uzi Vert — “XO Tour Llif3”

Shawn Mendes — “There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back”

Fifth Harmony (featuring Gucci Mane) — “Down”

Camila Cabello (featuring Quavo) — “OMG”

DJ Khaled (featuring Rihanna and Bryson Tiller) — “Wild Thoughts”

Demi Lovato — “Sorry Not Sorry”