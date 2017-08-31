Princess Diana’s Death Anniversary 2017: Quotes to Honor Her

Getty

The 20th anniversary of Princess Diana’s death is today and NBC will feature a documentary of the late icon tomorrow, titled Diana, 7 Days. Though it’s been 20 years since her death, Princess Diana is still greatly remembered and honored by many. Let’s pay tribute to the Princess of Wales in her best quotes, along with quotes about her from others.

1. Carry out a random act of kindness, with no expectation of reward, safe in the knowledge that one day someone might do the same for you.

– Princess Diana

2. Family is the most important thing in the world.

– Princess Diana

3. If you find someone you love in your life, then hang on to that love.

– Princess Diana

4. I don’t go by the rule book… I lead from the heart, not the head.

– Princess Diana

5. If I’d known that that was the last time I was going to speak to my mother the things that I would – the things I would have said to her. All I do remember regretting for the rest of my life how short that phone call is. Looking back now, I have to live with that for the rest of my life.

– Prince Harry

6. Only do what your heart tells you.

– Princess Diana

7. Nothing brings me more happiness than trying to help the most vulnerable people in society. It is a goal and an essential part of my life – a kind of destiny. Whoever is in distress can call on me. I will come running wherever they are.

– Princess Diana

8. Everyone of us needs to show how much we care for each other and, in the process, care for ourselves.

– Princess Diana

9. Anywhere I see suffering, that is where I want to be, doing what I can.

– Princess Diana

10. All I want to do is make my mother incredibly proud. That’s all I’ve ever wanted to do.

– Prince Harry

11. The kindness and affection from the public have carried me through some of the most difficult periods, and always your love and affection have eased the journey.

– Princess Diana

12. I live for my sons. I would be lost without them.

– Princess Diana

13. I will fight for my children on any level so they can reach their potential as human beings and in their public duties.

– Princess Diana

14. Never being able to say the word ‘Mummy’ again in your life sounds like a small thing. However, for many, including me, it’s now really just a word – hollow and evoking only memories.

– Prince William

15. When it came to the wedding, I did really feel that she was there. You know, there was times when you look to someone or something for strength and I very much felt she was there for me.

– Prince William (about his wedding day)

16. Hugs can do great amounts of good – especially for children.

– Princess Diana

17. I don’t want expensive gifts; I don’t want to be bought. I have everything I want. I just want someone to be there for me, to make me feel safe and secure.

– Princess Diana

18. I knew what my job was; it was to go out and meet the people and love them.

– Princess Diana

19. She’s had two magnificent kids who have done fantastic things and will continue to do great things. And I would say that actually has saved the Royal Family.

– Sir Richard Branson

20. 20 years ago today, the world lost an angel.

– Elton John