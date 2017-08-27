Rod Stewart & DNCE to Perform ‘Do Ya Think I’m Sexy’ at VMAs

The song “Do Ya Think I’m Sexy?” was released in 1978 off of Rod Stewart’s album Blondes Have More Fun and now, Stewart has collaborated with DNCE to release a new version of the classic hit. Tonight, Stewart and DNCE will sing the song for the 2017 VMAs, performing from Las Vegas. In an interview with BBC Radio Two, Stewart talked about the re-release of the song, saying:

They’ve updated it. It’s as simple as that. They’ve twisted it about, put a verse…a chorus. They just made it different. So, why not? It’s gonna be an enjoyable…we’re doing it on the VMAs on Sunday. I love it.

Stewart also dished a bit on what to expect from his performance with DNCE. He stated:

I can’t give away the secrets but I’ve got a very special outfit. I think the band DNCE are going to be wearing all vintage Rod stuff—obviously not my stuff—but they’ve had it all remade. It’s a wonderful nod to the ’70s.

Rod Stewart has a new partnership with Republic Records, which is the Universal Music Group label and is also DNCE’s label, so a collaboration was definitely a good way to go for the label, according to Variety.

Check out the original music video for “Do Ya Think I’m Sexy?” below.

Additional performers at tonight’s show include The Weeknd, Demi Lovato, Miley Cyrus, Katy Perry and Nicki Minaj.

The last studio album that Stewart released was in 2015 and it was titled Another Country. He also lent his vocals to the Frankie Miller album Frankie Miller’s Double Take in fall 2016. In May 2000, Stewart was diagnosed with thyroid cancer and had to undergo surgery, which resulted in him having to re-learn how to sing. In February 2001, Stewart talked to The Telegraph about losing his voice, explaining that:

I woke in hospital and the doctor said, ‘Don’t worry, your voice will be back in six months’.Six months came up and no voice. Seven months, no voice. Eight months, no voice. I could talk but not sing. It only came back to its former glory about four weeks ago, nine months after the operation. It’s not as strong right now, but it will be because I just keep on singing and singing and singing.

Stewart’s cancer diagnosis came not too long after his separation from second wife, model Rachel Hunter.